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Tuesday's five-game NBA DFS slate features seven playoff teams and four contests projected to finish within three points or fewer, setting up a competitive night on FanDuel. Alperen Sengun headlines the slate as the lone five-figure salary after averaging north of 50 FanDuel points over his last four outings, while injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Franz Wagner and Cade Cunningham open the door for value plays across several rosters. The Mavericks-Bucks matchup carries the highest total on the board at 227.5, making it a prime target for DFS stacking. Here's everything you need to build an optimal lineup Tuesday.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, March 31 at 12:00 a.m. ET:

Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic (-2.5) (O/U: 224.5)

Charlotte Hornets (-16) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 218.5)

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons (-2.5) (O/U: 219.5)

New York Knicks (-1) at Houston Rockets (O/U: 218.5)

Dallas Mavericks (-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (O/U: 227.5)

With one notable exception, we have an attractive betting picture Tuesday from a spread standpoint. The four other games on the slate besides the projected Hornets-Nets blowout are expected to be extremely competitive, and the best pure DFS matchup among those contests may well be the one between non-playoff contenders Dallas and Milwaukee.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Brandon Ingram, TOR (heel): QUESTIONABLE

If Ingram can't play, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick could all handle shooting guard minutes, while Scottie Barnes will see even more usage than usual.

Jalen Duren, DET (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Duren can't play Tuesday, Paul Reed will likely be due for another spot start at center.

Other notable injuries:

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (foot): OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Cade Cunningham, DET (chest): OUT

Michael Porter, BKN (hamstring): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (wrist): OUT

Kevin Porter, MIL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Washington, DAL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Ausar Thompson, DET (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Tobias Harris, DET (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Naji Marshall, DAL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

RJ Barrett, TOR (shoulder): PROBABLE

Kyle Kuzma, MIL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Dillon Brooks, PHO (hand): PROBABLE

Elite NBA DFS Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Tuesday's slate – Alperen Sengun ($10,000).

Sengun's production has been trending upward of late, as he's eclipsed 73 FD points in two of his last four games, including 80.1 against the Pelicans his most recent time on the floor. However, he did post a relatively modest (compared to his current salary) 35.2 FD points over 31 minutes in his one prior meeting against the Knicks.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Cooper Flagg, DAL ($9,900)

Flagg posted just 22.3 FD points on Monday against the Timberwolves but averaged 47.5 FD points in the previous seven games, which should ensure his popularity Tuesday.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,800)

Barnes may take the floor without Brandon Ingram in addition to Immanuel Quickley on Tuesday, and he's already averaging 46.1 FD points over his last eight games.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,700)

Banchero posted a dud over 29 minutes against the Raptors on Sunday, but the fact he'd averaged 44.1 FD points in the previous 11 games should lock him into plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Kevin Durant, HOU ($9,000)

Durant has been over 47 FD points in four of the last five games, including three straight, which should lead to him remaining very popular Tuesday.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,900)

Booker went off for 42.9 FD points against the Grizzlies on Monday and was already averaging 42.1 FD points over the previous 13 games, so he should be particularly popular at his salary Tuesday in a marquee matchup against the Magic.

Key NBA DFS Values

Coby White, CHA at BKN ($5,600)

White was quiet in a tough matchup against the Celtics on Sunday, but he was averaging 30 FD points across just 21.1 minutes per game in his previous seven contests coming in. White shot a crisp 52.2 percent, including 42.2 percent from behind the arc, in that sample, and he should have a very good chance of a bounce-back effort Tuesday against a Nets team he's averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals against over 31.5 minutes in two previous games this season. He's netted FD-point tallies of 30.8 and 38.3 in that pair of games while shooting 51.7 percent, including 50.0 percent from distance, and although he's not projected to see that amount of playing time Tuesday, he's facing a Nets team that's allowed the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (50.0), along with 48.3% shooting in that split.

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. PHO ($5,100)

Carter is another value option that had a quiet outing his most recent time on the floor, which has led to a slight salary reduction. While the big man only mustered 9.3 FD points in 26 minutes against the Raptors on Sunday, he'd averaged 29.0 FD points over the previous 16 games, hitting at least 30 FD points on six occasions in that sample. Carter will now get a chance to face a short-handed Suns frontcourt that is likely to remain without Mark Williams (foot) on Tuesday, and that's surrendered 57.9 FD points per contest to centers in the last seven games. While Phoenix sports a tough defense overall, the Suns are conceding 48.4 percent shooting on the road, and they also see a near-3.0 percent boost in three-point shooting allowed on the road (36.1) compared to home (33.3).

Myles Turner, MIL vs. DAL ($4,700)

Turner missed Sunday's game against the Clippers with a knee injury, but he's off the injury report for Tuesday's favorable matchup against the Mavericks. Turner's production has been up and down even with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined – which helps explain the sub-$5k salary – but he's still averaging a respectable 20.6 FD points across 24.4 minutes over his last eight games while shooting 40.5 percent from distance. Turner is far from the most effective rebounder, as he's converting just 46.8 percent of his 11.6 rebounding chances per contest. However, the Mavericks are allowing the sixth-most FD points per game to centers in the last 15 (58.9), along with the eighth-most total rebounds per road game (54.7). Despite his inconsistency this season, Turner has delivered over a 5x return on his current salary on 35 occasions this season, and he delivered 30.4 FD points over 28 minutes against Dallas in the first meeting between the teams Nov. 10.

ALSO CONSIDER: Gary Trent, MIL vs. DAL ($4,600)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.