A few reliable players are primed to continue exceeding their salaries on Friday and should be considered for your FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

After a 10-game return to play on Thursday, the NBA follows up with seven on Friday's main slate that lists several big-name absences that could create opportunity for others and provide us with plenty of value plays.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, Feb. 20 at 12:00 a.m. EST:

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) (O/U: 238.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 233.5)

Indiana Pacers (-2) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 231.5)

Miami Heat (-3.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 242.5)

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves (-13) (O/U: 237.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder (-16.5) (O/U: 210.5)

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5) (O/U: 222.5)

Friday's betting metrics paint a fairly decent DFS picture outside of the two projected lopsided matchups with four totals estimated north of 230 points, including the slate-high 242.5 attached to the Heat-Hawks. There are also five spreads within 5.5 points that make up for the two potential blowout scenarios.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (abdomen): OUT

In SGA's ongoing absence, Nikola Topic, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain could all see point guard minutes while the rest of the starting five will see plenty of additional usage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): OUT

With Antetokounmpo still sidelined, Bobby Portis or Ousmane Dieng may draw a start at power forward while the likes of Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins should be due for significant usage bumps.

Cooper Flagg, DAL (foot): OUT

As Flagg won't be available, Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall could handle most of the small forward minutes while Brandon Williams and P.J. Washington should benefit from extra usage.

Pascal Siakam, IND (personal): OUT

Siakam's second straight missed game might allow Ben Sheppard to remain on the first unit while Jarace Walker could once again benefit from additional rebounding opportunities.

Trey Murphy, NOP (shoulder): DOUBTFUL

With Murphy likely out, Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears should get the bulk of the shooting guard action while Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey will be in line to benefit.

Other notable injuries:

Trae Young, WAS (knee): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (hamstring): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (ankle): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (calf): OUT

Santi Aldama, MEM (knee): OUT

Cedric Coward, MEM (knee): OUT

Scotty Pippen, MEM (toe): OUT

Jusuf Nurkic, UTA (nose): OUT

Miles Bridges, CHA (suspension): OUT

Coby White, CHA (calf): OUT

Nic Claxton, BKN (ankle): OUT

Myles Turner, MIL (calf): OUT

Norman Powell, MIA (back): QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro, MIA (ribs): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Jalen Johnson ($11,300) and Anthony Edwards ($10,000).

Johnson commemorated his return to action on Thursday by providing 59.5 FD points against the 76ers and faces a Heat squad on Friday he posted 56.3 earlier this month.

Edwards eclipsed 51 FD from four of the last five games before the All-Star break and draws a solid matchup against a shorthanded Dallas lineup.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,800)

Mitchell only logged 20 minutes in the blowout win over the Nets on Thursday, but exceeded 50 FD through two of the three outings heading into the break and should be popular in what projects to be a more competitive matchup against the Hornets.

Kevin Porter, MIL ($9,300)

Porter exceeded 43 FD in four of five before the break and will continue to operate without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday, factors that should ensure he's in plenty of lineups.

James Harden, CLE ($9,100)

Harden registered 42.5 FD against the Nets on Thursday and already looks like an excellent fit in Cleveland while being locked into a high roster rate for Friday.

Julius Randle, MIN ($8,400)

Randle posted consecutive 52.4 FD tallies before the All-Star break, which should keep him popular at this salary.

Michael Porter, BKN ($8,200)

Porter managed 26 FD in only 20 minutes during Thursday's lopsided loss to the Cavs, so he's in line to overproduce on his reasonable Friday salary.

Key Values

CJ McCollum, ATL vs. MIA ($6,100)

McCollum hit the ground running on Thursday with 39.7 FD over 30 minutes against the 76ers while delivering 31.8 against the Heat on their last meeting. The veteran guard has been an excellent fit on the Hawks' second unit as he entered Thursday averaging 31 FD points across 28.7 minutes from the previous 15 appearances. The Heat also play at an NBA-high pace of 107.4 possessions per road game and surrendering the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (47.5) while also giving up a markedly higher three-point percentage on the road (36.1) than at home (33.3).

Naz Reid, MIN vs. DAL ($6,000)

Reid is enjoying another productive all-around season off the Timberwolves' bench and went into the All-Star break averaging 32.3 FD via 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over the previous 10 matchups. The floor-spacing big man shot a solid 46.4 percent during that stretch which was kicked off with a 45.1 FD haul in 28 minutes against the Mavs. Dallas has struggled preventing frontcourt production this season - particularly for rebounding - and will once again be shorthanded Friday. They're also conceding the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (46.2) and the third-most total rebounds per game overall (56.1).

GG Jackson, MEM vs. UTA ($5,600)

Jackson went into the break with a head of steam by posting 33.5 FD through 28 minutes against the Nuggets last week. That marked his fourth effort over 31 FD from the last seven games before the pause in play, a byproduct of expanded opportunity after Jaren Jackson was dealt to Utah. The ongoing absences of Ja Morant (elbow) and Santi Aldama (knee) are a bonus and Jackson will also take the floor Friday without Scotty Pippen, Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward. He's averaging 35.4 FD points per 36 minutes with that quintet unavailable and will be going up against a Jazz squad he supplied 33.3 FD during a Dec. 23 spot start. Utah is also giving up the fifth-most FD average to power forwards from the last 15 appearances (49.2) and an NBA-high 15.3 made three-pointers per road matchup.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kel'el Ware, MIA at ATL ($5,700); Cam Spencer, MEM vs. UTA ($5,300)

