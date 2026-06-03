The NBA Finals are upon us! Although many (me included) envisioned a Knicks/Thunder final when the day was done, the Spurs flipped the script with their generational superstar in the making. A new era of the NBA is upon us with Victor Wembanyama, and the rest of the league has been put on notice. Prepare the festivities, as a Spurs championship will cement Wembanyama's coming-out party. The Knicks won't fold without a fight, as they're a more complete team on paper and will give San Antonio all it can handle. In what will be the first of several FanDuel single-game contests, we'll try to help you cash in the first edition.

For FanDuel single-game contests, participants are given six positions to fill. While five of them are normal (UTIL) spots, the remaining slot allows for a 1.5x multiplier (MVP) to be given to the selected player. That's a significant bonus for the selected player, but there is a catch. The player's base salary is also multiplied by 1.5x when used in the multiplier spot. The biggest difference between DraftKings and FanDuel involves roster limits. On DraftKings, you cannot pick more than four players from one team. That limit doesn't apply to FanDuel. FanDuel only requires that you use players from both teams, with a maximum of five per team instead of four.

The most common mistake made by DFS players is assuming that finding the game's top scorer and placing them in the multiplier is the key to winning. While that approach can pay off occasionally, it's often not the case. The top scorer will usually have a high salary, and the 1.5x multiplier will restrict your ability to maximize production in the UTIL spots. If a player's base salary is $10,000, it increases to $15,000 under the multiplier, eating up a sizable chunk of your available salary.

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NYK Mitchell Robinson (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

Despite suffering a broken finger last week, Robinson will try to play in Game 1. Robinson's status will be critical to the team's success, as a suitable backup for Karl-Anthony Towns will be needed to stop Victor Wembanyama when the starter is off the court. I would be wary of using this spot for value, as the direct pivots for Robinson have failed to materialize. Without Robinson, the second unit will likely shift to a small-ball approach.

MVP (1.5x) Candidates

Victor Wembanyama, SAS (MVP $25,200, UTIL ($16,800)

Jalen Brunson, NYK (MVP $18,300, UTIL $12,200)

Mikal Bridges, NYK (MVP $9,900, UTIL $6,600)

Although I don't want to rely heavily on recency data, it's obvious that these three players were the most impactful for their respective teams during the two regular-season contests against each other. All three have also been choice selections for the multiplier during the postseason. Before we discuss Bridges, let's look at the ramifications of a Wembanyama/Brunson stack.

MVP Wembanyama/UTIL Brunson: $5,650 per slot remaining

MVP Brunson/UTIL Wembanyama: $6,225 per slot remaining

If we look at our potential utility selections, these MVP builds also correspond with other players from the same team. A Wembanyama build will summon more players from the Spurs' supporting cast, while a Brunson multiplier selection allows for an extra mid-range Knick or two to make the cut.

While I understand Bridges is a wildcard, placing him as the MVP in a Bridges/Brunson/Wembanyama trio will leave you with an average of $7,033 per slot remaining. This build allows for a better mixture of mid-range talent while still keeping the DFS whales in the fold. I won't deny the value of multiplying the potential production of our first two recommendations—the potential is vast and difficult to fade. If you're unable to resist taking either of them, there's a way to get a taste of both scenarios with a little maneuvering at the UTIL position.

Utility Candidates

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($5,200)

Miles McBride, NYK ($1,800)

Champagnie acts as a high-floor lock. Although he struggled early against the Thunder, he came on strong in the final three games, and although we could reach for someone like Devin Vassell ($5,800) instead, I think Champagnie offers more potential at a discount. Adding McBride allows for OG Anunoby ($9,000) and Josh Hart ($8,600) as the most expensive options we can grab with the final pick. I would lean toward Hart based on his recent success, but I think both are viable at this level. Although we leave money on the table, this is the first build off the board.

MVP Wembanyama/Brunson/Hart/Bridges/Champagnie/McBride

What about Towns?

I'm not as keen on Towns in this series. He faces a tough battle against Wembanyama, and he managed only a 12/14/1 line against the Spurs in their most recent meeting. While his numbers against the Cavaliers were excellent, I would need a game to decide if Towns was a better play than Brunson. That's who you would be swapping with, based on the first build we constructed.

Other UTIL Options

While they don't fit as cleanly as Champagnie, De'Aaron Fox ($7,800) is certainly worth a look if you decide to go contrarian at the multiplier. Dylan Harper ($4,400) could also serve as a Champagnie pivot. Here's an example with Wemby at the top that features these selections.

Wemby/Towns or Brunson/Fox/Champagnie/Vassell/McBride

You could take Harper, MVP Vassell or Champagnie and get a very interesting build that gives you every elite.

Vassell/Wembanyama/Brunson/Towns/Champagnie/Harper

Champagnie/Wembanyama/Brunson or Towns/Fox/Hart/Vassell

This format is one of the most difficult DFS endeavors you'll face during the season. To minimize frustration, utilize multiple builds and focus on single-entry contests. Save your wildest and most contrarian build for mass-entry GPPs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.