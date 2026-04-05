There's a six-game slate for Sunday's FanDuel NBA DFS action with the first one beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Using RotoWire's trusted projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool. We should see the return of an NBA legend, but is he worth the risk in his first game back? We'll answer that and many other questions below.

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Like you, I'm wondering what to make of Stephen Curry ($8,300) Will he play? If he does, will he be limited? Given the Warriors' current playoff position, I'm leaning hard toward a fade for the future Hall-of-Famer. The team is practically locked into 10th and they'd need to win every matchup and get a little help to go any higher. Curry will need a tune-up, though I don't expect much from him on Sunday.

We have three matchups projecting totals over 230, and I think NOP/ORL offers the best DFS productivity among that group. Some Pelicans fell just outside my list, but feel free to further examine that roster. I pressed the brakes on the Thunder despite a tight race with the Spurs down the stretch. I think they'll only need three quarters from the starters. And while they'll all perform well, the chance for upside could be much lower.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

NOP Dejounte Murray (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Trey Murphy (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The team doesn't need to take chances with either one, yet both have a chance to return. Jeremiah Fears ($5,800) is the clear pivot for Murray while Saddiq Bey's ($6,200) value would increase with a Murphy absence.

MIN Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Jaden McDaniels (knee) - OUT

Ayo Dosunmu ($7,400) has played amazingly well, so the Timberwolves will keep him on the court with or without Edwards.

UTA Keyonte George (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Lauri Markkanen (hip) - OUT

UTA Isaiah Collier (hamstring) - OUT

UTA Elijah Harkless (hamstring) - OUT

Kennedy Chandler's ($5,600) production should dramatically rise. The rest of the recent starters will also receive usage bumps.

LAL Luka Doncic (hamstring) - OUT

LAL Austin Reaves (oblique) - OUT

LAL Marcus Smart (ankle) - OUT

Losing Doncic for the rest of the regular season is a huge blow, but all is not lost. Luke Kennard ($4,300) is performing well. We'll also find other options for the Lakers below.

SAC Russell Westbrook (toe) - OUT

SAC Keegan Murray (ankle) - OUT

Westbrook and Murray may not come back at all, so Devin Carter ($5,900) and Nique Clifford ($5,900) will be installed as full-time starters. Malik Monk ($5,800) will also have an impact.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Quinten Post (foot) - OUT

Reports indicate Curry will return to the court on Sunday, though he still carries a questionable tag. Keep your eyes and ears open for news about him as his insertion would reduce the usage of the recent backcourt starters.

Elite Players

We have three players at $10k or above on Sunday. With the Lakers woefully short-handed, it should be a great opportunity for Cooper Flagg ($10,100) to stake his claim as the ROY frontrunner with a big total. He also offers rare triple eligibility and is very easy to accommodate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) could leave the court early in a blowout scenario versus the Jazz, so he'll warrant a fade. I have no issue with Kawhi Leonard ($10,000) against a Kings squad that's recently shown the ability to keep games competitive.

We have four at the $9k tier, and I'm inclined to use Kevin Durant ($9,300) against his old team on the road. With Curry potentially back, it'll be a star-studded rematch.

LeBron James ($8,700) will be chalk for me down the stretch. He's the best within the $8k range and may be the slate's best overall play. He's displayed an uncanny ability to put lightning in a bottle and carry his team when the situation is dire, and I will likely use him in every build. Julius Randle ($8,300) also stands out at this level against the Hornets.

Expected Chalk and Midrange Targets

Darius Garland, LAC ($7,700) @ SAC

While I'd like to see Garland at a lower salary, it's important to single out clubs that have a lot to play for. Though it looks like the Clippers will be in the play-in, they have a shot at reaching eighth that would give them two guaranteed chances to live another day. It'll be up to Garland and Kawhi Leonard to make that happen.

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($7,500) @ NOP

Slowly but surely, Suggs has worked his way back to fantasy relevance and he'll take on a Pelicans backcourt that could be shorthanded. The return of Franz Wagner should provide some relief for Orlando's overworked starters, but Suggs could use an opportunity to take over the scoring load as the team preps for a postseason run. Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero will probably see their minutes decrease the rest of the regular season, which could begin on Sunday.

Ace Bailey, UTA ($6,900) @ OKC

We're getting Bailey at an excellent valuation while his ability to support the Jazz at multiple positions makes him a solid play despite a tough opponent. His record against the Thunder is mediocre, but the three matchups took place while the Jazz were much healthier. They'll need a lot more from Bailey this time around.

Maxime Raynaud, SAC ($6,300) vs. LAC

While I think the Clippers will prevail, you have to like Raynaud at this salary. The rookie has been one of the hottest centers in the West since the All-Star break and remains a nightly double-double threat whenever he takes the floor. Brook Lopez has enjoyed some decent scoring totals of late, though his rebounding results have left a lot to be desired. Raynaud should have the clear advantage on Sunday.

P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,000) vs. LAL

Like Flagg, Washington is in a favorable spot against the depleted Lakers. He's coming back from a three-game absence, but it was due to illness and not injury. Washington should be good to go and ready to exceed 30 FDFPs.

Value Plays

Naz Reid, MIN ($5,800) vs. CHA

It's hard to ignore Reid at this salary, especially when you consider the potential for increased opportunity with Jaden McDaniels out. The Timberwolves don't need to go big against the Hornets with Randle, Reid and Rudy Gobert all playing together, but they may opt for that look in the adjusted scenario.

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($4,500) @ DAL

While I already mentioned Luke Kennard as a decent option, the injurie situation should also benefit Hachimura. Limited court time have limited his potency of late, yet he's expected to receive at least 30 minutes until the end of the season. Hachimura only needs a bit over 17 FDFPs to match 5x value, and he's beaten that number twice over the last four games.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.