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We have a nine-game slate available for Wednesday's NBA DFS action on FanDuel. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. Some spots need monitoring after the teams complete their shootarounds (Clippers, Pacers and Nets), so be sure to return after your initial builds to find some additional value potential.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

The DEN/MEM matchup has the highest projected total of the night, but it's mostly good news for Denver targets. The GSW/BOS matchup has the lowest total, and we were understandably light on our endorsements for that matchup. We're in luck with several options below $6,000 to offset our bigger spend-ups, and breaking news about the aforementioned spots could yield more value.

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - OUT

GSW Quinten Post (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Moses Moody (wrist) - OUT

GSW Al Horford (calf) - OUT

It should be business as usual during this flurry of absences. The emergence of Kristaps Porzingis ($6,900) has been the biggest news for this squad, but he'll need to be monitored nightly to confirm his participation.

IND Pascal Siakam (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Micah Potter (triceps) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Andrew Nembhard (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Indiana's short-term injury issues are beginning to clear up, but we'll need to wait and see how the questionable players will fare after the morning shootaround. Obi Toppin ($4,000), Ivica Zubac ($5,600) and Aaron Nesmith ($5,300) are healthy again, and they should be expected to participate to some extent.

BKN Michael Porter (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Porter is day-to-day, but he has a shot to play. If he misses, Danny Wolf ($6,000) emerges as a borderline pivot.

LAC Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Darius Garland (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Bennedict Mathurin (toe) - OUT

The Clippers are at risk of falling out of the playoff race altogether if they don't get healthy soon. Jordan Miller ($5,100) will start if Garland can't go. Pivots for Leonard and Mathurin are less reliable.

CHI Anfernee Simons (wrist) - OUT

CHI Collin Sexton (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI Jaden Ivey (knee) - OUT

CHI Isaac Okoro (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Tre Jones ($6,100) and Matas Buzelis ($7,600) are great players to utilize in this scenario.

UTA Ace Bailey (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Keyonte George (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - OUT

UTA John Konchar (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Isaiah Collier ($7,300) will continue to be a solid pivot for George, but the rest of the replacements offer little in the form of guaranteed output.

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - OUT

Edwards will remain out, and Ayo Dosunmu ($5,400) will continue to replace him in the starting lineup.

Elite Players

The large slate offers up six players above the $10k threshold. Barring a blowout, Nikola Jokic ($12,900) might have the best shot at hitting 5x value against the short-handed Grizzlies. It's a high price to pay, however. Jalen Johnson ($11,200) is an easier pill to swallow, and late news on Kawhi Leonard (ankle) could make him viable.

Among limited options in the $9k level, Deni Avdija ($9,400) and Jamal Murray ($9,000) set up best as value-beating potentials. We have 11 options at our disposal in the $8k tier, and Julius Randle's ($8,000) salary jumps out right away. Amen Thompson ($8,500) has a shot to do a bit better against the Lakers with Alperen Sengun ($9,300) available.

Expected Chalk and Midrange Options

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,200) @ CHI

The Raptors are highly motivated to improve their playoff seeding, and they roll into Chicago at full health. I'll take Barrett as a slight favorite over teammate Brandon Ingram ($7,800) due to the slight discount, although I think both are potent options against the Bulls.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, ATL ($7,200) @ DAL

I took Alexander-Walker Monday night, and he came through big-time with 59.9 FDFPs. Although the Mavericks' health is improving, I still believe the Atlanta standout can give us a value-beating number. Recent data suggests he should be good for dependable totals over 30 FDFPs.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,600) vs. LAL

Smith was one player that the Lakers had difficulty defending in the last game, and although Sengun's return could bring him back to earth, I'm banking on taking a contrarian route and buying into the lower ownership. The Lakers didn't have Sengun to deal with in the front end of the back-to-back, and his presence will mean less attention paid to Smith. If he can manage to avoid being guarded by Marcus Smart, the Lakers' defense may not have an answer for him.

Value Plays

Jakob Poeltl, TOR ($5,800) @ CHI

Poeltl is finally settling back into his role, and he posted a season-high 21 points in his most recent game. With only Jalen Smith providing resistance, Poeltl has a decent shot at keeping the good vibes going. His totals have been spotty since returning from injury, but he's trending upward.

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,700) vs. UTA

Although I expect Dosunmu to perform well, the Timberwolves will depend on DiVincenzo to prop up the backcourt with Edwards out. I expected a bit more from him against the Suns, but I think he'll bounce back and realize value.

Naz Reid, MIN ($5,300) vs. UTA

Reid is off the injury report, and we can expect a good line from Reid if the game gets out of hand. The Jazz are woefully short on producers, and the duo of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert is a bit gassed after carrying huge loads in Reid's absence. If he can manage 30 minutes, good things should be in store for Reid.

Christian Braun, DEN ($5,200) @ MEM

Braun had a compelling line in Tuesday's blowout, but he'll need a similar minute total to keep the production up. Sometimes the game doesn't flow in Braun's direction, but his budget price is alluring enough to consider.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.