Sunday's NBA schedule consists of 10 games, though FanDuel has opted to exclude the earlier matchups and offer seven for the DFS slate. Using RotoWire's trusted projections, we'll identify our best selections in the player pool with a couple of emerging stories to keep in mind. The Bulls' lineup is unclear, and we'll want to wait on their final starting lineup before we lock in our entries.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

I've omitted mentions for Chicago, yet I fully intend to pivot if values or reasonable elites emerge against Sacramento. We also need to keep tabs on players like Cooper Flagg, Deni Avdija and Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans are a decent smash spot for us against the Wizards while the Trail Blazers will take advantage of a high projected total and provide some solid options versus the Pacers.

NBA Injuries Today

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DET Ausar Thompson (ankle) - OUT

Daniss Jenkins ($5,300) should start in Thompson's place, but his salary may be a bit too high to use as a budget pivot.

MIA Andrew Wiggins (knee/toe) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Norman Powell (groin) - OUT

Wiggins may return, though give Jaime Jaquez ($6,000) more exposure if he's out or limited.

DAL Cooper Flagg (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The Mavs may give Flagg the night off for maintenance. Brandon Williams ($6,100) deserves a slight boost in this scenario.

TOR Brandon Ingram (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Rather than mention a specific pivot, I'd heighten the exposure of the remaining starters if Ingram can't go.

POR Deni Avdija (back) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Shaedon Sharpe (calf) -OUT

A wait-and-see approach is necessary for Avdija. Toumani Camara ($5,800) will continue to start in Sharpe's absence while Jerami Grant ($6,400) earns a projection increase if Avdija is out or limited.

CHI - Several Questionable Tags

The Bulls have a slew of questionable tags. And since this is a favorable spot against Sacramento, we'll want to utilize one or two Chicago players once their starting lineup is confirmed. Keep tabs on this with an eye toward pivoting.

Elite Players

We have three players above $10k on Sunday, yet only two are viable due to Cade Cunningham's quad injury. Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,900) are both facing strong teams, so I think we can safely fade them and opt for a balanced build.

A potential absence from Brandon Ingram makes Scottie Barnes ($9,000) a viable add in the $9k range. Paolo Banchero ($9,800) holds a high salary, though the matchup against the Bucks qualifies him as a reasonable addition. Among the nine available players in the $8k tier, Bam Adebayo's ($8,500) dual eligibility sets up well against the Pistons.

Expected Chalk and Midrange Options

Zion Williamson, NOP ($7,600) vs. WAS

The Pelicans are favorites to beat the Wizards at home, and it's an excellent opportunity to take advantage of Zion's reduced salary. I'm also fine with Trey Murphy ($7,900), who's slightly more expensive.

Jrue Holiday, POR ($7,500) vs. IND

The Trail Blazers enter as heavy favorites where Sharpe's continued absence has led to some strong performances from Holiday. He's especially excelled in the assist column by recording double-digit dimes in two straight.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,000) vs. DAL

With Ingram potentially out or limited, Barrett sets up favorably against a Dallas side that could also be without Flagg. He's a slightly better value than Immanuel Quickley as you save $400.

Precious Achiuwa, SAC ($6,,900) vs. CHI

Though the Kings continue to struggle, Achiuwa has made the most of his opportunity with Keegan Murray (ankle) out. The 5x value probability for other Kings is more uncertain, but Achiuwa has met or exceeded value from three of his last four outings.

Value Plays

Tobias Harris, DET ($5,700) @ MIA

Harris has picked up momentum in recent weeks. And with the Pistons potentially shorthanded, they may depend more on the veteran in the pace-up matchup against the Heat. Harris also has the benefit of dual eligibility at SF and PF.

Jay Huff, IND ($5,100) @ POR

The matchup between Huff and Donovan Clingan ($7,600) should be interesting to watch, yet Huff's salary makes him a much better opportunity for value. Other Pacers like Pascal Siakam are more expensive, so we can afford to go this low at the position with few true centers on the slate.

