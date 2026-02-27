Jaylen Brown should be a popular pick on Friday for FanDuel NBA DFS lineups as he'll be facing a Nets team he recently posted 58 FD points against.

Following a busy Thursday, we're treated to a much more subdued Friday slate featuring five games. There are still some big-name injuries, so it'll be important to keep close tabs on RotoWire's news feed to set viable lineups for cash games and tournaments.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, Feb. 27 at 12:30 a.m. EST:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (-6) (O/U: 225.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics (-17.5) (O/U: 208.5)

New York Knicks (-8) at Milwaukee Bucks (O/U: 221.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks (-6) (O/U: 236.5)

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) (O/U: 231.5)

We don't have an ideal set of betting metrics on Friday, though four of the five matchups are projected to be reasonably competitive while Grizzlies-Mavs and Nuggets-Thunder could feature some rewarding individual DFS performances.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (groin): OUT

In Mitchelll's ongoing absence, Sam Merrill could draw another start at shooting guard while the rest of the starting five will be in for significant usage increases.

James Harden, CLE (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

If Harden misses a second straight game, Dennis Schroder will likely start again at point guard.

Jamal Murray, DEN (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Should Murray be out Friday, Bruce Brown might get a spot start while Nikola Jokic will be primed for even more usage than usual.

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

With Williams sidelined, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins could handle the majority of small forward minutes while the returning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren will get even more usage than usual.

Other notable injuries:

Cooper Flagg, DAL (foot): OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): OUT

Ja Morant, MEM (elbow): OUT

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): OUT

Santi Aldama, MEM (knee): OUT

Aaron Gordon, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Jayson Tatum, BOS (Achilles): OUT

Cedric Coward, MEM (knee): OUT

Daniel Gafford, DAL (ankle): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (thigh): DOUBTFUL

Dennis Schroder, CLE (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries healthy enough to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,600), Cade Cunningham ($11,500), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200) and Jaylen Brown ($10,000).

Jokic could take the floor without Jamal Murray on Friday while producing 63.3 and 87 FD points in two of his last three, yet faces a tough overall matchup against the Thunder.

Cunningham is averaging 60.2 FD over his last six outings, a stretch where he's shooting a blistering 43.8 percent from deep.

SGA is off the injury report after a nine-game absence. And despite the potential for at least a slight minutes restriction, he should get even more projected usage than usual due to the absence of Jalen Williams (hamstring).

Brown has eclipsed 45 FD during the last three consecutive appearances and will be facing a Nets squad on Friday he lit up for 58 in their most recent meeting.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Porter, MIL ($9,600)

Porter has averaged 47.6 FD across his last nine games and will continue working without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday, factors that should lock into a high roster rate.

James Harden, CLE ($9,200)

Harden's status will have to be monitored. But if available, he should be very popular considering Donovan Mitchell remains out.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,800)

Brunson draws a favorable positional matchup with three tallies over 52 FD through the last nine to get him into plenty of lineups.

Jalen Duren, DET ($8,300)

Duren is averaging 49.0 FD from his first three outings since returning from suspension, which should ensure he's highly rostered at this salary.

Ryan Rollins, MIL ($7,800)

Rollins is averaging 39.5 FD in his last four while shooting 56.0 percent from three-point range with a reasonable salary that offers significant upside.

Key Values

Brandon Williams, DAL vs. MEM ($6,000)

Williams compiled another solid outing off the bench Thursday against the Kings by recording 25.6 FD. That followed a similarly productive 15-game run where he averaged 26.1 across 22.2 minutes while shooting 57.3 percent overall. Williams exceeded 30 FD three times during that stretch while displaying the ability to deliver over 5x return on his current salary. He'll be involved in a dependable role within a favorable environment on Friday facing a Grizzlies team ranked 21st in offensive efficiency rating allowed to point guards that's conceded the seventh-most assists per road matchup (28.1).

Javon Small, MEM at DAL ($5,300)

Small has seemingly hit his stride with recent expanded opportunity as he's put up 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.7 minutes during the last nine games. The rookie second-rounder also shot 50.6 percent during that sample - including 51.4 from behind the arc - while averaging a solid 27.5 FD. The West Virginia product recorded 29.2 FD over 28 minutes on Wednesday against the Warriors in a spot start. And with Cedric Coward still out Friday, Small may well have earned himself another lead role. The Mavs have also yielded the sixth-most FD to shooting guards from the last 15 games (44.6) along with the third-most made threes per outing (14.3).

Sam Merrill, CLE at DET ($4,100)

Merrill is admittedly best left for tournaments due his volatility, yet the sharpshooter is in line to draw another start on Friday due to Donovan Mitchell's ongoing absence. He delivered 20 FD in the same role Wednesday versus the Bucks where he supplied 14 points, five rebounds and two assists while taking 13 field-goal attempts. Three turnovers and an uncharacteristically ragged 2-for-8 showing from behind the arc capped his overall production, though Merrill's salary also remains near minimum to offset some of the risk. The Pistons present a tough defensive matchup, but they've been more vulnerable on the perimeter the last three games by allowing a league-high 17.7 made threes.

ALSO CONSIDER: GG Jackson, MEM at DAL ($6,300)

