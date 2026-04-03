A couple Sixers scorers have been recommended for your Friday FanDuel NBA DFS lineups, as they could enjoy even more productive performances with a star player projected to be out.

We're set for an eight-game main slate on the penultimate Friday of the regular season, and there are plenty of postseason contenders in action. However, as is often the case for a late-season ledger, there is a robust injury report that includes plenty of big names, many which have already been ruled out.

Slate Overview

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Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, April 3 at 2:45 a.m. ET:

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets (-15.5) (O/U: 234.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers (-2) (O/U: 233.5)

Atlanta Hawks (-16) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 226.5)

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks (-16.5) (O/U: 237.5)

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets (-17.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Boston Celtics (-17) at Milwaukee Bucks (O/U: 217.5)

Toronto Raptors (-13) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 232.5)

Orlando Magic (-7) at Dallas Mavericks (O/U: 236.5)

There is a certain prevailing theme in the betting metrics Friday, and it's not one favorable for us as DFS players. We have more massive favorites than perhaps any other slate to date this season, and while odds are not all of those games will play out in as lopsided fashion as predicted, some blowout scenarios appear to be a virtual certainty. The Timberwolves-76ers and Magic-Mavericks game could well see plenty of attention from DFS players as a result of the tighter spreads and solid totals, but it will be impossible to avoid some of the other contests when building lineups.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Josh Giddey, CHI (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Giddey can't suit up, Rob Dillingham and Collin Sexton could see plenty of run at point guard, while the rest of the starting five will enjoy a bump in usage.

Joel Embiid, PHI (illness): DOUBTFUL

In Embiid's likely absence, Adem Bona could draw a spot start, but Andre Drummond should also log plenty of minutes off the bench.

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee/illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards doesn't return Friday, Mike Conley could remain in the starting five, while Julius Randle should see a significant increase in usage.

Other notable injuries:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): OUT

Kevin Porter, MIL (knee): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (foot): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (wrist): OUT

Andrew Nembhard, IND (back): OUT

Michael Porter, BKN (hamstring): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (ankle): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Isaiah Collier, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (hip): OUT

Jaden McDaniels, MIN (knee): OUT

Jarace Walker, IND (back): OUT

Cam Spencer, MEM (back): OUT

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, MEM (back): DOUBTFUL

P.J. Washington, DAL (illness): DOUBTFUL

Tre Jones, CHI (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Rollins, MIL (hip): PROBABLE

Pascal Siakam, IND (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Jalen Johnson ($10,600), Jaylen Brown ($10,500), Tyrese Maxey ($10,300), Scottie Barnes ($10,100) and Jayson Tatum ($10,000).

Johnson has recorded at least 46 FD points in four of the last five games, and he draws a highly favorable matchup against the Nets.

Brown has exceeded 51 FD points in three straight games, and he hasn't scored less than 40 since March 14.

Maxey is likely to take the floor without Joel Embiid (illness) on Friday and has scored over 44 FD points in three straight, raising his already elevated expectations in a marquee matchup against the Timberwolves.

Barnes is averaging 44.5 FD points across his last 10 games, and he'll continue working without Immanuel Quickley on Friday.

Tatum erupted for a 67.1 FD points against the Heat on Wednesday thanks to a 25-point, 18-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, and he's now been over 50 FD points in three straight games while looking to be at full strength.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,900)

Sengun has scored 42.1 to 80.1 FD points in four of his last five games, flashing a level of upside that should ensure his popularity at a four-figure salary Friday.

Cooper Flagg, DAL ($9,900)

Flagg bounced back from a dud against the Timberwolves two games ago, tallying 44.5 FD points over 31 minutes against the Bucks on Tuesday.

Paolo Banchero, ORL $9,800)

Banchero scored 25.1 FD points in only 26 minutes against the Hawks on Wednesday, which, when combined with his average of 41.4 FD points over his previous 14 games, should lead to a high roster rate Friday.

Kevin Durant, HOU ($9,100)

KD is on a signature heater that's seen him 44.2 FD points on 52.5 percent shooting, including 44.6 percent from behind the arc, over his last eight games.

Paul George, PHI ($8,700)

George has averaged 51.1 FD points over his first four games back from suspension and is coming off a season-high 39-point performance against the Wizards on Wednesday, which should lock him in as a highly popular play especially when considering Embiid's expected absence as well.

Key Values

Jabari Smith, HOU vs. UTA ($6,600)

Smith has been a consistent complementary contributor for the Rockets all season, and he's proven amply capable of capitalizing on favorable matchups like the one he'll draw Friday. The versatile forward has already thrived to varying degree against the Jazz on multiple occasions this season, and his most recent encounter with Utah was his most successful yet (55.8 FD points across 33 minutes). The Jazz have been an absolute sieve against power forwards, and they come into Friday's game allowing the fourth-most FD points per contest to the position in the last 30 games (50.6). Utah is also surrendering 49.2 percent shooting overall and an NBA-high 15.3 made threes per road game, giving Smith plenty of paths to offensive success.

Jakob Poeltl, TOR at MEM ($6,000)

Poeltl's numbers are down in multiple categories this season, but the veteran big man is still capable of delivering a double-double and multiple blocks any time he takes the floor. Poeltl has averaged an impressive 30.2 FD points across 26.7 minutes in his last 13 games, shooting 71.0 percent over that span while contributing 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. The big man is now walking into one of the best matchups for centers in the second half of the season, as the Grizzlies are allowing the fourth-most points (26.7) and fourth-most rebounds (15.8) to centers in the last 15 games, along with the third-most FD points per contest in that span (61.7). Then, Memphis is allowing the eighth-most points in the paint per game (52.7) – including the fourth most in the last three games (62.7) – while Poeltl is scoring 82.2 percent of his points in that part of the floor.

Wendell Carter, ORL at DAL ($5,200)

Value bigs are certainly a theme tonight, and Carter is yet another frontcourt asset in a favorable position Friday. Carter comes into the interconference battle already averaging 27.6 FD points in his last 12 games while draining 56.6 percent of his attempts in that span. The Mavericks may well coax another productive performance out of him, as Dallas is surrendering the fifth-most FD points per game to centers (59.0) in the last 15 games. The Mavs already gave up 30.9 FD points to Carter over 24 minutes in the first meeting between the teams March 5, and Dallas is also conceding the fifth-most rebounds (55.0) and the most points in the paint per contest (55.9). Meanwhile, Carter is scoring just under half his points in the painted area, and he's converting 50.2 percent of his 15.0 rebound chances per game.

ALSO CONSIDER: Sandro Mamukelashvili, TOR at MEM ($5,200)

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.