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We have a six-game main slate on tap Tuesday night as the stretch run continues unfolding, but there are some big names sidelined by injury or in danger of sitting out. Some of those question marks won't be answered until later into the day, making it prudent to have a solid array of mid-salary and value plays teed up in one's player pool.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, March 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET:

Detroit Pistons (-17.5) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 233.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 221.5)

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets (-4) (O/U: 234.5)

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (-16.5) (O/U: 224.5)

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves (-4) (O/U: 220.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-10) at Milwaukee Bucks (O/U: 228.5)

We have four projected lopsided games (to varying degrees), so the betting metrics aren't painting a rosy picture on the surface. However, the Heat-Hornets game appears to have plenty of promise given the spread and total, while the Suns-Timberwolves matchup may also be very competitive now that Anthony Edwards is ruled out for Minnesota.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Antetokounmpo can't suit up, Bobby Portis could draw a start at power forward, while Kevin Porter and Kyle Kuzma would likely be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of usage increases.

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): OUT

In Edwards' confirmed absence, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland could handle the majority of shooting guard minutes, while the rest of the first unit will see significant increases in opportunity.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): DOUBTFUL

If Brunson's likely absence, Karl-Anthony Towns will likely see the biggest boost in usage, although Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will also see expanded opportunity.

Bam Adebayo, MIA (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Adebayo sits out, Ke'lel Ware may draw a spot start at center, while Norman Powell and Tyler Herro will be primary beneficiaries.

Trae Young, WAS (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If Young is sidelined, Bub Carrington may draw a spot start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

Jarrett Allen, CLE (knee): OUT

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (toe): OUT

Pascal Siakam, IND (knee): DOUBTFUL

Alex Sarr, WAS (hamstring): GTD

Dillon Brooks, PHO (hand): GTD

Ivica Zubac, IND (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Nesmith, IND (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Nembhard, IND (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Naz Reid, MIN (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Myles Turner, MIL (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300), Cade Cunningham ($11,200) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,000).

SGA has eclipsed 66 FD points in two of his last three games, and he should be in for a solid workload in a road matchup against a good Magic team.

Cunningham has scored over 48 FD points in three of the past four games, and he has an excellent matchup against the Wizards.

Antetokoumpo is sporting a questionable tag, but if he can suit up, he'll look to build on a 58.8 FD-point tally against the Pacers in just 23 minutes on Sunday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,800)

Banchero is still averaging over 40 FD points per game this season and has been under 38 FD points just once in March, a trend that should keep him among the most popular higher-salary players Tuesday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,600)

Mitchell has scored over 42 FD points three of the last five games and always carries a significant ceiling, which should lead to him being highly rostered as usual.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($8,900)

Towns appears likely to take the floor without Jalen Brunson, which should lead to a notable increase in usage.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,700)

Booker is running hot with four tallies of 45+ FD points in the last five, and he's coming off having scored 40 actual points Monday night against the Celtics.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($8,600)

Mobley will continue to operate without Jarrett Allen on Tuesday and has eclipsed 41 FD points in three straight without him, numbers that should lock in a high roster rate.

Key Values

Josh Hart, NYK vs. IND ($6,200)

Jalen Brunson was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Tuesday due to his ankle injury, which puts Hart in an even better position than he already was coming in. The versatile wing is already averaging 30.4 FD points over his last eight games, a stretch where he's shot a crisp 50.0 percent. Hart is averaging 31.8 FD points per 36 minutes without Brunson on the floor this season as well, and in his one prior game against the Pacers this season, he went off for 50.7 FD points across 41 minutes on Feb. 10. Indiana is also allowing 44.8 FD points per game to two-guards in the last 15 contests, furthering Hart's case.

Tobias Harris, DET at WAS ($5,500)

Harris has been effective when healthy recently, with the veteran forward averaging 26.7 FD points in the last nine games while shooting 51.5 percent. That sample also includes three tallies of at least 30 FD points, including two over 40. Harris hasn't played in either of the two prior games against the Wizards, but there's no question Washington presents as an enticing matchup. Then, the Wizards are allowing an Eastern Conference-high 53.5 FD points to power forwards in the last 15 games, and an NBA-high 31.4 offensive efficiency rating to the position for the season.

Coby White, CHA vs. MIA ($5,000)

White is likely best to deploy in tournaments due to the volatility in his production, but as he demonstrated in his most recent game against the Spurs on Saturday, he still has plenty of ceiling at his current salary. White recorded 34.8 FD points over 26 minutes off the bench in that tough matchup, and he also has tallies of 23.1 and 30.2 FD points within his last six games. The Heat play at one of the league's fastest paces and have surrendered the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (46.8), while White is averaging 25.5 FD points in his three previous games against Miami despite shooting an atypically low 28.6 percent over that span.

ALSO CONSIDER: Duncan Robinson, DET at WAS ($4,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.