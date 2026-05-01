Kevin Durant's likely absence on Friday should allow a couple teammates to be more enticing for your FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

After an eventful Thursday that saw the Knicks and Timberwolves advance, we have another trio of Game 6 showdowns on Friday. The Magic, Cavaliers and Lakers can all move on while there are numerous injuries that could be impactful.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT:

Detroit Pistons (-3.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 209.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 218.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets (-3.5) (O/U: 205.5)

All three potential elimination matchups unsurprisingly list narrow spreads, and each is also expected to see defense take center stage. Going by projected totals, Cavs-Raptors appears to offer the most upside - especially when considering three this series have finished at or over 230 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Kevin Durant, HOU (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Durant's likely absence, Tari Eason will likely remain in the starting five while the rest of the first unit will see an increase in opportunity.

Brandon Ingram, TOR (heel): QUESTIONABLE

Should Ingram be sidelined after exiting Game 5 early, Ja'Kobe Walter could draw a start at shooting guard while Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will see bumps in usage.

Tobias Harris, DET (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Harris sits, Javonte Green and Ronald Holland will likely see the majority of minutes at power forward.

Franz Wagner, ORL (calf): OUT

With Wagner out, Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva would be set to share the small forward minutes while Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero will be among the beneficiaries for additional opportunity.

Additional injuries to monitor:

Luka Doncic, LAL (hamstring): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Cade Cunningham ($10,500).

Cunningham is averaging 46.5 FD in the first five games via 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds over 40.2 minutes a night. He's also averaging 23.0 field-goal and 10.4 free-throw attempts. If Tobias Harris is sidelined Friday, Cunningham could be even more involved as the Pistons try to once again avoid elimination.

Go to RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups and NBA News for up-to-the-minute information!

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,800)

James will continue to operate again without Luka Doncic again while scoring over 43 FD from four of the first five matchups versus Houston.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,700)

Barnes is averaging 51.4 FD the last four games of the series and should be even more popular on Friday if Brandon Ingram is sidelined.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,600)

Sengun has compiled totals of 57.7 and 70.2 FD this series while averaging 48.5 this postseason to lock him into a high roster rate.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,200)

Banchero will get even more usage than usual with Franz Wagner out having already averaged 49.6 FD this series.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,800)

Mitchell has seen his production dip the last three outings, though his corresponding salary reduction and 50-plus FD upside will ensure his popularity.

Key Values

Jabari Smith, HOU vs. LAL ($6,600)

Smith has been a critical component of the Rockets' attack throughout the series, which has seen four absences from Kevin Durant so far. The versatile forward has averaged 35.4 FD across 42.0 minutes during the first five games while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range. Smith has also gotten to the line 14 times through the last two while converting at an 85.7 percent clip and recording over 33 FD in four of five. With Durant once again expected out Friday and Houston once again facing elimination, Smith is right back in play at a very reasonable salary.

Reed Sheppard, HOU vs. LAL ($6,300)

Sheppard has also benefited from Durant being sidelined having averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 34.0 FD points across 36.7 minutes across Games 3-5. The second-year guard also registered 32.2 over 36 minutes during the opener before only logging 11 minutes next time out. While Sheppard does carry an ugly 37.8 percent success rate from the floor this series, it's also worth noting he's delivered at 45.8 - including 42.9 from behind the arc - in the last two outings.

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. DET ($5,700)

Carter hasn't had the easiest on-paper matchup in the series, but the veteran big man has managed to deliver solid results averaging 32.8 FD from the first five while eclipsing 35 three times. He's even notched a pair of double-doubles while shooting an impressive 52.8 percent overall despite struggling from deep (25.0). Foul trouble has been an issue at times, yet Carter's sub-$6K salary with Orlando once again trying to close out Detroit makes him a viable option after averaging 36.5 FD during the first two home games this series.

ALSO CONSIDER: Collin Murray-Boyles, TOR vs. CLE ($6,100); Tari Eason, HOU vs. LAL ($6,000)

Try our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.