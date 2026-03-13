There's some solid value to add to your Friday FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

We have a modest five-game main slate on Friday with an injury report that continues to be populated by some big names to further narrow down our player pool.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, March 13 at 2:30 a.m. EDT:

New York Knicks (-13.5) at Indiana Pacers (O/U: 227.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons (-15.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors (-4) (O/U: 218.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-13) at Dallas Mavericks (O/U: 236.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets (-7) (O/U: 228.5)

The betting metrics are mixed on Friday as the trio of double-digit favorites are particularly unappealing on a small slate. However, the other two matchups could produce useful DFS performances. And if some of the players on questionable tags are ultimately ruled out, they could be even more competitive than projected.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Alperen Sengun, HOU (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Sengun is unable to play, Clint Capela and Jeff Green are likely to absorb most center minutes while the rest of the starting five will see a notable usage boost.

Scottie Barnes, TOR (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Should Barnes sit, Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) should draw a spot start at power forward if he can play through his own injury while Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram would be up for the biggest usage increases.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns can't go, Mitchell Robinson will likely start at center with more usage for Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Pascal Siakam, IND (knee): GTD

Siakam's absence would lead to Micah Potter and Kobe Brown handling plenty of power forward minutes while Ivica Zubac and Jarace Walker could receive extra work.

Jarrett Allen, CLE (knee): OUT

With Allen out, Thomas Bryant could get enough minutes at center while Evan Mobley may see a significant boost in rebounding opportunities.

Other notable injuries:

Ja Morant, MEM (elbow): OUT

Santi Aldama, MEM (knee): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (calf): GTD

Cam Spencer, MEM (back): GTD

Cedric Coward, MEM (knee): OUT

Scotty Pippen, MEM (toe): OUT

Ausar Thompson, DET (ankle): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (knee): GTD

Josh Hart, NYK (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Cade Cunningham ($10,900).

Cunningham hasn't scored under 38 FD points since Feb. 6 and will draw a highly appealing matchup against a very shorthanded Grizzlies lineup.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,500)

Mitchell is averaging 45 FD on the season and faces an appealing matchup against the Mavs to ensure his popularity on Friday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,100)

Brunson put up 44.8 and 50.8 FD while recording 28 points during each of the last two games and will be set to take floor Friday without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Cooper Flagg, DAL ($8,900)

Flagg is averaging 38.2 FD overall and should be very busy against Cleveland where the Mavs will try to be aggressive.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,800)

Booker went off for 62.9 FD against the Pacers on Thursday while exceeding 42 in five straight.

James Harden, CLE ($8,700)

Harden posted 44 FD over 36 minutes against the Magic last time out, which should play a role in locking him into a high roster rate on Friday.

Key Values

Jabari Smith, HOU vs. NOP ($6,000)

Smith has produced some disappointing games the last few weeks, though he's still averaging 30.6 FD from the last 12 appearances while shooting an impressive 53.8 percent - including 43.1 from behind the arc. The floor-spacing big man has had his fair share of success against the Pelicans this season by recording 25.4 and 43.6 FD. They also remain an appealing target having surrendered 48.2 FD per game to power forwards in the last 15 along with the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to frontcourt players (86.4).

Tobias Harris, DET vs. MEM ($5,300)

Harris has seen his salary recently dip due to some wild swings in production, but the veteran forward remains a tournament consideration for Friday against an opponent with an extremely shorthanded frontcourt. Harris is still averaging 26.4 FD during the last 12 matchups, even with three under 20 over the last four. The Grizzlies could coax one of his better performances having conceding the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (28.8) and the seventh-most made three-pointers overall (13.9).

Jaylen Wells, MEM at DET ($5,100)

Wells is one of the few Grizzlies who's mostly managed to avoid the injury bug and has benefited from additional opportunities. Wells is averaging 24.3 FD in his last nine appearances while shooting an outstanding 49.6 percent - including 41.8 from deep. The Pistons represent a tough matchup on paper, though Wells could once again prove to be a bargain with multiple Memphis players once again set to sit out Friday.

