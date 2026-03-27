Cavs-Heat is set to produce plenty of fantasy stats where a couple players from that matchup should be added to your Friday FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

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After a quiet Thursday, we're set for a typically busy Friday in the NBA with seven games on FanDuel's main slate. The injury report is shorter than usual while there are multiple matchups involving postseason implications.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, March 27 at 12:30 a.m. EDT:

Los Angeles Clippers (-9.5) at Indiana Pacers (O/U: 238.5)

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.5) (O/U: 242.5)

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics (-5) (O/U: 224.5)

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder (-20.5) (O/U: 235.5)

Houston Rockets (-12.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 226.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors (-8.5) (O/U: 227.5)

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets (-18.5) (O/U: 248.5)

Friday's betting metrics are interesting in that there are two massive favorites, another fairly sizable one, and four other matchups that should be competitive. The best combination of spread and projected total can be found in Heat-Cavs as it could produce a few stellar DFS performances. Hawks-Celtics is arguably the second-most attractive given the high-upside talent on both sides.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Jaylen Brown, BOS (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown can't go, Jayson Tatum should see a big usage boost while Baylor Scheierman could draw a spot start at two-guard.

Derrick White, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If White is out, Payton Pritchard will likely start at point guard.

Trey Murphy, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Should Murphy remain out Friday, DeAndre Jordan could stay in the starting five while the likes of Zion Williamson and Saddiq Bey will receive extra usage.

Other notable injuries:

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (hip): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (ankle): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (foot): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Isaiah Collier, UTA (hamstring): OUT

Jarrett Allen, CLE (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jaime Jaquez, MIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Neemias Queta, BOS (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Filipowski, UTA (illness): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($13,000), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600), Jalen Johnson ($10,300), Alperen Sengun ($10,100) and Kawhi Leonard ($10,000).

Jokic has exceeded 61 FD points in four of the last five games - including three straight - with the peak a 78.7 against the Mavs on Wednesday.

SGA has gone over 41 FD from all but one appearance since returning from injury and faces an appealing matchup against the Bulls on Friday, albeit one with plenty of blowout risk.

Johnson posted 49.6 FD against the Pistons on Wednesday after being out for two matchups while his minutes should be secure Friday in a marquee matchup against the Celtics.

Sengun has eclipsed 40 FD during four of the last five while coming off performances of 73.6 and 52.7.

Kawhi has scored at least 25 actual points in 11 consecutive outings and a favorable Friday matchup against the Pacers.

Go to RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups and NBA News for up-to-the-minute information!

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,600)

Murray erupted for 53 actual points and 62.2 FD on Wednesday against the Mavs while going over 45 FD from three of the last five games.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,500)

Mitchell will play an integral role in what could be Friday's best DFS game environment and has posted over 41 FD in four of the last six.

James Harden, CLE ($9,500)

Harden continues to seamlessly fit in alongside Mitchell within the Cavs' backcourt and has topped 44 FD from four of five.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,400)

Adebayo has eclipsed 44 FD through four of five games, which should make him very popular in what should be a wire-to-wire battle versus the Cavs.

Kevin Durant, HOU ($9,300)

Durant has managed to go over 48 FD three times from the last four appearances to ensure his popularity on Friday.

Key Values

Jabari Smith, HOU at MEM ($6,300)

The injury-ravaged Grizzlies have been targetable for DFS purposes for most of the season, with Friday no exception. Smith makes for a viable cost-effective way to exploit Memphis' porous frontcourt defense as the versatile forward checks in averaging 29.9 FD points, 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 36.7 minutes over his last 10. He's also shot 57.1 percent - including 44.4 from behind the arc - in two meetings this season with the Grizzlies, who are also surrendering the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (28.6) overall.

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. UTA ($5,900)

Gordon is off the injury report after missing the Nuggets' win over the Mavs on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue. The veteran forward returns to an outstanding matchup against the fast-paced, tanking and sieve-like Jazz. Gordon is already averaging 26.8 FD on 50.7 percent shooting - 50.0 from deep - during the last seven - and will be facing a Utah squad on Friday allowing a Western Conference-high 51.5 FD to power forwards over the last 15 outings. They're also conceding 49.2 percent shooting on the road and a conference-high 15.2 made threes during that split. Despite the blowout risk, Gordon's salary is reasonable enough to consider him for tournament lineups.

John Collins, LAC at IND ($5,400)

Collins went scoreless over 22 minutes during his return on Wednesday, though that is clearly an outlier and he should bounce back Friday as the Pacers have been destroyed by power forwards all season averaging the second-most FD allowed to the position in the last 30 games (51.2). Prior to Wednesday's dud, Collins averaged 27.7 FD from the previous 16 while shooting 55.4 percent. Indiana's also giving up the second-most rebounds overall (56.1) to strengthen Collins' case at a salary he's delivered a 5x return 23 times this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jakob Poeltl, TOR vs. NOP ($5,900)

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.