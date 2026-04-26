While a few key players are uncertain to play on Sunday, enough options remain to fill out your FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

We have four games on Sunday as the playoffs continue, with one of the matchups a potential elimination. The Lakers have prevailed with three consecutive wins to put Houston up against it in their home arena. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama's (absence) status hangs in the balance while the Spurs try to pull further ahead from Portland while the Raptors hang on to hope with a key Game 4 task against Cleveland. Though the Sixers stole one from the Celtics, I expect Boston to charge back with a vengeance.

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For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) - OUT

Quickley has failed to appear against Cleveland, and the team will be without him again on Sunday. Projected pivots have failed to produce, so stick with the usual starters over anyone filling in this spot.

SAS Victor Wembanyama (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

All eyes will be on Wembanyama's status as he failed to make the court for Game 3. Luke Kornet ($5,300) managed a double-double to prop up the frontcourt, but the Spurs would love to have Wemby back. Kornet will be in play if the DPOY can't go, yet I expect we'll see him Sunday.

PHI Kelly Oubre (adductor) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Joel Embiid (abdomen) - DOUBTFUL

Embiid is almost a lock to miss another game, but the platoon situation compels me to look elsewhere for a center. As for Oubre, his absence will require more from the remaining starters. Paul George ($6,800) would likely experience the biggest boost, and I plan on using him either way.

LAL Luka Doncic (hamstring) - OUT

LAL Austin Reaves (oblique) - QUESTIONABLE

Next to Wembanyama, resolving Reaves' status remains a top DFS priority. Though he'll probably be on a minutes restriction upon returning, he would threaten Luke Kennard's ($5,700) impact. He's been a clutch pivot for the Lakers while his low salary might have to be shelved if Reaves can go. It's probably still safe to use Marcus Smart ($6,600), but Rui Hachimura ($5,600) should be excluded if Reaves is available.

HOU Kevin Durant (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

I'd be surprised if Durant didn't show up for a possible elimination matchup. If he can't, the Rockets will continue to promote Reed Sheppard ($6,000).

Elite Players

It's no surprise Victor Wembanyama ($12,000) tops the slate on salary. So those interested will have to wait until later on to determine his viability, but I can't exclude him based on other options at the position. I'll probably use Jayson Tatum ($10,000) over LeBron James ($10,500) as the former's chance for breaking 5x value at this salary is slightly higher.

In the $9k range, I'm most interested in Donovan Mitchell ($9,100) to provide another superior total against the Raptors. We have other potential standouts at this level, yet Mitchell offers more salary leverage than Tyrese Maxey ($9,800) and Deni Avdija ($9,300). I wouldn't rule out Jaylen Brown ($9,200) entirely, and a stack with Tatum for a Boston-based focus isn't the worst way to go. It might be foolish to fade Alperen Sengun ($9,700), though the salary is tough to swallow.

I've been impressed with Scottie Barnes ($8,900), and we rarely see him below $9k. I'll gladly add him at this valuation.

Also consider: Stephon Castle, SAS ($8,100) @ POR

Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Targets and Value Plays

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,200) vs. CLE

Some might view Barrett's salary negatively, but he's certainly getting hot at the right time. He blew up for 53.5 FDFPs thanks to six three-pointers, and his potential is uncapped if he can keep the good vibes going from deep. The Raptors are also tough to play against at home as Scotiabank Arena is one of the loudest houses in the league.

VJ Edgecombe, PHI ($7,000) vs. BOS

Edgecombe's last total against Boston wasn't his best, yet he still managed a double-double. He's gone as high as 49 FDFPs against the Celtics during this series. Edgecombe will need to outdo a below-average Game 1 total and beat 5x value over the next two and should be on track for a respectable total relative to salary.

Jrue Holiday, POR ($6,700) vs. SAS

Though we've seen Scoot Henderson ($5,100) come into his own, the Trail Blazers continue to lean on Holiday's veteran backcourt presence. Henderson's salary is alluring, but Holiday paced the team with three great totals this series and should continue to give his best on Sunday. I can't fault anyone for taking Henderson at his valuation, yet I think the lower sum will make him more popular with Holiday registering a lower roster share.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($6,500) vs. LAL

Smith is somewhat tied to Durant's participation, but he's been able to produce independently of Durant for some time now and is perfectly reasonable at $6,500. Though the Lakers have played well without Doncic, the frontcourt still shows some vulnerabilities the Rockets can exploit. James spends more time at the top of the key now, which poses problems for opposing defenses. If Durant plays, he'll probably end up facing LeBron to free up Smith to sneak into the seam and produce. He's enjoyed a good history against the Lakers, and I expect another solid total at home.

Donovan Clingan, POR ($5,900) vs. SAS

Clingan would get a special boost if Wembanayama misses out, but I still think he offers considerable value among the current list of centers available. More scoring would be preferable, yet his rebounding numbers have remained consistent. And for $5,900 at center, you could do a lot worse.

Collin Murray-Boyles, TOR ($5,600) vs. CLE

Using Murray-Boyles makes me feel like I'm getting away with something, but there's no denying he's stepped up at the right moment. The backup center has played in several of my winning lineups during the first round. My only concern is that Jakob Poeltl could wake up at any moment. Murray-Boyles logs more than enough minutes to continue supporting him, yet he might be better suited for a tournament lineup given the heightened risk of regression.

Payton Pritchard, BOS ($5,000) @ PHI

If you're looking to save cash, Pritchard could allow you to spend up for elites. He bounded back in Game 3 after a tepid total while Derrick White's current shooting struggles could allow for more opportunities for the scrappy sixth man.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.