We have an eight-game slate available for Monday's NBA DFS action on FanDuel. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. There aren't many spots to keep tabs on as game lock approaches, so you can assemble your lineups with some confidence earlier in the day, long before the 7:00 p.m. ET deadline.
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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today
The MEM/CHI matchup holds the highest projected total of the night, and we responded in kind with multiple recommendations for the game. DAL/NOP wasn't far behind, and we added some key Pelicans to account for the lofty total. Although they are playing at home, the Celtics were conspicuously absent from my endorsements. The low total and an above-average opponent kept them off my list for the evening.
For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
NBA Injuries Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report. Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.
GSW Draymond Green (back) - OUT
GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - OUT
GSW Moses Moody (neck) - OUT
GSW De'Anthony Melton (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
GSW Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
Porzingis is expected to play tonight against the Wizards. Melton should also be back, so the only real question mark is Green. If Porzingis plays as expected, other pivots won't be very worthwhile.
BKN Michael Porter (ankle) - OUT
BKN Terance Mann (Achilles) - OUT
BKN Noah Clowney (rest) - OUT
Josh Minott ($4,100) and Ziaire Williams ($4,100) should step into starting roles against Portland.
PHX Dillon Brooks (hand) - OUT
PHX Mark Williams (foot) - OUT
Oso Ighodaro ($5,200) still has the highest usage as Williams' replacement. Royce O'Neale ($4,900) and Grayson Allen ($6,200) are engaged in a tug-of-war over Brooks' lost production, but O'Neale's salary is much more persuasive.
DAL Daniel Gafford (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
Although I will likely stay away from this spot altogether, Marvin Bagley ($4,500) would assume the center role if Gafford fails to appear.
NOP Dejounte Murray (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
Jeremiah Fears ($5,300) will see a boost in minutes if Murray is sidelined.
MEM Ty Jerome (shoulder) - DOUBTFUL
MEM Walter Clayton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
MEM Ja Morant (elbow) - OUT
MEM GG Jackson (foot) - OUT
Javon Small ($6,000) is the likely starting point guard. Taylor Hendricks ($5,000) will assume a larger role in Jackson's absence.
CHI Collin Sexton (leg) - QUESTIONABLE
CHI Anfernee Simons (wrist) - OUT
CHI Jaden Ivey (knee) - OUT
CHI Isaac Okoro (knee) - DOUBTFUL
Leonard Miller ($4,500) will have an enhanced role with Okoro out. Tre Jones ($5,800) will join the backcourt.
HOU Alperen Sengun (back) - QUESTIONABLE
Sengun may be able to return, but I'll shift attention to Jabari Smith ($6,800) over other center pivots if Sengun can't make it.
LAC Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT
The ankle will keep Leonard out for at least another game. Although Bennedict Mathurin ($7,600) commands a high price, he's the assumed pivot for Leonard in the starting lineup.
Elite Players
Three of the usual suspects sit atop the player pool with $10k-plus salaries. Unfortunately, none of them are under $11k, thus limiting their potential to break 5x value. I would venture that Victor Wembanyama ($12,000) has the best matchup of the trio, but I will likely fade all of them with my first pass.
I have my eye on Paolo Banchero ($9,700) as one of the first spend-up candidates to consider, and Josh Giddey ($9,500) is another quality option in the $9k tier. At the $8k level, Amen Thompson ($8,500) stands out as a quality option against the Lakers. I'll also send some exposure Trey Murphy's ($8,200) way.
Also consider: Devin Booker, PHX ($8,800) @ BOS
Expected Chalk and Midrange Targets
Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,900) @ ATL
Although Bane's salary continues to climb, he's hard to ignore in a game that enjoys a high projected total and a decent game history. I'd avoid a stack if you've chosen Banchero, but he's a solid go-to option if you haven't added an Orlando player yet.
Zion Williamson, NOP ($7,700) vs. DAL
Although we just mentioned Murphy, I also like Zion's chances against the Mavericks, who are still struggling with frontcourt absences. I'm not completely opposed to a stack here, but the size of the slate should allow for more alluring options.
De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($7,200) @ LAC
Fox has caught up to Stephon Castle and is now a much better option than he was earlier in the season. Castle is at $7,300, and while I wouldn't necessarily exclude him, Fox's recent data suggests a sharper upward trend. Fox also had a better game in their only other matchup against the Lakers.
Darius Garland, LAC ($6,700) vs. SAS
Although he'll face a tough Spurs backcourt, Garland will be tasked with providing some of Leonard's lost production for the Clippers, and we should expect some solid assist numbers to go along with a favorable point total.
Also consider: Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($6,900) vs. ORL
Value Plays
Don't forget to run back through the injury report for some of the best budget calls of the evening.
Jalen Smith, CHI ($5,700) vs. MEM
Smith is clearly Chicago's center of the future, and he'll supplant Nick Richards now that he's off the injury report. Although Memphis has filled gaps with some quality options, I'm confident in taking Smith and his dual eligibility.
Deandre Ayton, LAL ($5,300) @ HOU
Ayton is definitely someone to consider if Alperen Sengun is unavailable, his absence will shift Houston's defensive approach considerably. They'll have problems if they don't account for Ayton while handling Doncic, Reaves and LeBron.
Marcus Smart, LAL ($4,200) @ HOU
Although the Lakers are at full health, Smart maintains a steady presence in the starting lineup. It's tough to fade a starter like Smart at this salary level, as not much is needed for the talented defender to realize 5x value. He blew past that milestone in his last game, and he's worth a budget dart throw due to the potential upside.
Also consider: Jaylen Wells, MEM ($5,100) @ CHI