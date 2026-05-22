Mix and match strategies to come up with the best six players for your Friday FanDuel NBA DFS single-game lineups.

After a fascinating first two matchups of the Western Conference Finals where the Spurs sent a clear message they're not giving the defending champ Thunder an inch, we're set for an intriguing Game 3 on San Antonio's home floor. There's a prominent questionable tag on each side, which adds even more intrigue to the pivotal battle.

With only one matchup, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters comprised as follows:

MVP - (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

- (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate) Five Utility spots- (Garner points at normal rate)

With salaries also being different than conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for some of utility spots is undoubtedly key as it enables you to roster a superstar in the MVP slot where salaries for each player are 1.5x higher than if you were rostering them as a Utility.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 22 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs (-1.5) (O/U: 217.5)

The Spurs' status as home favorites is noteworthy and is naturally a direct reflection on how competitive they've been so far this series.

San Antonio is 36-10 straight up at home since the start of the regular season and 26-19-1 against the spread. The Thunder are an NBA-best 34-10 straight up on the road, yet only 22-22 against the number.

The total is notably low when considering the first two games finished with 237 and 235 combined points, respectively.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Williams sits, Ajay Mitchell is likely to reenter the starting five after having already filled in during six postseason matchups.

De'Aaron Fox, SAN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Should Fox remain sidelined, Dylan Harper (hip) would stay on the first unit if he can play through his own questionable tag while Keldon Johnson could enter the starting five if both are out.

Other injuries to monitor:

Dylan Harper, SAN (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

The player with the highest MVP salary on Friday's slate is Victor Wembanyama ($25,800). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($22,500) represents the other elite.

Wemby has averaged 72.3 non-multiplier FD points from the first two games with 52.2 during the playoffs.

SGA has scored 59.6 and 56.3 non-multiplier FD so far this series and bounced back to shoot 50.0 percent after going 7-for-23 in the opener. He's also exceeded 56.0 non-multiplier FD during three straight battles with the Spurs while averaging 49.6 from six matchups since the start of the campaign.

Go to RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups and NBA News for up-to-the-minute information!

Expected Chalk

With only one matchup, the likes of Stephon Castle ($11,000), Chet Holmgren ($9,200) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,000) should also be popular as non-MVP candidates.

Castle has exceeded 32 FD in five straight and last went under 30 at the end of the first round, where that type of consistency should ensure his popularity on Friday.

Holmgren has underperformed over the first two games, though his average of 39.6 FD across the previous eight appearances and the potential absence of Jalen Williams should combine to ensure a high roster rate.

If Fox is cleared to play through his ankle injury, he should be in plenty of lineups after averaging 34.1 FD this postseason.

Key Values

The following players make for strong candidates for the Utility spots:

Devin Vassell, SAN ($6,600)

Regardless of Fox's availability, Vassell remains a solid value option after averaging 28.1 FD on 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 34.2 minutes during the playoffs. He's only shooting 42.4 percent, but has upped that to 46.2 this series. Vassell also registered tallies of 40.0 and 24.5 FD in two regular-season encounters versus OKC, and it's worth noting he's averaging 30.7 per 36 minutes with Fox off the floor since the start of the regular season.

Ajay Mitchell, OKC ($6,000)

Mitchell has proven his worth as a starter multiple times this postseason. And with Jalen Williams questionable to go on Friday, the former could once again be on the first unit. When Williams was sidelined from Game 3 of the opening round and throughout the entirety of the Lakers sweep, Mitchell drew six consecutive starts and averaged 35.7 FD via 21.2 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 31.2 minutes - including performances of 48.6 and 52.8 to suggest his significant ceiling. Even if Williams is available, Mitchell has averaged 25.6 FD from the four postseason outings as a reserve.

Alex Caruso, OKC ($3,600)

Caruso has significantly outpaced his current salary during the first two matchups this series by recording 44.9 and 31.1 FD on the strength of 24.0 points (on 61.5 percent with 61.1 from three-point range), 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Zooming further out to the last eight, he's averaging 24.2 FD while eclipsing 20 seven times. A Williams absence would also improve Caruso's outlook, though he's a viable play in any scenario due to his modest salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Julian Champagnie, SAN ($4,600)

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.