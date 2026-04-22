We've seen the pendulum effect rear its ugly head in the first round, as teams like Portland, Philly, and Minnesota were able to avenge their Game 1 losses. Wednesday's two-game slate could yield similar results, although both the Thunder and Magic are surging at the right time and will be tough to overcome. Although the player pool is slim, I've taken a stab at my favorite selections for FanDuel's DFS contests below.

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Vegas seems certain that Detroit can turn the tide tonight. I'm not as certain, especially if their interior game continues to suffer. I'm more confident about the outcome of the PHX/OKC game. It will take a Herculean effort for the Suns to avoid a sweep in this series.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday.

PHX Mark Williams (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

PHX Jordan Goodwin (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

PHX Grayson Allen (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

The eventual outcome is unclear for all three players. Allen and Williams have yet to play in the series, and Goodwin hit the bench early in Game 1. Oso Ighodaro ($4,100) would remain in the starting lineup if Williams misses again.

Elite Players

Cade Cunningham ($10,000) is the only player above $10k in the two-game slate. He posted 48.0 FDFPs in the Game 1 loss to the Magic, and he has the necessary volume to reach 50 and achieve 5x value. If we can find the value to offset his cost, he'll definitely find his way into many of my lineups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,900) is just $100 shy of $10k, and we'd need a stronger game from Phoenix to embrace this selection fully. He posted 46.3 FDFPs over 29 minutes in the blowout. The playoff pendulum effect could positively impact both of these guards. Their eligibility restrictions likely make them an either-or proposition tonight.

Only two players occupy the $8k tier. Devin Booker ($8,300) fell way short of value in Game 1, but Paolo Banchero ($8,200) came much closer to what he needs to be viable. I'd gladly take Banchero here, but Booker will likely hold lower rostership and may be due for a bounce-back.

Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Targets and Value Plays

Jalen Williams, OKC ($7,400) vs. PHX

Williams had a sensational Game 1, shredding Phoenix's defense for 44.4 FDFPs. He inflicted swift damage with only 29 minutes on the floor. Given how bad the Suns looked in Game 1, you can't rule out another bench-clearing from the Thunder, but hopefully the pendulum effect will show up in some way and require more minutes for all of the Thunder's elites.

Jalen Green, PHX ($7,000) @ OKC

There's no question about it—the Suns desperately need Green to wake back up and deliver numbers similar to his Play-In results. He's the primary reason why the Suns find themselves at the eighth seed, as they wouldn't have been able to get past the Warriors without him. The Suns can't survive a mediocre outing from Booker without an inspired total from Green, and hopefully the staff has viewed the tape and devised some ways to give him more opportunities.

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($6,900) @ DET

Three 'Jalens' in a row! Although Suggs eventually fouled out in Game 1, he put together a solid 37.8-FDFP showing before exiting. Suggs was very effective at times on the defensive end, and if he can slightly elevate his shooting, the steals should help pad another solid total.

Desmond Bane, ORL ($6,800) @ DET

I still think Bane deserves a higher salary in this series, but you won't hear me complaining. This dollar amount provides one of the highest chances for 5x-plus value in the starting lineup, and I'll gladly take advantage of his multiple eligibility and find a place for him. I also won't discount Franz Wagner ($6,700), who has slowly returned to relevancy and is at a similar price to Bane.

Tobias Harris, DET ($5,500) vs. ORL

Harris carved out a decent total against the Magic in Game 1. Some extra blocks and steals aided what was otherwise a mediocre shooting night. He only needs 27.5 FDFPs to reach 5x value at this salary, and he could easily hit that number if his shooting stroke improves.

Dillon Brooks, PHX ($5,400) @ OKC

Brooks is an X-factor who can boost team morale quickly, although his quick temper can sometimes get him in trouble. He launched 10 shots beyond the arc in Game 1 but connected on only three of them. If he can improve the result slightly and stay consistent off the glass, he should have no problem getting the 26 FDFPs he needs to be worth his cost.

Wendell Carter, ORL ($5,100) @ DET

Carter was able to keep Jalen Duren in check throughout the game and blew up for one of his highest fantasy-point totals of the season in Game 1. Carter makes the most sense at the center position, as the platooning between Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, combined with the possible blowout, dilutes the potential output for both players. I will take the safe total and the discount price.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.