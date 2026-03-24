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After long stretches of much larger slates, we have just four games on tap Tuesday night, prompting us to take a slightly different strategy to lineup construction due to the significant reduction in the player pool. Fortunately, the injury report isn't inordinately extensive, leaving us with a solid amount of options to work with in both cash games and tournaments.

Try our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, March 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET:

Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets (-17) (O/U: 229.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks (-8.5) (O/U: 231.5)

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (-11) (O/U: 231.5)

Denver Nuggets (-5.5) at Phoenix Suns (O/U: 233.5)

While injuries aren't much of a concern Tuesday, the betting metrics do paint a less than ideal picture for a small slate. The two double-digit favorites start to chip away at our options when it comes to projected favorable DFS environments, and as a result, we could see plenty of attention heaped on the Nuggets-Suns nightcap, which unquestionably has the best combination of spread and projected total.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Russell Westbrook, SAC (foot): OUT

In Westbrook's absence, Devin Carter and Malik Monk could soak up the majority of point guard minutes.

Jalen Suggs, ORL (illness): OUT

In Suggs' continued absence, the Magic could turn to Jevon Carter for another spot start, although Jase Richardson could also see some additional opportunities.

Other notable injuries:

Jarrett Allen, CLE (knee): OUT

Nique Clifford, SAC (foot): OUT

Dillon Brooks, PHO (hand): OUT

Peyton Watson, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Keegan Murray, SAC (ankle): OUT

Jaylon Tyson, CLE (foot): OUT

Mark Williams, PHO (foot): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Anthony Black, ORL (abdomen): DOUBTFUL

Precious Achiuwa, SAC (back): QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Royce Allen, PHO (knee): PROBABLE

Elite NBA DFS Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Tuesday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,900).

Jokic has eclipsed 61 FD points in six of the last eight games, including two of the last three. He's also averaged 52 FD points while shooting 80.0 percent over two games against the Suns this season.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,600)

Banchero has a pair of 50+ FD–point tallies in the last four games, and he'll once again take the floor without Jalen Suggs on Tuesday after scoring a season-high 39 points Monday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,500)

Mitchell scored 41.9 FD points on Saturday in his return from a one-game absence and should continue to see a high roster rate on the small slate.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,300)

Murray has over 45 FD points in two of his last three games and should be an integral part of what will likely be the most competitive game of the night, which should equate to a high roster rate.

James Harden, CLE ($9,200)

Harden continues to see plenty of opportunity alongside Donovan Mitchell and has scored at least 46 FD points in three straight, which should make him very popular at his salary.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,600)

Ball has been on an upward trajectory of late with scores of over 43 FD points in four of the last five contests, a trend that should lock him into plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Key NBA DFS Values

Collin Gillespie, PHO vs. DEN ($6,200)

Gillespie continues to hold down the starting point guard role for the Suns with generally solid results, recording career highs across multiple categories while averaging a solid 28.9 minutes per contest. The one-time Nugget faces his old squad for the third time this season Tuesday and checks in on a solid run of performances, having averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 27.9 FD points while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range over his last 10 games. Gillespie has flashed some nice upside relative to his current salary during that time by eclipsing 30 FD points on six occasions, putting him firmly in consideration on Tuesday's small slate. The Nuggets have been especially vulnerable to point guards of late, allowing the second-most FD points (56.9) to the position in the last 15 games, as well as the most assists (10.9) and fourth-most rebounds (7.4) to ones over that span. Game environment should also be on the side of Gillespie, furthering his already strong case.

Coby White, CHA vs. SAC ($5,400)

White has started to hit his stride off the Hornets bench, coming into Tuesday having averaged 32 FD points on 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 22 minutes in his last four games. The veteran is shooting a crisp 48.1 percent, including 39.3 percent from three-point range, over that span, and he could be in for another solid run of playing time Tuesday if the game eventually gets as lopsided in Charlotte's favor as oddsmakers seem to believe it will. The Kings are shorthanded in the backcourt as well due to Russell Westbrook's absence, and Sacramento comes in allowing the second-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (30.1), along with 47.4 percent shooting, including 39.3 percent from distance, in that split.

Malik Monk, SAC at CHA ($5,100)

As alluded to earlier, Monk should be in for a bump in playing time at minimum – if not a spot start – in Westbrook's continued absence Tuesday. Monk capitalized on such an opportunity Sunday against the Nets, coming off the bench to score a season-high 32 points over 30 minutes in a performance that netted 42.4 FD points. That tally was Monk's fifth of more than 40 FD points this season on the second unit, including his second in the last four games. While the veteran's production can certainly have some significant fluctuations, Monk has a 26.4 percent usage rate and averages 34 FD points per 36 minutes with Westbrook off the floor, and there's also the possibility that Precious Achiuwa, who's taken on a much bigger offensive role of late, also sits out Tuesday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Moussa Diabate, CHA vs. SAC ($5,600); Mitchell Robinson, NYK vs. NOP ($4,800)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.