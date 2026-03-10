Tuesday's seven-game main slate on FanDuel offers plenty for NBA DFS players to unpack, with injuries and potential lineup changes likely to play a major role in roster construction. Several teams are dealing with key absences, which could open the door for valuable mid-range and salary-saving options capable of outperforming their price tags. While a few double-digit spreads introduce some blowout risk, there are still several matchups with the pace and offensive firepower needed to produce strong fantasy totals. Identifying the right stars to build around while pairing them with the slate's most efficient value plays will be critical for tournament success.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, March 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET:

Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers (-3) (O/U: 227.5)

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat (-15.5) (O/U: 237.5)

Detroit Pistons (-15.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 217.5)

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks (-10) (O/U: 240.5)

Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets (-5) (O/U: 217.5)

Phoenix Suns (-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (O/U: 217.5)

Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs (-3) (O/U: 222.5)



While the final status of some injured players could shift the metrics a bit, as of midday we're looking at a mixed bag of a betting landscape Tuesday. The trio of double-digit favorites gives us a fair share of blowout risk to be concerned with, and most of the games with narrower spreads also have lower totals. Nevertheless, there's room for expectations to be exceeded, as the Raptors-Rockets and Celtics-Spurs games both have more than enough offensive weaponry on either side to lead to some very useful DFS performances.

NBA Injuries Today

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers (finger): OUT

In Maxey's ongoing absence, Cameron Payne could draw another spot start, while Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes could be among the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased usage.

Kevin Porter, MIL (knee): OUT

In Porter's ongoing absence, Ryan Rollins and either Cam Thomas or AJ Green will likely serve as the Bucks' starting backcourt.

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (toe): OUT

In Wiggins' absence, Myron Gardner could draw a spot start, and the remaining healthy members of the starting five will see a usage boost.

Tyler Herro, MIA (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If Herro can't suit up, Pelle Larsson may be in line for a spot start at shooting guard, while Bam Adebayo's usage could see a sizable boost considering Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell will also be sidelined.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (oblique): OUT

Norman Powell, MIA (groin): OUT

Ausar Thompson, DET (ankle): OUT

Paul George, PHI (suspension): OUT

Santi Aldama, MEM (knee): OUT

VJ Edgecombe, PHI (back): GTD

Ty Jerome, MEM (calf): GTD

Kel'el Ware, MIA (shoulder): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Payton Pritchard, BOS (neck): QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, ATL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Elite NBS DFS Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($11,900), Jalen Johnson ($11,300), Cade Cunningham ($11,200) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,100).

Wembanyama has scored over 48 FD points in five straight, including over 54 in each of the last three, and has recorded 23 blocks in the former span. However, he has a tough collective defensive matchup vs. the Celtics on Tuesday.

Johnson has a particularly favorable matchup for rebounds against the Mavericks and has posted 42.5 and 58.5 FD points in the last two games.

Cunningham is averaging 50.1 FD points per game for the season, but there is some blowout risk against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo is off the injury report and has a day of extra rest under his belt after sitting out Milwaukee's last game, and he scored 59.8 FD points his last time on the floor.

Expected NBS DFS Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,500)

Brown has continued to eclipse 40 FD points with Jayson Tatum back on the floor, and he should therefore remain very popular in the marquee matchup against the Spurs.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,000)

Booker has scored over 42 FD points in three straight games and draws a favorable matchup against a depleted Bucks backcourt, which should make him particularly appealing.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,600)

Adebayo is already guaranteed to take the floor without Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins and Kel'el Ware, and there's also a possibility Tyler Herro sits out, making the big man all the more popular in a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards.

Cooper Flagg, DAL ($8,500)

Flagg has at least 46 FD points in two of his first three games back from injury, which should make him particularly popular at his salary.

Key NBS DFS Values

Kelly Oubre, PHI vs. MEM ($6,500)

Oubre's roster rate will be interesting to see tonight, given he turned in an absolute clunker Monday against the Cavs with the help of some foul trouble. The veteran wing logged only 14 minutes of floor time, but he'll get a fresh start Tuesday in a more palatable matchup and with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and the suspended Paul George still out. VJ Edgecombe could also sit due to his back injury, which would leave Oubre in even better position to bounce back.

CJ McCollum, ATL vs. DAL ($6,400)

McCollum continues to hold down a spot in the Hawks' first unit for the time being, and he'll check into Tuesday's interconference clash averaging 30.8 FD points over that six-game run. McCollum's minutes have remained similar to when he was on the second unit and he's actually experienced some shooting struggles, but Tuesday's matchup against a Mavericks team that's struggled to contain point guards could be the cure for what ails him. Dallas is conceding an NBA-high 56.5 FD points per game to PGs in the last 15, making the veteran an appealing play in a game where Atlanta's implied total stands at just over 125 points.

Collin Gillespie, PHO at MIL ($6,300)

Gillespie is another ball handler who's in a good spot on paper Tuesday, and the emerging guard already checks into the night averaging 28.4 FD points over his last nine games while shooting an outstanding 42.9 percent from three-point range in that span. Gillespie has eclipsed 30 FD points on five occasions during that sample as well while averaging a solid 32.2 minutes per game, adding to his appeal against a Bucks team that's allowing the sixth-most assists (9.8) and second-most made threes (3.9) per game to point guards in the last 15 contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bobby Portis, MIL vs. PHO ($5,500)

