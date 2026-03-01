There's a nice of mix of top talent and value picks from OKC to add to your Sunday FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

FanDuel kicks off March with a six-game main slate while excluding the five earlier matchups. It's a top-heavy player pool with many five-figure salaries, but a lack of options in the $8-9k range that will place more emphasis on finding targets near the median salary. The deadline for FanDuel's main-slate contests is 6:00 p.m. EST, which is a little earlier than usual. Using RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections, I'll identify some great selections at all salary levels.

Try our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

The gap is pretty wide between the highest and lowest projected totals, and I'm not completely sold on the 237.5 O/U listed for POR/ATL. I actually like Boston and the Clippers despite the lower total and the 233.5 for SAC/LAL could end up with the most points. Lakers producers didn't quite make the cut in my selections, though their roster is worth exploring.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

POR Shaedon Sharpe (leg) - OUT

POR Deni Avdija (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Jrue Holiday ($7,300) has performed well in Sharpe's absence, but Scoot Henderson ($5,700) is also receiving more playing time. Avdija has missed three consecutive outings, where him being out Sunday will continue to flow in Jerami Grant's ($6,600) direction.

PHI Joel Embiid (oblique) - OUT

Andre Drummond ($5,500) will keep starting until Embiid returns.

DAL Cooper Flagg (foot) - OUT

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

DAL Naji Marshall (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Caleb Martin (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Marshall injured his finger on Friday, and him not being available would leave the Mavs extremely shorthanded. Brandon Williams ($6,400) and Khris Middleton ($5,800) are both decent pivots in this scenario.

NOR Dejounte Murray (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

NOR Trey Murphy (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

NOR Zion Williamson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Murphy and Murray have a shot at returning on the tail end of a back-to-back, though Williamson's availability is unclear after sustaining this injury last time out. Saddiq Bey ($7,100) would be a solid selection if Zion misses out.

LAC John Collins (head/back) - QUESTIONABLE

Collins could return to the lineup on Sunday. Regardless of the scenario, the team will likely liberally use Bennedict Mathurin ($7,400) off the bench.

SAC Keegan Murray (ankle) - OUT

Precious Achiuwa ($6,400) should continue to start for Murray.

Elite Players

We have a significant number of players above $10k on Sunday. The only player in question is Jalen Johnson (hip), so it's probably best to exclude him from consideration. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ($10,800) has come down during his injury absence, yet looked like himself again with 36 points during his return. There's a back-to-back coming later in the week, but he'll be good to go and a safe option for Sunday's matchup. I'm not thrilled about value-beating potential from the other options, though Jaylen Brown ($10,100) makes the cut as the lowest salary in the tier facing the Sixers.

We only have six players between $10k and $8k. Chet Holmgren ($8,100) looks to carry the best salary value, followed closely by Paolo Banchero ($9,200).

Also consider: Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($10,300) vs. NOP

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,500) vs. DET

While Banchero is my top choice for the Magic, Bane isn't too far behind. The Pistons are strong defensively, yet they face a tough task against a crew of Orlando players who can blow up on any given night. Duncan Robinson is probably Detroit's weakest link, and Bane could be a nightmare for him to defend.

VJ Edgecombe, PHI ($7,200) @ BOS

Though the Sixers are virtually injury-free, Paul George's (suspension) continued absence seems to be working in Edgecombe's favor. He's best suited as an off-guard, but has been very active on the wing as more of a swing 2-3 during recent weeks. If Edgecombe can continue to post solid lines during Cooper Flagg's absence, the ROY award could be a close vote.

Payton Pritchard, BOS ($6,900) vs. PHI

Some may view Pritchard's salary as too high, but his hustle and two-way play have been fun to watch the past couple weeks. He has to compete for points with Brown and White, though always finds a way to get involved. Pritchard was neutralized in his other meeting with Philly, so he'll be properly motivated to negate that result.

Ausar Thompson, DET ($6,200) @ ORL

Thompson can be inconsistent, but he's on an excellent two-game run where he's averaged 40.7 DKFPs. He can blow way past 5x value by once again getting close to that total.

Neemias Queta, BOS ($4,200) vs. PHI

Though Andre Drummond is an imposing foe, Queta's bargain salary is a little difficult to ignore. It won't take much for him to surpass 5x value, which he's done in six consecutive games.

Alex Caruso, OKC ($3,800) @ DAL

I always try to offer a dart throw in the basement to offset spending up elsewhere, and I believe Caruso is a decent avenue to explore. There are other reserves on the Thunder with appealing salaries (Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins), but Caruso's salary offers the best chance to beat 5x value as he only needs around 15 DKFPs to realize full value. He's dealing with a lingering injury, yet has passed the threshold from four of his last six outings.

Also consider: Kris Dunn, LAC ($5,100) vs. NOP

Go to RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups and NBA News for up-to-the-minute information!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.