The Conference Semifinals continue Sunday with two Game 4 matchups. As usual, I'm here to assist you with your FanDuel DFS pursuits. The 76ers are at risk of elimination, so I expect a spirited performance from them against the Knicks on their home court. It won't be easy with New York looking strong enough to go toe-to-toe with the Thunder in an eventual NBA Finals. We should also expect another tight battle between the Spurs and Timberwolves as they continue to trade blows. There's a sizable four-hour gap between tipoffs, so you'll still be able to make swaps in the nightcap as you monitor the results from the earlier one.

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It's no surprise to see narrow point spreads for both games as the playoffs are a unique beast where metrics give way to momentum. There isn't much to take from the Vegas numbers, though it's safe to assume NYK/PHI offers the best chance to surpass the projected total. It's do-or-die for Philly, and the best way to beat the Knicks will be in transition. A speedier pace will be necessary to outpace the opponent and keep them on their heels.

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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday.

NYK OG Anunoby (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Anunoby missed Game 3 and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Should he be unavailable, Miles McBride ($3,800) would likely join the starting lineup. We'll also outline some plays for the Knicks below.

Elite Players

Victor Wembanyama ($12,800) sits atop Sunday's pool and is $3,500 higher than the next available player. Wemby's DFS potency is undeniable, and you'll be striving to find builds where you can take him without compromising your ability to buy quality elsewhere.

The next group of elites sit in a tight range. Tyrese Maxey ($9,300) should come as no surprise and he joins teammate Joel Embiid ($9,000) as the Philly representatives here. I'll continue to stay away from Embiid despite his 5x potential, but Maxey offers tremendous potential as the Sixers try to avoid elimination. The two Knicks' options follow with Jalen Brunson ($9,000) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,900) enjoying a productive series, yet I'm far more likely to take Brunson's upside over Towns in tournaments. Anthony Edwards ($8,900) rounds out this tier. His 58.8-DKFP performance on Friday eliminates most questions about future participation, and I expect him to be a very trendy and popular choice.

I was able to cash last time with a build that included Wemby, Maxey and Towns, so there should be ample value to grab three elites on Sunday. Our recommendations will focus on avenues to get there.

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Expected Chalk, Mid-Range Targets and Value Plays

Stephon Castle, SAS ($7,200) @ MIN

Wembanyama has stolen most of the headlines for the Spurs, leaving players like Castle and De'Aaron Fox ($6,800) as lesser-used options. Castle's exposure has been especially low, which is understandable given his salary. Both sit uncomfortably at a level where you should make value picks to accommodate them, but we're using our salary savers to target selections well above their valuations. The end result could make Castle a sneaky contrarian option where you can outpace the field.

VJ Edgecombe, PHI ($6,200) vs. NYK

Edgecombe's perimeter shooting needs to be on point for the Sixers to stay alive. The rookie has all the goods to rise to the moment, and I expect a sharp uptick after his tepid 11-point performance during Game 3.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($5,800) @ PHI

Less than a month ago, Bridges was unplayable. Thankfully for the Knicks, he's found his stroke again as a steady contributor this series. I think 30 DKFP is a reasonable expectation for Bridges on Sunday, and he could go well north of that number if he logs 35 minutes.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,700) @ MIN

I'm more likely to take a cheaper Spur (see below) before Vassell, though it's imperative to find value where we can if we want three elites in our builds. And he fits that bill at $967 below the FanDuel median. Should Vassell be able to match a decent scoring total with positive readings across the secondary categories, he should be able to post at least 30 DKFPs.

Naz Reid, MIN ($5,500) vs. SAS

Reid's production have been a mixed bag this postseason, but I'm inclined to take him over Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert due to the salary differential. Randle hasn't been especially dependable against the Spurs while Gobert's solid rebounding totals aren't enough to offset the usual low offense. If Reid isn't appealing enough, Jaden McDaniels' ($6,300) steady floor during this series should be a suitable Minnesota candidate.

Ayo Dosunmu, MIN ($5,000) vs. SAS

Though Edwards is back to 100 percent, Dosunmu's salary is too good to pass up. If his heel responds well in the morning shootaround, he should be able to play around 30 minutes. Dosunmu can quickly rack up points and I think his exposure could be a bit lower given Edwards' recent resurgence.

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,700) @ MIN

If you plan to maximize elites, Champagnie should be a lock in most lineups. He remains one of the slate's best bargain options where no one else under $5k can match his potential. I predict he'll once again soar past 5x value.

Also consider: Kelly Oubre, PHI ($5,400) vs. NYK, Dylan Harper, SAS ($4,500) @ MIN

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.