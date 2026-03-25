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We have a sizeable eight-game slate for Wednesday's FanDuel NBA DFS action. Using RotoWire's trusted NBA DFS projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. We'll need to focus on the Sixers and Timberwolves later in the day, as both teams have questionable tags that will affect our final builds. Minute limitations for elites are also fast approaching, so extra vigilance is required as we round into the final weeks.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

MIA/CLE, WAS/UTA, and CHI/PHI have blown past all comers with the highest projected totals, and I've managed to find options or injury pivots in all three contests. Conversely, the syrupy-slow pace of the OKC/BOS game has me steering clear of most options in this marquee matchup, though you can certainly take your chances there. Two pivotal stories involving the Sixers take precedence over most of my concerns with tonight's slate as we await news on Joel Embiid and the potential return of Paul George.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Johnson has a shot at returning, I'd give Jonathan Kuminga ($5,600) an extra look if Johnson misses a fourth consecutive game.

DET Cade Cunningham (chest) - OUT

Give it up for Daniss Jenkins ($7,400), who popped for 30 points as Cunningham's replacement. Although his salary has increased in response, I'd still consider using him.

CHI Jaden Ivey (knee) - OUT

CHI Anfernee Simons (wrist) -DOUBTFUL

Multiple backcourt absences open the door for Collin Sexton ($5,700) to make another start.

PHI Joel Embiid (oblique) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Quentin Grimes (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Tyrese Maxey (finger) - OUT

PHI Kelly Oubre (elbow) - OUT

I expect Grimes to give it a go, but the status on Embiid won't crystallize until later in the day.

SAS De'Aaron Fox (back) - OUT

Dylan Harper ($6,100) will continue to start in Fox's absence.

MEM Ty Jerome (ankle) - OUT

MEM Jaylen Wells (toe) - OUT

MEM Javon Small (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Cam Spencer ($5,400) will likely step in as point guard if Small can't make it. Taylor Hendricks ($5,600) will also move up in the rotation.

WAS Trae Young (quad) - OUT

WAS Tre Johnson (foot) - OUT

WAS Kyshawn George (elbow) - OUT

WAS Alex Sarr (toe) - OUT

WAS Tristan Vukcevic (back) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Bilal Coulibaly (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

I'll go with Coulibaly if he plays. Bub Carrington ($5,400) and Jamir Watkins ($5,300) will start in the backcourt, and Justin Champagnie ($5,200) should see a slight boost in production.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - OUT

UTA Keyonte George (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Isaiah Collier (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Kyle Filipowski (illness) - DOUBTFUL

UTA Brice Sensabaugh (rest) - OUT

UTA Cody Williams (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

The Jazz are snake-bit with injuries, and it seems like a tank is in full effect. Go with the surging Elijah Harkless ($5,800) and John Konchar ($4,700), with Kennedy Chandler ($5,800) providing extra support. Oscar Tshiebwe ($4,100) could also convert a surprise pop.

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - OUT

MIN Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

If Dosunmu can't continue his run with Edwards out, the T-Wolves will likely pivot to Bones Hyland ($4,900).

Elite Players

We have four players at the top of the player pool with $10k-plus salaries, though Jalen Johnson's potential absence limits us to three guaranteed starters. We're getting closer to the time when teams begin to trim minutes for their elites, so understanding playoff positioning becomes more important. The Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are pretty locked in as the first-place team, but Luka Doncic ($12,800) and Victor Wembanyama ($12,500) have more to play for. Unfortunately, both are prohibitively expensive and very tough to include.

I'm similarly unimpressed by the inflated salaries in the $9k range, but I'll continue to keep Evan Mobley ($9,300) in my sights. The nine players in the $8k range offer more playability. Amen Thompson ($8,800), Jalen Duren ($8,300) and Julius Randle ($8,100) are my favorite options from that grouping.

Also consider: Kevin Durant, HOU ($9,000) @ MIN

Expected Chalk and Mid-Range Targets

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,800) vs. LAL

Siakam is only playing for pride now, and I will happily take him at the lower price after a successful return to action. Siakam's history versus the Purple and Gold is decent, and with most of the Pacers back to full health, Siakam and company could keep things interesting.

Paul George, PHI ($6,700) vs. CHI

George will likely return to the starting lineup tonight, and he'll be under no minute restriction. George has kept busy by playing a lot of Call of Duty in the self-themed Paul George's Other League, where NBA stars take on each other in the virtual world. Hopefully, he split the time at the controllers with quality time on the court. The Sixers are still struggling with some injuries, and George's insertion would be a huge help.

Ausar Thompson, DET ($6,300) vs. ATL

Although Jenkins is the obvious direct pivot, it's reasonable to assume that some of Cunningham's missing output will come from Thompson. He only needs a bit above 30 FDFPs to be viable, and he's beaten that total in two of his last three games.

Also consider: Tre Jones, CHI ($6,100) @ PHI

Value Plays

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN ($5,400) vs. HOU

Dosunmu's injury status could open up a door for DiVincenzo if he's inactive. The team will need to absorb Edwards' missing output with someone if Dosunmu is out or limited, and DiVincenzo makes the most sense. I also think Jaden McDaniels ($6,100) can help out here.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,000) @ MEM

While Stephon Castle ($7,700) makes a lot of sense amid Fox's absence, Vassell could provide some much-needed production if he's able to play. I will likely have a lot of Castle since he is below $8k, but a healthy Vassell would move the needle at this bargain price.

DeJon Jarreau, MEM ($4,300) vs. SAS

Jarreau has blown past value in all but one game since joining the parent club, and with the team suffering from some backcourt and wing absences, it's time to take a flyer on the Houston product. He'll help you out with any salary cap concerns, and it'll be a fun sweat to see if he can contribute.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.