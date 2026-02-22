FanDuel concludes the short week with a six-game Sunday main slate that excludes the five earlier matchups. Using RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections, I'll sift through the player pool and identify my favorite selections. Be prepared for a slightly earlier start time at 6:00 p.m. EST.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

The status of Kawhi Leonard will affect a lot of our DFS strategy as the Clippers' value and opportunities for Orlando will emerge if he can't go. It's the biggest situation to monitor, though injuries to Joel Embiid and Deni Avdija will also require attention before game time.

NBA Injuries Today

CHA Miles Bridges (suspension) - OUT

Bridges' suspension continues, giving Grant Williams ($4,800) more opportunities with the starting five.

WAS Kyshawn George (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Justin Champagnie (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Tristan Vukcevic (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Alex Sarr (hamstring) - OUT

All three of these tags have a shot at returning, but Vukcevic's status is most important due to Sarr's absence. The team may have to resort to Anthony Gill ($4,000) if Vukcevic is out. Alondes Williams ($5,400) could also be a candidate for increased production.

PHI Joel Embiid (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

Embiid missed Saturday and is at risk again on Sunday. If he's sidelined, a combo of Andre Drummond ($5,600) and Adem Bona ($3,900) will handle duties under the basket.

MIN Rudy Gobert (suspension) - OUT

Naz Reid's ($7,000) salary has unsurprisingly risen due to Gobert's absence, yet he's still cheaper than Julius Randle ($8,300) with an excellent shot at a solid total.

CHI Anfernee Simons (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

Simons may play, but probably won't start if active. Collin Sexton ($5,200) will be a less popular pivot if Simons is limited.

POR Deni Avdija (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Shaedon Sharpe (calf) - OUT

Avdija will be a game-time call, though Jerami Grant ($5,900) still holds some value in either scenario. Give Grant a slight boost if Avdija is out.

PHX Devin Booker (hip) - OUT

PHX Dillon Brooks (hand) - OUT

PHX Jordan Goodwin (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Collin Gillespie ($6,200) remains a decent call for Booker. The best option for Brooks is still unclear, but Royce O'Neale ($4,700) and Grayson Allen ($6,200) should fill the gap first.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC John Collins (head) - OUT

Brook Lopez ($5,200) offers double-double potential with Collins out. If Leonard can't go, the offense will lean on a red-hot Bennedict Mathurin ($6,700).

Elite Players

We have four players with $10k-plus salaries on Sunday's pool, though Kawhi Leonard's absence may reduce that to three. I'd give high marks for any of the remaining players, but Anthony Edwards ($10,200) looks like a slightly better point-per-dollar choice over Tyrese Maxey and Luka Doncic.

Injuries to Joel Embiid and Deni Avdija cloud the $9k range, but Paolo Banchero ($9,100) and his dual eligibility stand out as a solid option against the Clippers.

Seven players are at $8k, and my attention is drawn to two big men in Julius Randle ($8,300) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,600). Towns should be the better selection against the Bulls, but consider Randle if Embiid is out. LaMelo Ball ($8,400) also represents a nice pick.

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,000) @ LAC

The Magic are on the road in a tough environment, yet Leonard possibly being sidelined would open things up for Bane as he's still inexpensive relative to his typical production. We already mentioned Banchero. And while I don't project a stack as a great play, it'll be wise to consider at least one of the two given LA's shorthanded status.

Jalen Green, PHX ($6,200) vs. POR

As Booker and Brooks are out, Green is a shoo-in at this salary. Though he carries some last-minute scratch risk, you should keep him squarely in your sights if active. The Suns' playoff aspirations are fading, but a good second half from Green should keep them in the conversation.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($6,100) vs. PHI

We can safely assume Naz Reid will be very popular on Sunday, so McDaniels emerges as a under-the-radar option who may not receive the attention he deserves. He's usually a capable performer when one of the starting five is absent, but I wouldn't use him if you've already locked in Edwards as there's definitely some negative correlation there.

Derrick Jones, LAC ($4,900) vs. ORL

Like Reid, Mathurin will be extremely popular if Leonard misses, yet Jones has also exceled since since the All-Star break. Collins' absence should open up plenty of opportunity for Jones, who's kept a steady scoring average and a value-beating selection at this low salary.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, CHA ($4,900) @ WAS

If you're looking for value at center, Kalkbrenner will have an easier time against the Wizards with Alex Sarr out of the lineup. Kalkbrenner is coming off a double-double and has a shot to replicate that at a significant discount over other options.

Ryan Dunn, PHX ($3,700) vs. POR

Dunn is a risky pick, though Brooks' injury clears out a spot in the rotation for at least one surprise player. The pool doesn't necessarily warrant a deep dive in the bargain bin, but going this route will definitely increase your ability to aim high in the elite category.

