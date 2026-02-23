Unlock expert FanDuel NBA picks and injury insights for Monday’s three-game slate. Maximize value and build a winning DFS lineup today with the help of RotoWire's experts.

We only have three games available for Monday's FanDuel main slate. In situations where the player pool is shallow, I favor taking a cash-game approach to maximize profit. The slim pickings give you fewer avenues to win in GPPs, and you need to be almost perfect in your selections to end up in the plus column in tournaments. Take your construction to head-to-heads and 50/50s and build that bankroll for another day.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

While I like to trim the pool on most days, it'll be hard to fade a contest with only six teams available. All of the projected totals are within five points of each other, so while there isn't an individual game with a significant advantage, Houston and Detroit stand out as homes for steady production on the slate. Detroit's matchup against the Spurs also appears to be the most competitive, and we placed focus on both teams in our selections.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MEM Ja Morant (elbow) - OUT

MEM Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT

MEM Cedric Coward (knee) - OUT

These three absences are just a sampling of the litany of injuries currently plaguing Memphis' roster. Ty Jerome ($7,300) and GG Jackson ($6,400) are the strongest pivot options on the roster at the moment, but I would steer clear of the team until some of the injury issues clear up.

UTA Keyonte George (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

George has a shot at returning, but Isaiah Collier ($8,200) would continue to fill in if he's out. Collier's salary is currently inflated beyond consideration, so I'll keep him off my recommendations and look for a return from George.

Elite Players

Victor Wembanyama ($11,600) and Cade Cunningham ($11,300) are the only options above $10k on the slate. Both are viable, especially if you can grab the necessary value elsewhere. There are only five other players above $8k in the pool, and I favor Kevin Durant ($8,800) in tonight's matchup against Utah above the other Houston options, although all of the Houston elites should be considered.

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Kyle Filipowski, UTA ($7,200) @ HOU

Although the Jazz face a tough opponent, Filipowski gets the green light at center with Jusuf Nurkic (nose) out again. Alperen Sengun will be a serious challenge, but he's torn apart excellent centers like Donovan Clingan and Bam Adebayo in recent games.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,500) vs. UTA

I can't fault many Rockets in tonight's slate, but the nightly battle for point supremacy between Smith and Tari Eason has gone Smith's way in recent weeks. Lauri Markkanen is certainly no slouch on defense, but he may be a step slow with an illness. Look for Smith to get his share of points and rebounds in a potential upside position.

Keegan Murray ($6,000) @ MEM

Although I like Maxime Raynaud's ($6,300) chances against the shorthanded Grizzlies as well, Murray is also a well-priced candidate for Sacramento's backcourt. He's hovered right around 5x value since his return from injury, and I'll gladly roster Murray or Raynaud in this scenario.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,000) vs. SAS

Harris is finally getting some respect with a higher salary, but it's still low enough to target for value above 5x against the Spurs. He's soared past 5x value in three consecutive games and could earn more usage while Jalen Duren deals with Victor Wembanyama inside.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, MEM ($5,500) vs. SAC

Prosper has been quite steady with the second unit, and he's an option that I would consider for Memphis if we're struggling to find value to make room for elite options. The Kings are saddled with a few pivotal injuries, and Prosper could take advantage once he enters the game.

Malik Monk, SAC ($4,700) @ MEM

Monk will likely come off the bench, but he's expected to pick up much of the slack left by Zach LaVine (finger). Monk managed to dodge the trade deadline, and it turns out the Kings need all the backcourt help they can get due to LaVine's absence. Monk should be showcased often down the stretch to increase his trade value.

