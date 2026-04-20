The playoffs move to Game 2 action for Monday, and we have a trio of intriguing games to explore as we hunt for our top FanDuel selections. There were decisive wins across the board in the Game 1 iteration of these matchups, but the playoffs can tend to see-saw back and forth. As you'll see, we placed a heavy focus on one game in particular, as the costs lined up best with key pieces for both teams.

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We made several selections in the MIN/DEN matchup, and Vegas tends to agree with that move. The game has the highest projected total of the evening. Vegas is also giving the Game 1 victors less love with narrow point spreads. The pendulum effect is always a risk in the playoffs, and I have a feeling the Timberwolves are the most likely team to benefit from that tendency.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Quickley missed Game 1, and his return is unclear. Jamal Shead ($4,600) will start in his place if Quickley can't make it.

ATL Onyeka Okongwu (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

I expect Okongwu to play through this injury.

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The tag is probably cautionary. It would be surprising to see Edwards take a seat with the T-Wolves already down 1-0.

Elite Players

Nikola Jokic ($12,600) and Jalen Johnson ($10,200) sit atop Monday's player pool. The center position is fairly deep tonight, and while I can't fade Jokic as your anchor, there are other decent money-saving opportunities at your disposal. Johnson only gave us 34.9 FDFPs against the Knicks in Game 1, and that's simply too low relative to his current salary. If you're looking to go deeper than $5,000 in your player selection, Jokic becomes a more palatable call.

We come across one of those less-expensive centers in the $9k range with Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,100). You can also utilize him at power forward. He finished with an excellent 47.6 FDFPs in Game 1. I also like Jalen Brunson ($9,200) a bit more than Jamal Murray ($9,300).

There are only three players to choose from at the $8k tier. Edwards ($8,700) should be the best option of the trio if he's cleared to play.

Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Targets and Value Plays

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,200) @ CLE

Barrett fell just a shot shy of 30 FDFPs in Game 1. Hopefully, the Raptors watched some tape and made the necessary adjustments. I think Barrett has the best chance to break out based on the defensive matchup. Brandon Ingram ($7,500) and Scottie Barnes ($9,600) both fell well short of expectations against Cleveland's imposing frontcourt.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,500) vs. ATL

Anunoby has a probable tag, but I'm not too concerned. Anunoby seemed unaffected by the ankle that hampered him recently, and he should get at least 35 minutes again. The Knicks shot out to a 1-0 lead behind a balanced attack, and Anunoby should finish as the team's third-best scoring option.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,000) vs. MIN

Gordon managed 30.1 FDFPs despite a below-average night from beyond the arc. If he can right that wrong, his rebound numbers should vault him over 30 FDFPs, lining up with 5x value at $6k. The Nuggets handled Minnesota with ease in Game 1, and continued use of Gordon will keep the ball rolling their way.

Ayo Dosunmu, MIN ($5,600) @ DEN

Minnesota could remain stubborn and limit Dosunmu, but it's obvious that Minnesota looked a lot better when Dosunmu was in the starting lineup. His days with the first unit may be over due to a healthy roster, but I think giving him 28 minutes in Game 1 was an error in judgment. It's a hunch, but Chris Finch could recognize the situation and adjust his playing time.

Christian Braun, DEN ($5,300) vs. MIN

Braun's rebound contribution was the difference-maker for his bottom line in Game 1. He converted only four shots in the series opener, but we should see a slight uptick from Braun given Murray's heavy load in Game 1. Spreading the wealth around a bit more will work to the Nuggets' advantage, and a higher shot volume should get Braun to a respectable number.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($5,000) @ DEN

McDaniels soared well past 5x value in Game 1, and although I gave a nod to Dosunmu, McDaniels proved to be a valuable piece of the puzzle. I doubt they'll reduce his minutes based on the success in the series opener. His dual eligibility and bargain price make him a bit too good to pass up.

Also consider: Rudy Gobert, MIN ($7,000) @ DEN

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.