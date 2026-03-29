We have a six-game slate for Sunday's FanDuel NBA DFS action with the first ones starting at 6 p.m. EDT. Using RotoWire's trusted projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. We have a few games that require special attention as the Celtics, Raptors and Pelicans face injury situations that may not resolve themselves until later in the day. Minute limitations for elites are also fast approaching, so extra vigilance is required as we round into the final weeks.

Try our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

No total jumps out at us, though the WAS/POR projection is far ahead of the other matchups on the slate and we're fairly represented with some options for Portland. Thunder-Knicks will be the biggest head-scratcher of Sunday night. They only generated 203 points during their last meeting while players from both rosters come in with salaries that I believe are overinflated.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAC Russell Westbrook (toe) - OUT

SAC Keegan Murray (ankle) - OUT

Devin Carter ($5,800) is your primary backcourt pivot, and we should also expect increased production from Nique Clifford ($5,700) and Malik Monk ($6,000).

BKN Michael Porter (hamatring) - OUT

BKN Danny Wolf (ankle) - OUT

BKN Josh Minott (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Ziaire Williams ($5,000) will likely garner a start. Minott will be somewhat worthwhile if he plays.

WAS Trae Young (quad) - OUT

WAS Alex Sarr (toe) - OUT

WAS Tre Johnson (foot) - OUT

WAS Bilal Coulibaly (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Leaky Black (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Coulibaly and Black would hold some value if they can take the court. Otherwise, look for the Wizards to continue with Bub Carrington ($5,100) and Tristan Vukcevic ($4,200) in the starting lineup. Justin Champagnie ($4,600) would be a wise option if Coulibaly and/or Black sit.

POR Jerami Grant (calf) - OUT

POR Shaedon Sharpe (calf) - OUT

Not much will change with these absences, but you can expect increased usage from Toumani Camara ($5,400) and Deni Avdija ($9,300). The direct replacement for Grant is less certain, so I'll steer clear of it.

TOR Brandon Ingram (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Immanuel Quickley (foot) - OUT

While the usual starters deserve a boost, Jamal Shead ($5,000) is a lock to fill in for Quickley. Ja'Kobe Walter ($4,600) would receive a usage boost if Ingram can't go.

BOS Jaylen Brown (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jayson Tatum (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Neemias Queta (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

What happens here is anyone's guess, but I'd single out Payton Pritchard ($6,600) as someone who could benefit. Otherwise, it's best to wait and see who's active for Boston later in the day.

NOP Dejounte Murray (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Trey Murphy (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

This is a spot to keep an eye on. Jeremiah Fears ($4,900) is the pivot to consider.

Elite Players

We only have one player above $10k on Sunday, and that's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700). The Thunder are fighting off a late charge by the Spurs for the top spot in the West, so I expect them to keep the foot on the gas for a bit before resting the elites. We can certainly go with SGA, yet I don't think he's a necessity.

The aforementioned Deni Avdija ($9,300) stands out in the $9k range and I also like Jalen Brunson's ($9,000) valuation versus the Thunder. We only have four to choose from at the $8k level, and I'm inclined to go with Amen Thompson ($8,800) against the Pelicans. I can also envision going with LaMelo Ball ($9,100), yet I can likely earn similar production from Brandon Miller ($7,100) or Kon Knueppel ($6,700) for less money.

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

You will find most of our bargains in the injury section. We fortunately have several players hovering around the FanDuel median price, so we'll only need one or two deep values to reach for higher targets.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,100) vs. ORL

There's a case to be made for Barrett, especially if Ingram doesn't take the floor. Though Jamal Shead is a decent pivot for Immanuel Quickley, we took a hard pass on Scottie Barnes at $9,400 due to the potential matchup with Paolo Banchero. Barrett will likely deal with a combo of Desmond Bane and Tristan da Silva. And while Bane tends to be relentless, Barrett may be a bit too quick to cover. Bane exerts a lot of effort, but has average speed one-on-one and this could be an exploitable night for Barrett.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,700) @ OKC

The Knicks lost in a 103-100 nailbiter to the Thunder earlier this month where Anunoby finished with the club's third-best line. I've endorsed Jalen Brunson and faded Karl-Anthony Towns' ($8,900) prohibitive salary, leaving Anunoby as another option. I'm wary of a fully healthy Thunder starting five, yet the Knicks are fighting hard to get past the Celtics in the rankings as they line up better against the Sixers. It's a tough matchup, but I expect Anunoby and the rest of the starters to fight hard on Sunday.

Maxime Raynaud, SAC ($6,600) @ BKN

I'll overlook the Kings' horrible record and opt for Raynaud against the Nets, who are just about as bad. I'm not opposed to considering Nic Claxton ($5,400) on the other side of this matchup as he was a no-show during a recent meeting versus Sacramento and will be an unknown quantity to contend with. You can take Claxton at the discount or rely on Raynaud's nightly rebound supremacy. I'm fine with either.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,500) @ NOP

Though Smith's record against the Pelicans is diverse, none of the lines are terrible. He produced one of his best scoring totals this season in one game and superior rebound totals from the other matchups. I think the Rockets would rather face the Nuggets over the red-hot Lakers, so it'll be a favorable night for Smith to put all the categories together as they try to overtake the Timberwolves.

Jrue Holiday, POR ($6,400) vs. WAS

This is a very winnable game for a Trail Blazers squad with a play-in spot well in hand and could improve their seed to eighth if they mount a run. I like how Holiday's salary fits and the team will rely on his veteran production to help seal up any gaps left by Jerami Grant's absence. And I believe he's a strong candidate to beat 5x value at this salary.

Sam Hauser, BOS ($4,000) @ CHA

I'm adding Hauser as a contingency pick. If players like Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum fail to see the floor, Hauser will immediately get a usage boost. It's too soon to tell how the questionable tags will shake out, so keep In Hauser in mind if there's a massive upheaval within the starting five.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.