We're moving on to the conference semifinals, and we begin with two games for Monday's FanDuel main slate. The Spurs enjoyed a bit of a break, but the Sixers, Knicks and Timberwolves had to work a little harder to advance. We'll have balanced exposure among all four teams, but a rested San Antonio squad should have a small advantage over the field. Using our wide array of tools and a bit of stored knowledge between my ears, I'll endeavor to give you tonight's best DFS options. I can't complain about my playoff record so far, so join me on the path to profit.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today



Vegas has placed similar projected totals on the contest, but giving Minnesota 13.5 points seems a bit extreme. I would buy into that spread in the other game, but I think the bookmakers are underestimating the Timberwolves. Our selections are evenly spread tonight, but deciding between New York and Philly elites will be your toughest task.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday.

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Edwards was given the all-clear to resume practice, we probably won't see him until Game 2 at the earliest. Dosunmu didn't play in Game 6, but he could be well enough to return. Keep your eye on Dosunmu, but be ready for an optional swap to Terrence Shannon ($5,700) or Bones Hyland ($4,400) if he misses.

Elite Players

Victor Wembanyama ($12,400) and Joel Embiid ($10,100) sit atop the shallow player pool with $10k- plus salaries. The Sixers probably wouldn't be where they are now without Embiid, and his recent production makes him a very alluring option despite a slate heavy with quality big men. Wembanyama is a bit riskier because he needs 62 FDFPs to match a 5x value. He beat that number twice against Portland, but the new matchup against a more stalwart front line could be a bit more problematic. He posted lines of 39/9/3 and a more pedestrian 29/7/1 in two games against Minnesota this season.

The group from $8,000 to $9,800 is full of potential, even with Edwards excluded. The Knicks and Sixers split their regular-season games, and our upcoming slates will be a tug-of-war to decide whether to load up on New York or Philly. Julius Randle ($8,000) allows you to avoid that decision in this range, but Tyrese Maxey ($9,800) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,700) are productive enough to justify the high salaries. Towns' results against Philly were stacked with double-doubles, and Maxey showed a high, steady floor against the Knicks. At $8,700, Jalen Brunson is a bit more accessible, and his numbers against the Sixers were excellent this season.

Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Targets and Value Plays

OG Anunoby, NYK ($7,900) vs. PHI

Anunoby was brilliant in the first round, and it's reasonable to assume that he'll have an advantage over Philly at the wing. Embiid and Towns will be mixing it up, and Anunoby was matchup-proof against Atlanta and proved to be effective against Jalen Johnson, who's a better defender than what Philly has to offer at the position. His salary runs high, but I think he's still worth it.

De'Aaron Fox ($7,400) and Stephon Castle ($7,600), SAS vs. MIN

Given Minnesota's injury situation, going with the Spurs' backcourt makes sense for Game 1. I mention both players because I don't think you can go wrong with either option, and I'm not opposed to a stack that lets you employ Castle at SG. If you can only afford one and need to break a tie, I'd go with Fox, who has a better resume against the Timberwolves this season.

VJ Edgecombe, PHI ($6,500) @ NYK

Edgecombe's numbers surged toward the end of the first round, and I expect his results to be a bit better than Paul George ($6,700), who has a mediocre recent history against the Knicks. He depends on a solid night beyond the arc to realize value, and the Knicks have been just average defending the deep ball.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($6,400) @ SAS

I was getting the sense that some of my contests were sunk last Thursday, so I stopped paying attention. I take a look an hour later - enter McDaniels. He posted one of his best totals of the season in Game 6, finally realizing the potential expected during Edwards' absence. I'm fully behind him if Dosunmu is limited, but he'll get a shot at inclusion in either case. The salary is too good to pass up.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,600) vs. MIN

As long as Vassell's minutes remain high, he'll be a great option below FanDuel's median salary. His numbers sagged a bit toward the end of the series against Portland, but they blew out the Trail Blazers toward the end, and it's sensible to take that issue into account. Vassell was only healthy enough for one game against the Timberwolves, and he managed a 22/1/3/2 line against them. This game was back in late November, and his numbers have risen overall since then.

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($4,800) @ NYK

Oubre's numbers have taken a dive with Paul George back in the fold, but the low salary compels me to reconsider him, given the dearth of bargain options on the slate. It was feast or famine for Oubre against the Celtics, popping for over 30 FDFPs one night and underperforming the next. Bottom line, I need at least two guys below $5k to get what I want up top, so he'll earn higher exposure than usual.

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,600) vs. MIN

Champagnie's excellent Game 5 total may not be enough to justify high exposure, but it's possible that Champagnie could generate a higher total than Vassell for a lower price. We'll learn quickly how well Minnesota will defend these positions, and Champagnie may stack up better. We don't have many quality guys below $5,000 tonight, so he may be unavoidable if you're planning to spend up on multiple elites.

Also consider: Naz Reid, MIN ($5,800) @ SAS, Mikal Bridges, NYK ($4,600) vs. PHI

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.