We have a six-game slate on tap for NBA DFS action on FanDuel. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. We have a couple of situations on the slate that may not crystallize until the shootaround (Jazz, Knicks), but most of the player pool is free from questionable news. Ongoing injuries are fairly clear nd easily identifiable. Over on DraftKings, my Tuesday article identified Bam Adebayo, and the rest is history (literally). Can we identify another explosive total and keep the good vibes going? That's the aim.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

I see no clear winner in the race for projected totals tonight, but some wide spreads favoring the Hornets and Knicks stand out among our Vegas metrics. We faded the Timberwolves after their poor showing against the Lakers, but I would understand a desire to defy that notion and give them more exposure. I also somehow managed to leave out the Rockets, although it wasn't intentional. The matchup between the Raptors and Pelicans could generate the most intrigue, and while I tried to fit more players from that game into the mix, I only singled out one player.

We'll be dancing around the FanDuel median price of $6,667 tonight. As you experiment, you'll find a lot of the same names cropping up as I did, but we need to keep ownership at the forefront of our logic with slates of this size.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

CLE Jarrett Allen (knee) -OUT

Allen's absence will force the first unit to slide Evan Mobley into the center spot, leaving an open gap for Sam Merrill ($4,100) at the wing.

ORL Franz Wagner (ankle) - OUT

ORL Anthony Black (abdomen) - OUT

Tristan da Silva ($4,800) is the ideal pivot in this scenario, but keep the other high-priced elites in mind.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (illness) - OUT

TOR Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) - OUT

There's no evidence that either player will be able to take the floor, so center duties will fall to Sandro Mamukelashvili ($5,300).

NYK Josh Hart (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Hart may be able to play through this injury, but Landry Shamet ($3,900) will see more time if Hart is out of commission.

UTA Keyonte George (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA John Konchar (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

The status of both players will likely be determined at the shootaround, but Isaiah Collier ($8,000) and Brice Sensabaugh ($5,700) will be on deck to step in if the tags hold.

SAC Malik Monk (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Kings will probably want to give Devin Carter ($4,300) another go after a red-hot performance against the Pacers. Keep him in your sights.

Elite Players

There's only one player that breaks the $10k threshold tonight, and it's Nikola Jokic ($12,800). The dynamic All-Star and MVP candidate could get to 5x value, but a lack of quality budget players will likely force us to go with a more balanced lineup. He's a regrettable fade for me tonight.

Thankfully, we have a dynamite eight-player list of spend-up options in the $9k range. Jalen Brunson ($9,000) leads the bunch as the Knicks face a potentially short-handed Jazz backcourt. I'll also opt for Paolo Banchero ($9,400) at home against the Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,900) stands out in the $8k tier, and I'm also willing to take LaMelo Ball ($8,200) at a slight discount. He should be fresh and ready to go against Sacramento after getting into foul trouble and playing only 22 minutes against Portland.

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,900) @ ORL

I'm surprised to see Mobley below $8k given Jarrett Allen's absence, but you won't see me complaining. Although the Magic will likely opt to pit Banchero against Mobley, I expect that the Cavs backcourt will be a bit more effective in getting the ball inside to their big man. It's the first meeting between these teams, and we have no data to support the endorsement, but the salary is hard to beat.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,200) @ NOP

There were some tough calls to make in this range. I considered Zion Williamson and Desmond Bane, but ultimately settled on Barrett as the lesser-owned option. To be truthful, Bane showed up all over in my projections, but the $7,700 salary against a tough Cleveland squad gave me some pause, and although Zion's salary was more tempting, he hasn't exceeded 5x salary very often. The lower ownership and increased focus on Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram led me to go with Barrett above the other considerations.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,800) @ UTA

Anunoby has blown up with some big totals lately, and he could be in line for another solid line if Josh Hart is out or limited. He didn't have a great total against Utah back in December, but the Jazz had player advantages in that game that no longer exist. Hart's potential absence is also very significant in determining an increase.

Darius Garland, LAC ($6,200) vs. MIN

Taking Kawhi Leonard's $9,900 salary is tough to swallow, but it's easy to forget about Garland, who's doing his best James Harden imitation after the trade swap in Cleveland. He's still battling some injuries, but he's taken a seat in back-to-backs for injury management and should be good to go after a day off at home. He's coming off a solid 23-point performance against the Knicks.

Maxime Raynaud, SAC ($6,200) vs. CHA

Although these teams are headed in opposite directions, Raynaud is an elite center in the making, and I believe he has a distinct advantage over Moussa Diabate tonight. He's expected to start over Ryan Kalkbrenner, although I would argue that Kalkbrenner's height might be a better fit against Raynaud. Raynaud has a big wingspan and three inches on Diabate, and I believe another double-double is in store for the rookie.

Derrick Jones, LAC ($5,300) vs. MIN

We have to supply some sub-$6k options to even things out, and I'm fine with taking Jones after watching Minnesota's frontcourt struggle against the Lakers. I'd venture to say that the T-Wolves will be a little gassed after the lopsided loss, and it's a prime opportunity for the Clippers to keep climbing in the West. Minnesota will have Leonard and Garland to contend with - Jones could sneak in with a good total.

Christian Braun, DEN ($5,200) vs. HOU

Wednesday will be Braun's first opportunity to face the Rockets. The Nuggets went 2-1 against Houston this season without Braun's help, and the off-guard should add an extra wrinkle for the Rockets to contend with. A lower salary and potential upside send me in Braun's direction, although you can never count out the other elites in Denver's arsenal.

