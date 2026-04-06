We have a five-game slate for Monday's FanDuel NBA DFS action. Using RotoWire's trusted projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. Around this time every season, the possibility of sudden minute reductions from elites looms large as playoff scenarios settle. We're already seeing major shifts in intention from teams like Memphis as they kick the tires to strategize for next season, so it's especially important to double-check everything later on Monday to avoid falling off the pace. I was right on the money Sunday night with a slate-saving Cooper Flagg pick alongside selections of Luke Kennard and LeBron James. Let's try to keep the good vibes going tonight.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

The POR/DEN game wins the race for the top projected total tonight, and we've populated our selections with options for both teams. Cleveland enters the tail-end of a back-to-back set against Memphis with a race for the third seed in effect against the Knicks, and the weirdness occurring with Memphis' lineup should yield some value when we get word on the starting five.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DET Cade Cunningham (chest) - OUT

DET Tobias Harris (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Duncan Robinson (chest) - QUESTIONABLE

It's becoming more likely that Cunningham won't appear again in the regular season. Daniss Jenkins ($7,900) will continue at point guard. Despite the tags, Harris and Robinson have played in three consecutive games and aren't expected to miss.

CLE Dean Wade (ankle) - OUT

CLE Sam Merrill (hamstring) - OUT

CLE Jaylon Tyson (toe) - OUT

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will return after getting the night off, but these injuries remain. Max Strus ($5,300) will likely see more run in this scenario.

MEM Several potential absences

The Grizzlies signed Dariq Whitehead ($4,100) and Toby Okani ($4,000) to 10-day contracts, and their production in the last game signals a seismic change in Memphis' lineup for the final games of the season. It's really anyone's guess who will start in Monday's game, but I think waiting until the starting lineup is announced will yield excellent pivot opportunities.

Elite Players

The number of $10k-plus players is high considering the size of the slate. Victor Wembanyama ($13,100), Nikola Jokic ($13,000), Jalen Johnson ($10,500) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,100) sit atop the player pool. The matchups facing these elites are interesting, but I will use the current playoff outlook as a guide to determine the best candidate. Maxey and the Sixers are fighting off the Raptors to remain in the sixth spot in the East, so I suspect he is the most motivated. Although the battle for POY is still in play for Wemby and Jokic, it's not as pressing as Philly's current dilemma. Though I certainly wouldn't count any of them out tonight, Maxey will be the first elite off the board for me. There are cheaper ways to go at the guard position, but you can use them to offset Maxey's total.

We have six players to choose from in the $9k range, and solid history against Atlanta compels me to utilize Jalen Brunson ($9,100) first, with Paolo Banchero ($9,200) not far behind. At the $8k level, Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,800) is a decent play, as is Jalen Duren ($8,900).

Also consider: Joel Embiid, PHI ($9,400) @ SAS

Expected Chalk, Midrange Options and Value Plays

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($7,400) vs. NYK

If you were looking at Johnson but couldn't fit him in, pivot to Okongwu. The big man has valuable dual eligibility at PF and C, and has played lights out since returning from injury. Also, Okongwu has surprisingly good results against the Knicks, including a double-double and a 29-point night.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($7,200) @ ATL

It's routinely tough to identify who will go off for the Knicks, but you have to be encouraged by Anunoby's recent numbers. He knocked down an astounding seven triples against the Bulls on Friday night, and the team has enjoyed a relaxing weekend off. I'm bullish on most Knicks tonight, but I'm homing in on Anunoby's favorable salary against the Hawks.

Jrue Holiday, POR ($6,900) @ DEN

Although the Nuggets are red-hot right now, the Trail Blazers are 8-2 over the last 10 games and are making a final push to improve their placement in the play-in bracket. The calm and collected veteran will not only be a good antidote to neutralize Jamal Murray, but he should also fare well on the offensive end. Holiday has surpassed 40 FDFPs in two consecutive games with dialed-in shooting, so I expect another positive result.

Toumani Camara, POR ($6,200) @ DEN

Camara has really stepped up his game over the last week and has benefited from Jerami Grant's (calf) absence. He's beaten 5x value in three consecutive games, and although Denver is a stiff challenge, Camara's three-game record against the Nuggets shows enough potential upside to consider him.

Franz Wagner, ORL ($6,000) vs. DET

The Magic are fighting to stay in the playoffs, and although I think most of Orlando's starters will rise to the occasion, I also think it's the perfect time to bring Wagner back into focus at this salary. There's no questioning Wagner's fantasy value when healthy, and this back-to-back game will go a long way toward determining how effective he'll be in the final push. A scratch or minute restriction is possible, but I'll play him if he's active.

Cameron Johnson, DEN ($5,600) vs. POR

Although Aaron Gordon is working his way back to full health, we can pick Johnson with some confidence at this salary. He had an excellent game against the Spurs in his last appearance, and he seems to be coming around with more upside totals in recent weeks. His most recent game against Portland was also encouraging.

Per usual, find cheaper options for your DFS pursuits in the injury section.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.