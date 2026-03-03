FanDuel NBA DFS managers will want to check out Juan Carlos Blanco's advice for Tuesday's slate. The RotoWire expert provides elite strategies and picks.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, March 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET:

Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets (-12.5) (O/U: 230.5)

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic (-15.5) (O/U: 227.5)

Detroit Pistons (-2.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (O/U: 228.5)

New York Knicks (-2.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 221.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat (-13.5) (O/U: 225.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves (-14) (O/U: 236.5)

San Antonio Spurs (-8) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 234.0)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-10.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 227.5)



The betting metrics paint what is very much a murky picture Tuesday, as we have the relatively unprecedented development of five double-digit favorites. Naturally, there's always a chance those games play out differently, and additionally, we do have the prospect of three games that could be essentially wire-to-wire battles – Pistons-Cavs, Knicks-Raptors and even Spurs-76ers, despite the absence of Joel Embiid.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (abdomen): OUT

SGA's absence, along with that of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, should lead to significant usage for Chet Holmgren in particular, while Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain could handle most of the point guard minutes.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (groin): OUT

In Mitchell's ongoing absence, Sam Merrill should draw another spot start at two-guard while James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will be in line for even more usage than usual.

Joel Embiid, PHI (oblique): OUT

In Embiid's ongoing absence, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona should handle the majority of minutes at center, while Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre will see bumps in opportunity.

Cooper Flagg, DAL (foot): DOUBTFUL

In Flagg's likely absence, Brandon Williams will be in line to continue operating as the starting point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Trae Young, WAS (knee): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (hamstring): OUT

Naji Marshall, DAL (finger): OUT

Ja Morant, MEM (elbow): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

Norman Powell, MIA (groin): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (calf): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (thigh): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Santi Aldama, MEM (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($11,800), Cade Cunningham ($11,300) and Tyrese Maxey ($11,000).

Wembanyama will face a short-handed 76ers frontcourt Tuesday and checks in averaging 53.8 FD points over his last eight games.

Cunningham has averaged an outstanding 53.5 FD points in his last 13 games, and his matchup against the Cavaliers should ensure he'll have a full minutes load.

Maxey will see even more usage than usual due to Joel Embiid's ongoing absence, and he already checks in having exceeded 51 FD points in five consecutive contests.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,800)

Edwards has exceeded 40 FD points in five consecutive games and draws a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,400)

Barnes has had a couple of more modest performances in his last two games, but he's still averaging 43.3 FD points per game on the season.

James Harden, CLE ($9,200)

LeBron is back to playing more of a complementary role now that Luka Doncic is healthy again, but his name value and the fact he should see a solid minutes load in a competitive game should lock in a high roster rate.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,100)

Banchero has three tallies of over 48 FD points in his last five games, which should lock in a high roster rate at his salary.

Key Values

Brandon Williams, DAL at CHA ($6,300)

Williams should remain on the first unit Tuesday in the ongoing absence of Cooper Flagg (foot), and the former checks in averaging 26.7 FD points across his previous nine games since returning from a brief two-game absence. Williams' efficiency has been off the charts during that period as well, as he's shot 52.1 percent, including 38.1 percent from three-point range. The Hornets have also been exploitable by point guards, allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating (28.4) to ones. Williams has exceeded 32 FD points on three occasions within that aforementioned nine-game period alone, so the upside is there despite a recent increase in salary.

Moussa Diabate, CHA vs. DAL ($6,200)

Diabate is an intriguing option on the other side of the Mavericks-Hornets tilt, due both to his recent body of work and the Mavericks' issues preventing rebounding production. Diabate has averaged 31.1 FD points over his last 10 games, putting up 9.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest during that span while shooting an ultra-efficient 69.4 percent. The fourth-year big has flashed some impressive upside with six tallies of at least 32 FD points in the sample, including four over 37. Diabate also has consecutive double-doubles and a seemingly secure role on the first unit at the moment, and the Mavs check in allowing 58.1 FD points per game to centers in the last 15, along with the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to the position for the season (34.4) and fourth-most total rebounds per contest (55.6).

Naz Reid, MIN vs. MEM ($5,900)

Reid is always a consideration at a sub-$6K salary, as he has the ability to deliver starter-quality production off the bench with minutes in the mid-20s. Most recently, the veteran floor stretcher has averaged 31.4 FD points in his last 14 games, a sample where he's shooting 47.4 percent and in which he's exceeded 42 FD points twice. Reid is also averaging 36.5 FD points in three prior games against the Grizzlies this season, and Memphis ranks just inside the bottom 10 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to frontcourt players (84.9). The Grizzlies are also conceding 49.2 percent shooting in that split, along with the fifth-most made threes per contest overall (14.2).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaime Jaquez, MIA vs. BKN ($5,600)

