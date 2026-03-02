We'll begin the first full week of March with a slim four-game slate, with FanDuel's array of contests tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET. I recommend a cash-game approach with slates of this size, as large-field tournaments require pinpoint accuracy to cash due to the number of available players. Using RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections, I'll identify my top endorsements for lineup construction.

Try our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

Houston earns the highest exposure for me tonight despite the lower total and wide spread. Literally every player in the starting five received some kind of mention in the article, and the Warriors achieved a similar feat with a lower total against the Clippers. The DEN/UTA game has the highest total, and we took a couple of selections (including an obvious All-Star) from this matchup. The slim player pool gives us fewer worthwhile options, but the combo of elite, mid-range and bargain selections are more than adequate as we begin to build our rosters.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

HOU Jabari Smith (ankle) - OUT

I expect more production from Tari Eason ($6,400) in this scenario.

WAS Kyshawn George (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Tristan Vukcevic (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Alex Sarr (hamstring) - OUT

George and Vukcevic have a shot at returning for Monday's contest. It's best to wait until lineups lock for the squad before diving in.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - OUT

Brice Sensabaugh ($5,400) is expected to enter the lineup in Markkanen's absence.

LAC Darius Garland PROBABLE

LAC John Collins (head) - QUESTIONABLE

Garland ($6,000) is expected to make his debut with the Clippers, but I would check for reports about his minute cap before proceeding. Collins could be back, but his minutes will likely be restricted as well.

Elite Players

We have three active players with five-figure salaries for Monday's slate. It's a night where I will seriously consider Nikola Jokic ($12,600) due to the lack of quality center options on the slate. I'll also consider Kawhi Leonard ($10,400) and possibly Jaylen Brown ($10,200) against the Bucks.

Alperen Sengun ($9,700) has PF eligibility, though he could also serve as the cheaper pivot for Jokic. Amen Thompson ($8,400) is cheaper than Kevin Durant ($9.500) after missing time, and the lower salary is clearly a better value against the Wizards.

Also consider: Derrick White, BOS ($8,000) @ MIL

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($7,200) vs. LAC

Podziemski is one of a few options I'm looking at for the Warriors. De'Anthony Melton ($5,800) and Gui Santos ($6,500) are just behind Podziemski, but I'll opt for Stephen Curry's direct replacement first. Steve Kerr's offense is geared for elite production from that position, so he has the best chance to beat value.

Reed Sheppard, HOU ($6,300) @ WAS

Sheppard's salary is higher than I would like, but Jabari Smith's absence has opened up a slot in the first unit for the guard as the rest of the lineup slides down to accommodate. There's definitely blowout risk, but Sheppard is less likely to be pulled before Durant or Thompson, and will likely do a good bit of cleanup work.

Ace Bailey, UTA ($6,100) vs. DEN

Utah's outlook is bleak against the Nuggets, but Bailey has played well and is priced right. Keyonte George's ($7,500) salary is less attainable, especially if we're striving to snag two elites.

Christian Braun, DEN ($5,500) @ UTA

Braun enjoyed a great night against the Thunder despite the overtime loss, and the Nuggets find themselves in a very winnable game against the Jazz. Braun took some time to get going after returning from injury, but he's now a great value candidate who will fall below the FanDuel median salary.

Moses Moody, GSW ($5,500) vs. LAC

I would have to exclude Moody if he showed up above $6k, but luckily, he's well below that number and sets up well in a tangle against the Clippers. We already mentioned some decent Warriors options, and I'm comfortable with adding Moody to that group.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.