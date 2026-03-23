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We have a sizeable eight-game slate for Sunday's FanDuel NBA DFS action. Using RotoWire's trusted projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. This is the time of year when breaking injury news becomes more prevalent, and tonight is a great example of how important it is to check back in with our NBA lineups tool for any breaking news. There are a few spots where we need extra vigilance, and excellent pivots could emerge that will be worth your while before you hit 'save' one final time.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

Although the MEM/ATL game has the highest projected total, I didn't give it much love on my endorsements. Orlando received a lot of praise in my recommendations, and replacement spots with the 76ers are certainly worth a look. We have situations with Indiana, San Antonio and Chicago that warrant closer inspection later in the day.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL Rui Hachimura (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Marcus Smart (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Smart has played through this injury and could do so again tonight. Jake LaRavia ($3,800) would see a slight usage increase if both players are out.

DET Cade Cunningham (chest) - OUT

Daniss Jenkins ($6,900) should be the primary starter during Cunningham's absence.

IND Pascal Siakam (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Obi Toppin (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Andrew Nembhard (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

A few of these questionable tags are precautionary. Take a wait-and-see approach with this list and wait until the starting lineup is official.

PHI Tyrese Maxey (finger) - OUT

PHI Kelly Oubre (elbow) - OUT

PHI Joel Embiid (oblique) - OUT

PHI Paul George (suspension) - OUT

PHI Dominick Barlow (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Justin Edwards ($6,000), Cameron Payne ($4,400) and Trendon Watford ($4,600) are the budget pivots.

SAS Devin Vassell (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Stephon Castle (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

I think Castle has a shot to shed this tag, but Vassell's participation is slightly less likely. Rather than endorsing anyone now, it's best to wait and see what happens later today.

MEM Ja Morant (elbow) - OUT

MEM Cedric Coward (personal) - OUT

MEM Cam Spencer (back) - DOUBTFUL

Ty Jerome ($7,200) is back at point guard, and Javon Small ($5,400) should be a good pivot for Coward.

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Roll with Jonathan Kuminga ($5,400) if Johnson is out of commission.

CHI Anfernee Simons (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Jalen Smith (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Isaac Okoro (knee) - DOUBTFUL

CHI Jaden Ivey (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Smith will do all that he can to make this game, but Nick Richards ($4,400) would step in if he can't make it. Collin Sexton ($5,600) is a candidate to start if the other listed tags hold.

UTA Keyonte George (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Isaiah Collier (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - OUT

Elijah Harkless ($5,700) is a likely start at point guard. Cody Williams ($6,000) should also be a valuable pivot.

Elite Players

If we leave out Jalen Johnson, four players remain at $10k-plus salaries in Monday's player pool. When the slate is larger, it's less necessary to spend up, and I'm leaning toward excluding all of the candidates at this level. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300) is probably the only one I'll consider, and even then, my exposure won't be very high.

In the $9k range. Paolo Banchero ($9,400) is in a great spot against the Pacers. We have six players available in the $8k range, and I'll throw my support to Scottie Barnes ($8,900) and Chet Holmgren ($8,000) in that grouping.

Expected Chalk and Mid-Range Options

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,500) vs. SAS

Herro is finally giving us value-beating numbers, and his last game was his best since returning from a four-game absence. He put up 41.2 FDFPs against the Rockets, and that's exactly the level we need to make the guard viable tonight.

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,500) vs. IND

Bane's recent numbers have hovered just below 5x value over the past couple of games, but upside potential is always a possibility for the elite producer. He finds himself in a great spot against the short-handed Pacers, and they will likely struggle to contain Bane once he gets going.

De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($7,300) @ MIA

Going with Fox during absences from Castle and Vassell makes a lot of sense, and I'm definitely keeping him in my sights if the questionable tags turn into scratches. He sometimes fails to keep value when in the $7k range, but the usage bump in the injury scenario looks great on paper.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, ATL ($7,100) vs. MEM

Alexander-Walker's numbers have been remarkably steady recently, and the Grizzlies' frontcourt is a great group to exploit as they struggle to stay relevant. While Ty Jerome is back and offers a slightly tougher challenge, I think the veteran can make his mark in this contest.

Gui Santos, GSW ($6,200) @ DAL

I'm wary of rostering Warriors these days, but Santos has proven to be a reliable big man in the offense. The Brazilian product has finally caught on in his third season with the squad and is looking like a big part of the team's future plans.

Value Plays

Per usual, you'll find our best budget plays in the injury section. Here are two additional bargain options to keep on your radar.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($5,200) vs. IND

I might not stack Carter if I use Banchero, but I'll definitely make Carter a part of my plans if I elect to keep Banchero on the shelf. As a whole, this spot against the Pacers is a plum spot for the Magic, and you can't go wrong with at least one Orlando producer. The collection of centers tonight is fine, but some are a little overpriced. Carter's salary is particularly alluring.

Kennedy Chandler, UTA ($4,700) vs. TOR

Chandler just signed a 10-day deal and blew away 5x value with 34 FDFPs against the 76ers. The Jazz will likely keep Chandler active after signing him, and he'll be highly motivated to make a good showing in what is essentially an audition for the 2026-27 roster.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.