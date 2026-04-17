There are plenty of choices from Friday's two Play-In Tournament matchups to include on your FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

After an exciting first two installments of the Play-In Tournament, we have another pair of high-stakes scenarios on Friday to decide each conference's No. 8 seed. The injury report remains encouragingly light, which is a plus considering only four teams will be in action.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, April 17 at 2:00 a.m. EDT:

Charlotte Hornets (-3) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 218.5)

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns (-3.5) (O/U: 219.5)

Both matchups are unsurprisingly expected to be very competitive with each is trending toward a defense-centric flow. But as the Heat and Hornets proved during their wild OT battle on Tuesday, expectations can certainly be exceeded when the season is on the line.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Kristaps Porzingis, GSW (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Porzingis can't suit up, Draymond Green could shift over to center while the likes of Gui Santos, De'Anthony Melton and Stephen Curry could all see usage boosts.

Other notable injuries:

Moussa Diabate, CHA (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Mark Williams, PHO (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

The players with the three highest salaries on Friday's slate are LaMelo Ball ($9,800), Devin Booker ($9,300) and Paolo Banchero ($9,100).

Ball was excellent in the win over Miami by recording 54 FD points across 30 minutes. That was his third tally of at least 50 over the last four outings, making him a bargain at the current salary.

Booker only posted 30.2 FD against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, yet averaged 45.2 from the three matchups versus the Warriors during the regular season.

Banchero underwhelmed with 27 FD on Wednesday, but had eclipsed 45 FD three of the last five times.

Go to RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups and NBA News for up-to-the-minute information!

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Stephen Curry, GSW ($8,500)

Curry went off for 42.2 FD against the Clippers on Wednesday and figures to once again be a key figure Friday, which should lead to a high roster rate at this salary.

Brandon Miller, CHA ($7,500)

Miller registered 41.5 FD Tuesday and offers a 40-plus ceiling whenever he takes the floor, making him very popular again on Friday.

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,400)

Bane cleared 40 FD against the 76ers on Wednesday and has done so four times through the last seven that is bound to have him on many Friday lineups.

Jalen Green, PHO ($7,300)

Green racked up 42 FD on Wednesday via 35 actual points while entering with a reasonable salary, both factors that will make him a popular pick.

Key Values

Franz Wagner, ORL vs. CHA ($6,500)

Wagner's up-and-down performances continued on Wednesday as he produced 21.3 FD over 29 minutes, though the playing time marked his highest allotment since returning from an extended injury. The talented wing has averaged a respectable 23.4 FD points across 22.4 minutes during the seven games he's since suited up for and could be due for another bump on Friday. The Hornets are a tough defensive matchup overall, but Wagner's upside far exceeds his current salary and he did post 32.5 FD from his lone regular-season meeting.

Dillon Brooks, PHO vs. GSW ($6,200)

Brooks was one of the Suns' biggest contributors on Tuesday as he supplied 42.4 FD points in 37 minutes while shooting 60.0 percent - including 50.0 from three-point range. He also contributed across the stat sheet by complementing his 20 points with seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Brooks has averaged 25.6 FD over 29.7 minutes during his seven matchups since returning and will be facing a Warriors team he averaged 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 33.2 FD against in three outings while shooting 48.3 percent - and 45.0 from deep.

Gui Santos, GSW at PHO ($5,400)

Santos made good use of his start on Wednesday against the Clippers tallying 32.7 FD through 32 minutes on 9-for-13 from the floor. The third-year pro has averaged 31.2 FD in 31.3 minutes over his last 28 starts while shooting 50.9 percent and averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Santos should be back in the starting five at either small or power forward on Friday and would benefit from more scoring and rebounding should Kristaps Porzingis be unavailable. He also contributed 35.3 FD in 36 minutes against the Suns during their most recent encounter.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brandin Podziemski, GSW at PHO ($5,900); Coby White, CHA at ORL ($5,200)

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.