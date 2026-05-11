An untimely Victor Wembanyama ejection torpedoed many of my DFS lineups Sunday night, but I've finished licking my wounds and am ready to dive back in with Monday's two-game playoff offering. The Lakers face elimination tonight, and the Pistons seek control of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series with a win over the Cavaliers. I've got you covered with my favorite FanDuel selections for the evening below.

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OKC Jalen Williams (hamstring) - OUT

The Thunder are poised to close out the series without Williams. The team is incredibly deep, and it seems that a different reserve contributor pops up in every game to prop up the offense. The latest backup dynamo was Ajay Mitchell ($5,900), who popped with a 24/4/10 line in Game 3. Although his presence in the starting lineup offers the best chance of success, guys like Cason Wallace ($4,000) and Alex Caruso ($3,900) have also stepped up.

LAL Luka Doncic (hamstring) - OUT

The Lakers could have used Doncic's production in this series. The lineup should remain unchanged for Game 4.

Elite Players

Per usual, Cade Cunningham ($10,600) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,000) sit atop Monday's player pool with five-figure salaries. It took a while for SGA to get going in Game 3, but he finished with 48.3 FDFPs and came close to 5x value. Cunningham had similar success, registering 49.0 FDFPs against the Cavaliers. While I refuse to rule out either player, there are obvious guard options below them that come at a far lower price. If forced to choose between the two, I would lean toward Cunningham, as I doubt a Cunningham/SGA stack would be in our best interest given the sacrifices necessary elsewhere.

The sole player in the $9k range is LeBron James ($9,000). A final game of heroics should be on tap for James, but he's failed to reach 5x value relative to his salary in this series, and will be a universal fade for me. Donovan Mitchell ($8,100) and Chet Holmgren ($8,000) round out the elite options at the $8k level, and both players are likely to be my top spend-up selections tonight. Mitchell and Holmgren have been remarkably steady, and both have salaries that require only a bit over 40 FDFPs to be worthwhile.

Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Options and Value Plays

Austin Reaves, LAL ($7,200) vs. OKC

I believe that an explosive game from Reaves is the only avenue for the Lakers to extend this series. We've seen Reaves' ability to take over games in the past, but his totals since returning haven't reflected that potential. I still think he has the goods to catch lightning in a bottle and turn it loose in a last-ditch effort to survive, but he'll have to keep his emotions in check. His visible frustration with the officiating in the series could be his undoing.

Tobias Harris, DET ($7,100) @ CLE

Harris has fallen below 5x value a few times in this series, but his rebound totals are usually a safe bet. They can help offset a low shot volume. I think the veteran is hungry to taste the first conference final of his career, and I expect him to step up as the Pistons try to take control of this series.

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($6,100) vs. DET

Allen has come through in key moments for the Cavs throughout the postseason, and his gameplay has frequently outshone teammate Evan Mobley ($7,500), who has been in foul trouble often. I would never rule out Mobley completely, but the $1,400 salary difference between the two big men is stark considering the similar production they've offered in this series. Dollar-for-dollar, Allen has the distinct advantage.

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC ($5,300) @ LAL

Conspicuously, Hartenstein continues to produce despite Chet Holmgren's excellent results. We can take advantage of Allen's dual eligibility and save some coin by opting for Hartenstein in the center slot. I'm underwhelmed by the options at the five in the player pool, and I think the center-only eligibles will all fall in the same range production-wise.

Duncan Robinson, DET ($5,000) @ CLE

If you've watched this series, Robinson is no secret. He's complemented his sharpshooting with a few excellent defensive results during this series, and he inflicted damage with five steals, three rebounds and a clean blocked shot in Game 3. I won't hesitate to roster him again.

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($4,800) vs. OKC

Hachimura drilled five three-pointers in Game 3, and he's a bargain lock if you believe in continued long-range success. The Lakers are searching for production wherever they can, and James has complete trust in Hachimura, who was a catch-and-shoot option for James several times in Game 3. We need salaries like this to balance our builds, and he'll join the Thunder bargains listed in the injury sections to fight off the salary cap.

Max Strus, CLE ($4,000) vs. DET

While Strus isn't my top budget candidate, you could do a lot worse. Relative to his current salary, Strus has beaten value in six of 10 postseason contests, making him a very reliable dart throw who could be the difference as you try to maximize your elite load.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.