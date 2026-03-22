Getting some Raptors on your Sunday FanDuel NBA DFS lineups looks to be a solid strategy as they'll be facing a shorthanded Suns squad.

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We have a small four-game slate for Sunday's FanDuel NBA DFS action. Using RotoWire's trusted projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. 50/50 and H2H contests are your friend when player pools are shallow, so I recommend using Sunday as a bankroll-building endeavor over the large-field tournaments given the accuracy required to cash.

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As you'll see below, there are a couple of questionable spots requiring attention prior to tipoff. Though the Knicks are 20-point favorites, I'm still going with their elites in the hopes of getting three good quarters out of the starters. The basement battle between Sacramento and Brooklyn lists a pitiful projected total, yet I identified some potential value there. My favorite team is Toronto going up against the injury-riddled Suns.



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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BKN Nic Claxton (rest) - OUT

BKN Noah Clowney (wrist) - OUT

BKN Michael Porter (hamstring) - OUT

Duties under the basket will fall to Josh Minott ($4,400). Danny Wolf ($5,700) and Ziaire Williams ($4,000) will also register well in this spot.



SAC Russell Westbrook (foot) - OUT

SAC Daeqwon Plowden (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Malik Monk ($4,800) should draw the start for Westbrook.



WAS Trae Young (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Tre Johnson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Leaky Black (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

All three of these players are on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Knicks. Tristan Vukcevic ($4,500) should earn a usage bump, and I'll also increase my exposure to Bilal Coulibaly ($5,600).



NYK Josh Hart (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK Landry Shamet (knee) - OUT

Jordan Clarkson ($3,900) should start with Shamet unavailable as a pivot for Hart. Hart could also end up playing through the injury, so it's best to wait before locking it in.



MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - OUT

MIN Naz Reid (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Edwards will remain out, though Reid could return to action. Ayo Dosunmu ($6,500) has played lights-out in relief of Edwards and should be universally considered.



PHX Royce O'Neale (knee) - OUT

PHX Grayson Allen (knee) - OUT

PHX Dillon Brooks (hand) - OUT

PHX Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

The Suns could end up having some of the best budget pivots of the evening. Jordan Goodwin ($5,000) and Oso Ighodaro ($5,700) lead the list.

Elite Players

The slim player pool lists zero players above $10k for Sunday, so our elites will range from $8,400 to $9,600. Jaylen Brown ($9,600) is at the front with a probable tag, but I'm more compelled to add Jalen Brunson ($9,200) over the MVP candidate in a favorable matchup against the Wizards. I'm also fine with stocking Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,900) alongside. The remaining elites are also worthy as Devin Booker ($8,800) and Scottie Barnes ($8,700) should reap dividends squaring off against each other. As for Jayson Tatum ($8,400), he's not at the nightly value-beating level you want to see at this salary point. While not a full fade, he's more of a risk-reward option.

Expected Chalk, Mid-range Options and Value Plays

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,300) @ PHX

I like Toronto's starting lineup tonight against Phoenix, but I'll begin by singling out Barrett. My favorite thing about the swing man is his ability to hover right around 5x value relative to whatever salary he sits at and he'll be going opposite Jalen Green, which is a size mismatch. Both are great defenders, yet Barrett will have better playmakers to dish the ball off to against the shorthanded Suns. Brandon Ingram is also fine at $7,800, though you can save a bit of coin with Barrett.

Collin Gillespie, PHX ($6,300) vs. BOS

If Booker was too expensive for you, I think Gillespie is a fine alternative with a salary that could yield 5x dividends. He's produced three consecutive strong outings the past week and led the team in scoring during one of those. Toronto will pose a serious challenge, but Gillespie's steady floor is safe to target.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($6,200) @ BOS

When scanning through Minnesota's starters, McDaniels will usually show up as one of the team's best value options. He didn't perform as expected early on during Edward's absence, yet has come around as the absence continued. I'm taking him over other players like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo due to the favorable salary and upside potential.

Neemias Queta, BOS ($5,600) vs. MIN

I looked at Rudy Gobert first, but Queta's 19/18 double-double against Minnesota earlier this season compelled me to add him here. He'll be one of two I'm targeting at center, and Vegas is actually projecting a higher pace for this matchup. That's been a recent rarity for a Celtics squad that usually plays slow.

Jakob Poeltl, TOR ($5,900) @ PHX

Poelltl has an inch on Oso Ighodaro while Royce O'Neale's absence will also leave Phoenix vulnerable at the baseline. While Barnes is my exploiter in this spot, you can easily utilize Poeltl if salary cap concerns force you in another direction. He just ekes out Maxime Raynaud ($6,400) as my second-favorite center on Sunday.

Josh Minott, BKN ($4,400) @ SAC

Though I don't typically repeat options from the injury section, I want to emphasize Minott. The Kings' brightest spot up front has been Raynaud, but the Nets should still be able to take advantage of the situation. With Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney out of commission, it's a green light for Minott to make plays and the 6'8" bruiser should be able to find opportunities as he squares off against Sacramento's front three.

Jose Alvarado, NYK ($4,200) vs. WAS

The Knicks love using Alvarado in cleanup duty as he's a hard-working guard who can quickly rack up points. This is a great bargain salary for Alvarado, who should also benefit if Josh Hart is out or limited.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.