We have a five-game slate on tap for NBA DFS action on FanDuel. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. There aren't many pressing game-time decisions tonight, so we can move forward with confident pivots for the many players who are doubtful or out for the evening.

Use our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today



It's a difficult task to exclude a game when the slate is this small. Additionally, there's only an 11-point difference between projected totals. The best way to keep under the salary cap lies with Memphis, which holds some value due to the many absences on the roster. We'll also find a couple of notable pivot options with the Thunder and Cavaliers tonight.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

PHI Tyrese Maxey, PHI (finger) - OUT

PHI Joel Embiid (oblique) - OUT

PHI VJ Edgecombe (back) - QUESTIONABLE

It should be a green light for Quentin Grimes ($6,200) with Maxey out. Andre Drummond ($4,700) and Adem Bona ($4,500) will continue to serve as Embiid's replacements.

CLE Jarrett Allen (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Thomas Bryant ($3,800) would move up if Allen misses, Evan Mobley is your best bet ($7,800) in this scenario.

MEM Several absences

The Grizzlies have 10 players with injury tags, and currently, none of them are better than doubtful. Javon Small ($5,400) and Rayan Rupert ($3,900) are pivots to consider, and I prefer Olivier-Maxence Prosper ($5,300) as the best alternate option.

DEN Jamal Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Murray could return, but pivot to Bruce Brown ($4,100) if he misses.

OKC Chet Holmgren (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (hamstring) - OUT

OKC Alex Caruso (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

With Hartenstein out and Holmgren potentially limited, the Thunder will rely on Jaylin Williams ($5,700) for more production, with Aaron Wiggins ($4,900) also taking on an increased role.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - OUT

GSW Moses Moody (wrist) - OUT

GSW Al Horford (toe) - OUT

Pat Spencer ($4,500) is a likely starter in this scenario.

Elite Players

Three players sit atop the player pool with salaries above $10k for Monday night. Of the trio, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ($10,900) holds the most alluring salary, although Nikola Jokic ($12,700) should shine against a short-handed Thunder frontcourt. Kawhi Leonard ($10,000) has a tough test against the Knicks and is the least likely spend-up of the group.

Jalen Brunson ($9,000) is a sensible call in the $9k tier, and I would happily stack Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,600) against a questionable Clippers frontcourt.

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Kyle Filipowski, UTA ($7,600) vs. GSW

Although the Warriors have had more success under the basket recently, it's hard to argue with Filipowski's numbers since taking over the full-time role. The Warriors are a better squad top-to-bottom, but they may have some trouble defending Filipowski.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($7,300) @ UTA

Podziemski remains a solid presence for the Warriors while Curry is absent, and the added absence of Moses Moody will give the guard additional opportunity. His dual eligibility at PG and SG is also a plus.

GG Jackson, MEM ($6,500) vs. BKN

Jackson is one of two starters that we'll look at in our primary endorsements, and they're just ahead of the options we mentioned in the injury report. Despite the litany of absences, this is a winnable game for the Grizzlies. Jackson should finish with a solid line if they end up on the winning end of the matchup.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,300) vs. CLE

Although Edgecombe could be back in action, Oubre's production should be solid regardless of that outcome. There will be some production to replace due to Maxey's absence, and the team could rely more on Oubre.

Draymond Green, GSW ($5,700) vs. UTA

We already mentioned a productive day from Filipowski, but it'll be a challenge to defend Green's aggressiveness under the basket. With few imposing options to choose from, Green has a shot at a diverse total at a bargain price.

Noah Clowney, BKN ($5,600) @ MEM

Clowney is at the right salary against the short-handed Grizzlies, and he could blow up against a Memphis defense that will be focused on containing Nic Claxton.

Jaylen Wells, MEM ($5,100) vs. BKN

Wells joins Jackson as a decent option while the Grizzlies try to pull off a victory with their decimated lineup. We need options below $6,000 to balance out our lineups, and Wells should get a full complement of minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.