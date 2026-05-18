The Western Conference Finals are upon us! It's another slate where we'll employ FanDuel's single-game format, which will be the exclusive DFS method moving forward. Sunday night was a perfect example of how volatile these contests can be, as those who favored Detroit (like me) were handed their hat and denied a cash. While the nuances of salary builds are critical pieces of the puzzle, a correct prediction of the final outcome drives the decisions that create a winning roster. If you've yet to play a single-game contest, here's a summary of how they work.

For FanDuel single-game contests, participants are given six positions to fill. While five are normal (UTIL) spots, the remaining slot allows for a 1.5x multiplier (MVP) to be given to a selected player. That's a significant bonus for that player, but there's a catch. The player's base salary is also multiplied by 1.5x when used in the multiplier spot. The biggest difference between DraftKings and FanDuel involves roster limits. On DraftKings, you can't pick more than four players from one team. That limit doesn't apply to FanDuel, as they only require you to take players from both clubs with a maximum of five.

The most common mistake made by DFS participants is assuming that finding the game's top scorer and placing them in the multiplier is the key to winning. While that approach can occasionally pay off, it's often not the case. The best producer will usually command a high salary, with the 1.5x multiplier limiting your ability to maximize UTIL spots. If a player's base value is $10,000, that increases to $15,000 under the multiplier, and that would eat up a sizable chunk of available salary.

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NBA Game Today



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NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday.

SAS De'Aaron Fox (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

SAS Luke Kornet (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Both of these tags are precautionary. Fox should be able to play without a restriction, and while a Kornet absence would shift the depth chart a bit, it's not enough to move the needle DFS-wise.

OKC Jalen Williams - EXPECTED TO PLAY

Williams' return to action is great news for the Thunder, who are aiming for another quick sweep on their way to the Finals. It might be too soon to trust him after missing several games, but he's almost certain to begin with the first unit.

MVP (1.5x) Options

Victor Wembanyama, SAS (MVP $24,300, UTIL $16,200)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (MVP $22,800, UTIL $15,200)

Ajay Mitchell, OKC (MVP $9,600, UTIL $6,400)

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (MVP $8,700, UTIL $5,800)

I provided a spectrum of different options for the MVP spot, with two obvious selections at the top. While Wemby is very chalky for a spot in your build, I'm not entirely sold on him as an MVP candidate. The Thunder did a decent job of containing Wembanyama in the regular season, and his lofty salary demands some significant sacrifices down the line. If I'm taking a high-cost elite, it's going to be SGA, who was rock-solid in four games against the Spurs this season and will play his first game since the announcement of his second consecutive MVP title.

Some might argue that Jalen Williams' return may curb Mitchell's output, but I'm not buying it. The team may realize that they need a better defensive set against Stephon Castle, but Mitchell has been too good alongside SGA throughout the playoffs. Luguentz Dort is arguably a better defender, but Mitchell is the better offensive option and worth taking at the top at a lower price.

Our desire to go lower at MVP is based largely on getting Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama in the same lineup, and I found plenty of builds that could get me there if I used Mitchell or Hartenstein at the top. There are two significant salary gaps in the player pool, with the dip from $8,600 to $6,400 being the most glaring. A desire to maximize players above the $8,600 threshold is another reason to argue for a budget MVP, as a build centered around Wemby or SGA will severely limit your options in that tier. Still, Hartenstein's utility cost would pay dividends as a prime budget option if you opted for either elite, and there are builds that work, especially with SGA in at MVP and Hartenstein as the utility.

Utility Options

All MVP selections are also eligible as UTIL options.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($11,000)

Stephon Castle, SAS ($10,400)

De'Aaron Fox, SAS ($8,600)

Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,000)

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($2,200)

Dylan Harper, SAS ($4,200)

Alex Caruso, OKC ($2,600)

The inclusion of Holmgren, Fox and Castle in this grouping depends on a budget add at MVP, while the lower tier is best for a build tailored around Wemby or SGA. I'm most fond of Fox out of the trio. I believe the injury tag may reduce his public exposure, though the sharps will also have this wrinkle in mind. A stack of Holmgren and Hartenstein may seem extreme, but it's been a successful combo during the regular season.

As for the lower options, a lot depends on your own opinions about the Game 1 outcome. Even if OKC pulls away, the team will need to get back into condition after a long break and won't sit guys early. If the game is close, you may see better nights from guys like Vassell and Harper, who can extend their minutes if they get hot. Obviously, Caruso is a great dart throw at this price, and I think he's a near necessity if you take Wemby at the top.

I will present three different builds with three different MVPs.

Wembanyama/Gilgeous-Alexander/Mitchell/Hartenstein/Vassell/Caruso

Gilgeous-Alexander/Wembanyama/Castle/Hartenstein/Caruso/ K Johnson

Hartenstein/Gilgeous-Alexander/Wembanyama/Fox/Mitchell/Harper

Alternative Strategy: Elite Fade

There's a wide array of alternatives if you elect to fade SGA or Wemby, and my preferred method would be to keep SGA and work from there. With SGA in the MVP, we can get snazzy builds like this, if you want an OKC-based build that includes Holmgren and Williams:

SGA/Holmgren/Fox/Williams/Hartenstein/Caruso

Or, if you see a close game, a build with more Spurs:

SGA/Fox/Castle/Vassell/Mitchell/Hartenstein

There are many more combos possible with one elite out of the way, and I can make the sacrifice with some confidence. Past data suggest the Thunder's defense was successful in slowing down Wembanyama, and a slightly lower total would make his salary too high to consider.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.