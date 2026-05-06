We have two Game 2 contests on tap as the Conference Semifinals continue, and I'm on board to give you my favorite DFS endorsements for FanDuel's contests. The 76ers will try to get back on track after getting picked apart by the Knicks in Game 1, and the Spurs will try to recover after dropping a game against a scrappy Minnesota squad that's getting closer to full health. We face one puzzle associated with the Timberwolves to solve before game lock, and I'll elaborate on it below.

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I'll give you a few opinions about how it will shake out later in the article, but we have a waiting game in store for Minnesota. While you can completely avoid the injury conundrum afoot with the T-Wolves, more information could compel us to make a couple of late swaps before the second game begins.

The bookmakers believe that Philly will bounce back for Game 2. I'm inclined to agree fantasy-wise, but the current spread of -7.5 is way too low. I'll probably divert some discretionary funds in that direction.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday.

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Edwards made a brief appearance in Game 1, so it's reasonable to assume that he'll participate to some extent in Game 2. His minutes will likely be restricted, however. Dosunmu could also return following a two-game absence. Terrence Shannon ($4,500) logged three double-digit scoring performances during these absences, and his value will be diminished if either player sees a boost in minutes. I have more about this scenario a bit later.

Elite Players

We only have one player above $10k tonight, and unsurprisingly, that player is Victor Wembanyama ($12,500). Wemby pulled off the rare point/rebound/block triple-double in Game 1, netting a total of 69.5 FDFPs. To match 5x value, he needs 62.5 FDFPs. If his ownership exceeds 50 percent, you may need to find room for him to keep pace with the rest of the field.

Can New York continue to dominate? The results of players in the $9k range will play a major role in determining that outcome. My view on Joel Embiid ($9,600) has soured a bit, but I think Tyrese Maxey ($9,500) has a decent shot at bouncing back after a depressing Game 1 total. Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,200) saw a bit of an uptick in salary after an excellent showing in Game 1, but he's squarely in my sights due to his dual eligibility. Jalen Brunson ($8,900) is the only player left above $8,000, and although his totals waned at times against Atlanta, he helped to build a massive lead with 27 points in the first half against the Sixers. He's equally viable tonight.

Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Targets and Value Plays

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,600) @ SAS

Randle was able to net a double-double inside despite Wembanyama's masterful showing in the paint. Few big men in the pool can match Randle's forcefulness and intensity, and momentum is certainly on Minnesota's side after taking Game 1 with minimal impact from Edwards.

Let's take a quick moment to drill down into some of Minnesota's potential scenarios. I've listed Randle as the best guarantee for the T-Wolves. If Dosunmu ($4,800) plays, the salary is hard to avoid, and it would immediately dilute Jaden McDaniels' ($6,000) production. Edwards' $7,700 salary might be too high to consider, making him a fade until Game 3. Still, his participation would certainly affect Dosunmu (if he's active) and McDaniels. As mentioned, we need to receive updates on these injuries before finalizing our lineup.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($7,200) vs. PHI

Anunoby's result was a bit puzzling, as he recorded his worst FP result of the postseason. He conspicuously logged 30 minutes and wasn't pulled early, furthering the mystery. He had a very accurate night and only missed one shot, but his rebound totals suffered slightly. Although I would have liked to see a slight salary decrease, I am willing to bet on a bounce-back game.

Paul George, PHI ($6,700) @ NYK

George's veteran influence and high-powered slashing ability should serve the Sixers well as they try to turn the tables. George only played 26 minutes but looked more poised than the rest of the cast during the beatdown, and I believe he has a good chance of chasing down 5x value if he logs 30-plus minutes in Game 2.

Josh Hart, NYK ($6,500) vs. PHI

Hart played a critical role in the Game 1 blowout, totaling 37.6 FDFPs in only 26 minutes. If Philly puts up more of a fight, Hart could finish well north of the Game 1 total. He was able to exploit VJ Edgecombe on defense as well, recording three steals and a blocked shot in the win. I also plan to throw in exposure to Mikal Bridges ($5,100), who provided a spark for a second consecutive game.

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,300) vs. MIN

Champagnie was unable to match his stellar total against Portland two games ago, but his 24.4-FDFP result in Game 1 blew past 5x value. Take advantage of this bargain while it's still available, as Champagnie's continued success will drive his salary above $5k in short order.

Quentin Grimes, PHI ($4,000) @ NYK

While Philly needs to improve across the board in Game 2, I think the team will need a sparkplug if Game 2 starts to mirror Game 1. Edgecombe was unable to meet the moment in Game 1, and if his shot suffers early, I can envision increased participation from Grimes. His totals have been nothing to write home about in the postseason, but he can meet 5x value at this salary point while alleviating our salary cap concerns.

Also consider: Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,800) vs. MIN, Rudy Gobert, MIN ($6,300) @ SAS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.