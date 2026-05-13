FanDuel single-game DFS breakdown for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5: why Donovan Mitchell anchors MVP over Harden and Cunningham, plus UTIL value plays and two optimal lineup builds.

We continue with single-game situations as the playoffs move forward, and tonight we'll focus on FanDuel's format. Cleveland took a second consecutive win from Detroit Monday night, tying up the series 2-2 heading into Game 5. We should have no shortage of DFS fireworks Wednesday evening. If you're unfamiliar with how FanDuel's single-game contests work, I've provided a primer below.

For FanDuel single-game contests, participants are given six positions to fill. While five of them are normal (UTIL) spots, the remaining slot allows for a 1.5x multiplier (MVP) to be given to the selected player. That's a significant bonus for the selected player, but there is a catch. The player's base salary is also multiplied by 1.5x when used in the multiplier spot. The biggest difference between DraftKings and FanDuel involves roster limits. On DraftKings, you cannot pick more than four players from one team. That limit doesn't apply to FanDuel. FanDuel only requires that you use players from both teams, with a maximum of five per team instead of four.

The most common mistake made by DFS players is assuming that finding the game's top scorer and placing them in the multiplier is the key to winning. While that approach can pay off occasionally, it's often not the case. The top scorer will usually have a high salary, and the 1.5x multiplier will restrict your ability to maximize production in the UTIL spots. If a player's base salary is $10,000, it increases to $15,000 under the multiplier, eating up a sizable chunk of your available salary.

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NBA Injuries Today

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DET Duncan Robinson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

DET Caris LeVert (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

LeVert came out of nowhere with 24 points in Monday's game, eating into Robinson's usual production. I expect both to suit up and play, but it's best to monitor the situation before making a selection. If one of them sits, the other should be in line for a solid number.

Multiplier (1.5x) Selections

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (MVP $18,900, UTIL $12,500)

James Harden, CLE (MVP $17,400, UTIL $11,600)

Evan Mobley, CLE (MVP $16,800, UTIL $11,200)

Cade Cunningham is noticeably absent from my MVP selection. Although I don't doubt a productive night, Cunningham has consistently fallen under 5x value in this series, and I don't think the slate-topping salary deserves a multiplier. Although I've included Harden in this list, the difference between Mitchell and Harden is so slight that it makes sense to spend the extra coin and take Mitchell. Luckily, there is plenty of value to be had on this slate, so I don't mind spending up. If Mobley can stay out of foul trouble, he will also be in play, although his salary might be better suited in the UTIL ranks.

Using Mitchell reduces your per-player salary allotment to $8,220. We're going to send that number higher with some bargain options below.

Utility Selections

MVP candidates that were not selected are immediately eligible for UTIL consideration.

Tobias Harris, DET ($10,200)

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($8,200)

Duncan Robinson ($4,800)/Caris LeVert ($3,600)

Max Strus, CLE ($3,600)

Paul Reed, DET ($2,000)

Dennis Schroder, CLE ($1,800)

By selecting one of these low-cost options, we get average salary allotments of $10,300 per player using Reed. Thanks to the increase, I will get Mobley and Harden involved right away, sending the average allotment back down to $8,150. From there, we have some difficult decisions. We must decide between Allen and Harris, and delay our final selection to see how the Robinson and LeVert injuries shake out. Allen and Harris put us $2,100 over the cap, so it makes more sense to omit one and proceed from there. What we find is a massive salary chasm between $8,200 and $4,800. The choice between Allen and Harris doesn't change that narrative - both lower the average salary to a point where you'll need to spend down. It comes down to personal preference, and for my money, I'll take Allen. That leaves an average of $5,050 for the final two spots.

I would love to see Robinson play and LeVert take a seat, because LeVert's increased involvement wreaked havoc for many DFS players two days ago. If we don't take either player, we are leaving A LOT of money on the table. We don't have enough to reach for someone like Ausar Thompson or Jalen Duren. This leads me to flip the switch and take on a completely different approach.

Make a Cunningham swap

There's only a $400 difference in salary between Harden and Mobley, and replacing either of them with Cunningham would soak up much of that extra salary. By taking Mobley out, we average $4,433 per player for the final two spots. We can wait on the injury situation and make a play for Strus, Schroder or Reed for the final slot.

In an ideal world that avoids the injury issue, my final build would look like this:

Mitchell/Cunningham/Harden/Allen/Schroder/Reed

If we want to take the risk and go the alternate route that includes Robinson or LeVert, we exclude Allen and get the following:

Mitchell/Cunningham/Harden/Robinson or LeVert/Strus/Schroder or Reed

Single-game contests require a lot of experimentation and trial and error. To lessen your frustration with this format, I suggest dipping into the single-entry contests, as whales throw in 150 different combinations in the larger GPP tournaments.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.