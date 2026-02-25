We're tackling a five-game FanDuel main slate for Wednesday's DFS action, and I'll be combing through the player pool to find our best selections for the evening. There will be some breaking news regarding a few pivotal players tonight, so it's prudent to give the pool a second look to maximize value before lock. As I usually mention with slates of this size, a cash-game approach is usually the safest avenue for profit. It's difficult to cash in a large-field tournament against a small player pool, as one misstep will send you spiraling down the standings.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

There isn't much separation between projected totals on the slate, but there are a couple of teams where we are placing focus. I will consider two-player stacks with the Rockets, and recent totals for the Warriors' supporting cast lured me to multiple adds against Memphis. Milwaukee surprised us with a noticeable injury upgrade, and it joins Toronto as a team we need to keep tabs on as lineups lock.

NBA Injuries Today

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (hamstring) - OUT

OKC Ajay Mitchell (hamstring) - OUT

Cason Wallace ($5,900) and Isaiah Joe ($4,800) played well in Tuesday's win, and Alex Caruso ($3,900) returned to action with the third-highest total of the night for the Thunder. I'd keep close tabs on this trio against the Pistons.

TOR Scottie Barnes (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Jakob Poeltl (back) - PROBABLE

Poeltl sat the front end of the back-to-back and will likely return with some sort of minute cap. It's more likely that Barnes will get the night off, and Collin Murray-Boyles ($5,600) would assume a larger role if Barnes' tag holds.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - OUT

GSW Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - OUT

Tuesday's game yielded some impressive totals from a variety of players. Moses Moody ($5,600) and De'Anthony Melton ($5,900) were the best salary values among a group that excelled in the narrow loss.

MEM Ja Morant (elbow) - OUT

MEM Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT

MEM Cedric Coward (knee) - OUT

Javon Small ($5,000) exploded for a big total in Monday's game, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper ($5,200) deserves some consideration after his previous performance.

HOU Amen Thompson (quad) - OUT

Reed Sheppard ($5,700) is the likely pivot for Thompson.

CLE Evan Mobley - NO CURRENT TAG

Although he wasn't listed on the injury report at the time of publishing, the Cavs are on a back-to-back and are limiting his minutes. A late scratch for Mobley would not be surprising.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Antetokounmpo's upgrade to questionable is an interesting development, but it would be surprising to see him suit up and play. The Bucks have settled into a rotation without him, and it will be business as usual for the squad if he remains out.

Elite Players

Although Giannis is up top, we can't roster him with any confidence, leaving Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) and Cade Cunningham ($11,400) as the only options to consider above the $10k threshold. Although they are both costly, their matchups are pretty solid. The Raptors face a possible absence for Scottie Barnes, which would weaken Toronto's frontcourt defense significantly. Oklahoma City is doing just fine without Gilgeous-Alexander, but Cunningham could take advantage against the backups.

In the $9k range, Alperen Sengun ($9,700) will likely be called upon for more production with Thompson out. The same applies to Kevin Durant ($9,100), who you can get for $600 less. Both have dual position eligibility.

The $8k level yields some additional options, with Chet Holmgren ($8,100) standing out as the best value in the grouping. Recent injuries could make him a limited participant in a back-to-back scenario, so keep an eye on his status before adding him to your roster.

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($7,000) @ TOR

Fox's totals are coming around, and I think he's a worthwhile consideration at this salary against the Raptors on the road. Although Toronto's frontcourt will be the most vulnerable spot for San Antonio to exploit, Fox would likely win a point guard duel with Immanuel Quickley. The two teams have yet to meet this season, but Fox excelled against the Raptors in two games last season as Sacramento's point guard.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($6,800) @ MEM

Although we identified Melton and Moody as the best values, it's hard to ignore Podziemski's performance off the bench on Tuesday. He balled out with a 16/15 double-double and logged 32 minutes, eclipsing Pat Spencer as a backcourt leader. Similarly, Gui Santos ($6,800) recorded a double-double, and although his salary is less appealing than the other options, he has to be considered.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($6,800) vs. SAS

Brandon Ingram's salary was too high to stomach, but I'm fine with targeting Barrett if Barnes ends up on the bench. Barnes could be limited if he does play, and some recent numbers from Barrett give me confidence in adding him regardless of the eventual scenario.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,700) vs. SAC

I am fine with loading up on the Rockets against the Jazz, and Thompson's absence will boost Smith's value. We already discussed potential upside for Sengun and Durant, but Smith provided some salary relief. He put up a stellar 31-point line Monday night against Utah, and his hot streak could bleed into this matchup against a weak opponent.

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,300) @ TOR

We have to make some dart throws to keep costs down, and I think Champagnie is a decent play against Toronto, who may be short-handed in the frontcourt. Champagnie has dual eligibility and will be easy to fit into most lineups.

Luguentz Dort, OKC ($4,100) @ DET

It's a tough matchup against the Pistons, but Dort could beat value at this salary. His stats won't wow you, but we need some bargain guarantees to balance out our lineup. While I'd rather spend more on someone like Reed Sheppard for value, the targets in the $5k range are less convenient if we're loading up above $8k.

