Dominate Monday’s NBA DFS lineups with expert picks, injury updates and matchups analysis. Lock in today’s best value, stars and sleepers before 7pm ET.

We have an eight-game slate available for Monday's NBA DFS action on FanDuel. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. There aren't many spots to keep tabs on as game lock approaches, so you can assemble your lineups with some confidence earlier in the day, long before the 7:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Try our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

The MEM/CHI matchup holds the highest projected total of the night, and we responded in kind with multiple recommendations for the game. DAL/NOP wasn't far behind, and we added some key Pelicans to account for the lofty total. Although they are playing at home, the Celtics were conspicuously absent from my endorsements. The low total and an above-average opponent kept them off my list for the evening.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

GSW Draymond Green (back) - OUT

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - OUT

GSW Moses Moody (neck) - OUT

GSW De'Anthony Melton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Porzingis is expected to play tonight against the Wizards. Melton should also be back, so the only real question mark is Green. If Porzingis plays as expected, other pivots won't be very worthwhile.

BKN Michael Porter (ankle) - OUT

BKN Terance Mann (Achilles) - OUT

BKN Noah Clowney (rest) - OUT

Josh Minott ($4,100) and Ziaire Williams ($4,100) should step into starting roles against Portland.

PHX Dillon Brooks (hand) - OUT

PHX Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

Oso Ighodaro ($5,200) still has the highest usage as Williams' replacement. Royce O'Neale ($4,900) and Grayson Allen ($6,200) are engaged in a tug-of-war over Brooks' lost production, but O'Neale's salary is much more persuasive.

DAL Daniel Gafford (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Although I will likely stay away from this spot altogether, Marvin Bagley ($4,500) would assume the center role if Gafford fails to appear.

NOP Dejounte Murray (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Jeremiah Fears ($5,300) will see a boost in minutes if Murray is sidelined.

MEM Ty Jerome (shoulder) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Walter Clayton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Ja Morant (elbow) - OUT

MEM GG Jackson (foot) - OUT

Javon Small ($6,000) is the likely starting point guard. Taylor Hendricks ($5,000) will assume a larger role in Jackson's absence.

CHI Collin Sexton (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Anfernee Simons (wrist) - OUT

CHI Jaden Ivey (knee) - OUT

CHI Isaac Okoro (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Leonard Miller ($4,500) will have an enhanced role with Okoro out. Tre Jones ($5,800) will join the backcourt.

HOU Alperen Sengun (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Sengun may be able to return, but I'll shift attention to Jabari Smith ($6,800) over other center pivots if Sengun can't make it.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT

The ankle will keep Leonard out for at least another game. Although Bennedict Mathurin ($7,600) commands a high price, he's the assumed pivot for Leonard in the starting lineup.

Elite Players

Three of the usual suspects sit atop the player pool with $10k-plus salaries. Unfortunately, none of them are under $11k, thus limiting their potential to break 5x value. I would venture that Victor Wembanyama ($12,000) has the best matchup of the trio, but I will likely fade all of them with my first pass.

I have my eye on Paolo Banchero ($9,700) as one of the first spend-up candidates to consider, and Josh Giddey ($9,500) is another quality option in the $9k tier. At the $8k level, Amen Thompson ($8,500) stands out as a quality option against the Lakers. I'll also send some exposure Trey Murphy's ($8,200) way.

Also consider: Devin Booker, PHX ($8,800) @ BOS

Expected Chalk and Midrange Targets

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,900) @ ATL

Although Bane's salary continues to climb, he's hard to ignore in a game that enjoys a high projected total and a decent game history. I'd avoid a stack if you've chosen Banchero, but he's a solid go-to option if you haven't added an Orlando player yet.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($7,700) vs. DAL

Although we just mentioned Murphy, I also like Zion's chances against the Mavericks, who are still struggling with frontcourt absences. I'm not completely opposed to a stack here, but the size of the slate should allow for more alluring options.

De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($7,200) @ LAC

Fox has caught up to Stephon Castle and is now a much better option than he was earlier in the season. Castle is at $7,300, and while I wouldn't necessarily exclude him, Fox's recent data suggests a sharper upward trend. Fox also had a better game in their only other matchup against the Lakers.

Darius Garland, LAC ($6,700) vs. SAS

Although he'll face a tough Spurs backcourt, Garland will be tasked with providing some of Leonard's lost production for the Clippers, and we should expect some solid assist numbers to go along with a favorable point total.

Also consider: Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($6,900) vs. ORL

Value Plays

Don't forget to run back through the injury report for some of the best budget calls of the evening.

Jalen Smith, CHI ($5,700) vs. MEM

Smith is clearly Chicago's center of the future, and he'll supplant Nick Richards now that he's off the injury report. Although Memphis has filled gaps with some quality options, I'm confident in taking Smith and his dual eligibility.

Deandre Ayton, LAL ($5,300) @ HOU

Ayton is definitely someone to consider if Alperen Sengun is unavailable, his absence will shift Houston's defensive approach considerably. They'll have problems if they don't account for Ayton while handling Doncic, Reaves and LeBron.

Marcus Smart, LAL ($4,200) @ HOU

Although the Lakers are at full health, Smart maintains a steady presence in the starting lineup. It's tough to fade a starter like Smart at this salary level, as not much is needed for the talented defender to realize 5x value. He blew past that milestone in his last game, and he's worth a budget dart throw due to the potential upside.

Also consider: Jaylen Wells, MEM ($5,100) @ CHI

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.