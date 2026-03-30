We have a sizeable eight-game slate for Monday's FanDuel NBA DFS action. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. It looks like tonight will be an adjusted take on the stars-and-scrubs approach. While I have one major elite in my sights, I'm also keen on some values above $8k that will wreak havoc on my salary cap. Luckily, the injury section gives us a heap of offsetting options that will hand us a winning combination.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

The second-highest total of the night includes a team with many question marks and value replacements (UTA), and we noted them in the injury section. As you'll see below, we'll need to wait on a few situations, most notably with Washington and Minnesota.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

MIA Norman Powell (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Jaime Jaquez ($5,600) and Pelle Larsson ($4,600) will see production boosts if Powell is out of commission.

BOS Jaylen Brown (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Both injuries could be serious enough to warrant another absence for both players. As expected, Payton Pritchard ($6,700) stepped up with 28 points amid White's absence. He's a solid choice if White misses again.

CHI Jalen Smith (calf) - OUT FOR SEASON

CHI Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Nick Richards (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Things could be messy up front for the Bulls Monday night. If both Richards and Yabusele are out, the team could end up rotating a rag-tag group that I will refrain from singling out. The best fantasy advice may be to concede the frontcourt battle to the Spurs and look for value there.

MEM Ty Jerome (ankle) - OUT

MEM Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Walter Clayton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Taj Gibson (foot) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Javon Small (back) - DOUBTFUL

Duties in the paint should fall to Taylor Hendricks ($4,800). Cam Spencer ($5,100) should also see a boost in this scenario.

MIN Jaden McDaniels (knee) - OUT

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Until Edwards and Dosunmu are updated, it might be best to stay away from this segment of Minnesota's lineup. Jaylen Clark's ($3,700) role could increase, and they may elect to go big against the Mavericks and give Naz Reid ($5,800) a start.

CLE Jarrett Allen (knee) - OUT

CLE Dean Wade (ankle) - OUT

CLE Jaylon Tyson (toe) - OUT

Sam Merrill ($5,000) and Keon Ellis ($4,200) have moved into the starting lineup amid these absences, but I wouldn't expect much from Ellis. Of course, Evan Mobley ($8,700) will be in play again against the Jazz.

UTA Keyonte George (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Isaiah Collier (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - OUT

Elijah Harkless ($5,700) and Cody Williams ($6,000) will continue to start in the backcourt, and we should also see Kennedy Chandler ($5,700) worked into the mix.

DET Cade Cunningham (chest) - OUT

DET Tobias Harris (hip) - DOUBTFUL

DET Jalen Duren (knee) - DOUBTFUL

DET Ausar Thompson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Duncan Robinson (hip) - DOUBTFUL

Thompson will probably return, but we need to account for the other gaps. Paul Reed ($5,300) will likely start for Duren, and Ronald Holland ($3,900) will get more usage with Harris doubtful. Daniss Jenkins ($7,600) is expensive, but he's still the backcourt pivot of choice amid Cunningham's absence.

WAS Trae Young (quad) - DOUBTFUL

WAS Alex Sarr (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Kyshawn George (elbow) - OUT

WAS Tre Johnson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Bub Carrington (undisclosed) - QUESTIONABLE

The biggest question here will be Sarr's status. I can recommend Bilal Coulibaly ($6,200) and Will Riley ($6,300), but anyone beyond that will be in question until injury updates come in for the Wizards.

LAL Luka Doncic (suspension) - OUT

LAL Marcus Smart (ankle) - OUT

The Lakers lucked out with Doncic's suspension, as it comes against a weak opponent. Jake LaRavia ($4,300) will step into the starting lineup, but I've got others to recommend later in the article.

Elite Players

We have five healthy elites clocking in with salaries above $10k for Monday's slate. While none of them are showing up as extreme values, Victor Wembanyama ($12,500) stands out right away, given Chicago's horrible frontcourt circumstances. If Richards' elbow sidelines him, I'm tempted to lock in Wemby and go from there. Tyrese Maxey ($10,300) is back in the mix, and his finger didn't appear to give him any trouble in his return to action Saturday night. He also holds some interest.

In the $9k range, Devin Booker's ($9,000) salary is among the most reasonable, but a healthy Joel Embiid ($9,400) also holds some interest. The power duo of Donovan Mitchell ($9,300) and James Harden ($9,400) is tempting, but I'm worried about their usage against the Jazz. Also, the Cavs will need help to escape the fourth seed, and we will soon start to see some restrictions placed on elites when there isn't much to play for.

We hinted at some Lakers selections, and the $8k range is where we'll find them. Austin Reaves ($8,800) and LeBron James ($8,500) are both fine with me during Doncic's absence, although I am more likely to take the cheaper salary and upside with James. I'll consider both as I make more builds. Mobley is also in this range, and we already mentioned his promise.

Expected Chalk and Midrange Options

We did an excellent job identifying some of the evening's best values in the injury section, and I'm seeing the same names again as I continue the article. The best use of today's column is to attack the values I've listed above and go after the elites. This approach will make the latter part of the article a bit slimmer than usual.

Jalen Green, PHX ($7,600) @ MEM

I doubt the public will forget about Green tonight, but there are more exciting matchups that will grab a lot of eyes. There's a chance that he might slip a bit in rostership, and he's certainly got the recent pedigree to justify an add at this salary point. The Grizzlies have injury concerns at almost every position, and it should prove to be a smash spot for Green and Booker.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,400) @ DET

Holmgren is off the injury report, and it makes perfect sense to use the Thunder frontcourt against the depleted Pistons, who will likely be without Harris and Duren up front. It is a back-to-back game, so we need to make sure that Holmgren is active. If he isn't, I think Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,100) is a great pivot. It's also a chance for Jalen Williams ($6,900) to hit a good number.

De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($6,900) vs. CHI

While Stephon Castle ($7,800) is fine, I'm not a fan of his salary. At $6,900, Fox has a better chance at beating 5x value, and his assist numbers should be boosted by a higher expectation for Wembanyama against Chicago. While Josh Giddey could be a rough draw, Fox is an elite guard who can get the job done. He's limited by single eligibility, but is worth fitting in.

Brice Sensabaugh, UTA ($6,600) vs. CLE

Sensabaugh will be a sneaky under-the-radar choice, and I'm a fan of plugging in more action for a game with one of the night's highest point total projections. Lauri Markkanen's absence has played in Sensabaugh's favor, and he's taken advantage of the opportunities given to him.

Value Plays

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,600) @ DAL

The injury situations for Edwards, Dosunmu, and McDaniels should free up more opportunities for DiVincenzo, though I'd press pause if Edwards or Dosunmu returned to action. At present, he's a reasonable add at PG or SG, with an option to pivot as more news emerges.

Luke Kennard, LAL ($3,800) vs. WAS

Make no mistake - the Wizards are pretty bad. They're also hurt and playing on the road. Even without Doncic, this game could get out of hand. Smart is also out, so there's a strong indication that Kennard could get additional run tonight. He doesn't have to do much to beat 5x value at this salary, and he's a perfect antidote for the several spend-ups on our list.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.