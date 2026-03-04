FanDuel has chosen to exclude the two later games and instead focus on a four-game offering for Wednesday's DFS action. I'll utilize RotoWire's trusty NBA DFS projections and navigate the injury report as I lock down the best selections in the slim player pool. I recommend a cash-game approach with pools of this size, and FanDuel has you covered with a wide array of 50/50 and H2H options.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

We have a light injury report tonight, which limits our pivot opportunities. Although I expect most of the Philly questionables to go away before the game, make sure to check them before game lock. The matchup has the highest projected total on the slate. The most exciting matchup is a preview of my favorite pick for the NBA Finals, as the Thunder come to MSG for what should be an intriguing watch. I'm fine with any of the starters in this one.

NBA Injuries Today

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip)- OUT

The first unit shuffled around a bit to accommodate, giving Elijah Harkless ($4,200) starting minutes. Brice Sensabaugh's ($5,000) usage is higher, and I'd rather go with him off the bench over Harkless.

PHI Joel Embiid (oblique) - OUT

PHI VJ Edgecombe (back) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Kelly Oubre (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

I'd be surprised to see a scratch from Oubre, and Edgecombe could also return. We'll still see Andre Drummond ($5,,700) taking over at center with Embiid out.

POR Deni Avdija (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Shaedon Sharpe (leg) - OUT

Avdija has missed four consecutive games, and his status is unclear. Jerami Grant ($6,500) gets an immediate upgrade if he's out. Toumani Camara ($5,800) will continue to cover for Sharpe.

Elite Players

We have three players with $10k-plus salaries for Wednesday's slate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,900) will be back on the court, and it's a toss-up between SGA and Tyrese Maxey ($11,000) if you're considering a spend-up at point guard. While Maxey has the better matchup, the Thunder are taking on the Knicks in what should be a hotly contested game.

We have seven players available in the $8k-$9k range, and we have a similar toss-up between Chet Holmgren ($8,300) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,500) as they square off. I will take Towns over Holmgren in most builds. I will also give some exposure to Derrick White ($8,200).

Expected Chalk and Value Plays

Miles Bridges, CHA ($6,600) @ BOS

Surprisingly, the Eastern Conference foes have yet to meet, and while Bridges isn't as dependable as other options on the squad, his salary represents the best value. Kon Knueppel ($7,500) is slightly overpriced, and I think Bridges sets up better against Jaylen Brown, who will likely line up against him.

Josh Hart, NYK ($6,300) vs. OKC

It's hard to argue against Hart's recent production, and a Knicks stack against the Thunder is definitely worth considering. These two title contenders have yet to meet this season, and rather than cancel each other out, I predict a lot of fireworks. Hart is a cheap way to get involved.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($6,300) vs. UTA

With Edgecombe possibly out and Quentin Grimes underperforming, it could prove to be a solid night for Oubre if he's able to play through his recent illness. We'd have to wait on his status, but someone has to step up along with Maxey, especially given Embiid's absence. It's possible that Dominick Barlow ($4,600) could be that guy, but I'll go with Oubre if he's healthy.

Ace Bailey, UTA ($6,000) @ PHI

Bailey's contributions have been solid amid Utah's injury woes, and the routine starter could find some open looks against Philly, as players that he might line up against are currently carrying questionable tags. He's coming off a stellar, value-beating 40.6 FDFPs against the Nuggets.

Neemias Queta, BOS ($5,000) vs. CHA

Queta has managed to hold off Nikola Vucevic for the top job, as lines like his recent 27/17 double-double make him very difficult to bench. The team gave Queta the night off after the tour de force, and he'll be ready to go against Moussa Diabate.

Walter Clayton, MEM ($4,600) vs. POR

It's no surprise to see Clayton's number called often with Ja Morant (elbow) out, and with the Grizzlies all but out of the playoff race, the team is kicking the tires with several former bench players who could represent Memphis' future. The 2025 first-round pick is priced pretty well, and although he'll likely come off the bench, he's coming off a massive 44.6-FDFP game against the Pacers.

