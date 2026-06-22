NBA Draft pick value by slot: see All-Star rates, bust risk, and career value for every first-round pick from 2000-2022.

A pick-by-pick breakdown of all 688 first-round selections from 2000 to 2022 -- All-Star rate, All-NBA rate, bust rate, and career value for every slot from No. 1 to No. 30.

Every NBA team chases the same dream on draft night: a franchise-altering star. But the odds of finding one fall off a cliff the moment you leave the top of the board. To map exactly where draft value lives, RotoWire pulled the career record of all 688 first-round picks from 2000 through 2022 from Basketball-Reference, then measured what each slot has actually produced.

We scored every pick slot on five metrics: All-Star rate (the share of players at that slot who made at least one All-Star team), All-NBA rate, bust rate (players who finished below replacement level -- a negative career VORP -- across at least 50 games), and average career Win Shares and VORP.

The 2023–2025 classes are left out on purpose: recent picks need several seasons before their outcomes mean anything, so cutting at 2022 gives every player at least three full years to develop. Awards are counted through the completed 2025-26 season.

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NBA Draft Study What Does Your NBA Draft Pick Actually Get You? A pick-by-pick breakdown of every first-round selection across 23 draft classes (2000-2022). Overview Chart Tiers Explorer 69.6% No. 1 Pick All-Star Rate 52% Top-3 All-Star Rate 5.3% Picks 21-30 All-Star Rate 32% Avg Rd 1 Bust Rate All-Star % vs Bust Rate % by Pick ● All-Star ● Bust Rate ● All-NBA The Top 3 Are Gold Picks 1-3 convert better than 1 in 2 into All-Stars. Pick 3 has actually outperformed pick 2 — James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, and Jayson Tatum all went third. The Pick 8 Black Hole In 23 drafts, pick 8 has produced ZERO All-Stars and zero All-NBA selections. Rudy Gay is its best outcome by career value. Hidden Gems: 11, 15, 27, 30 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11), Giannis (15), Rudy Gobert (27), Jimmy Butler (30) — superstars who slipped well outside the lottery. The Bust Cliff Bust rate peaks at pick 29 (57%), with picks 17 and 20 at 52%. After the top three, more picks miss than hit. The 2023-2025 draft classes are excluded by design: recent picks need several seasons before All-Star, All-NBA, and bust outcomes are meaningful. Cutting at 2022 gives every class at least three full seasons to mature, so no pick is unfairly labeled before its career has taken shape. Source: Basketball-Reference career data · Awards through the 2025-26 season 23 draft classes (2000-2022) · 688 first-round picks · Bust = career VORP below 0 with 50+ games

NBA Draft Pick Value, Pick by Pick

Read down the first round and a clear shape emerges. The top three picks are a different tier entirely -- a combined 52.2% All-Star rate -- before the floor gives way. Picks 4 through 10 convert just 21.7% of the time. Picks 11 through 20 fall to 10.4%. And the back third, picks 21 through 30, lands an All-Star only 5.3% of the time. The draft is not a gentle slope from great to good; it is a steep drop after pick three, with a long, flat tail where the occasional superstar hides.

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Who's the Best No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft History?

The No. 1 overall pick is the safest and most valuable slot in the draft, with a 69.6% All-Star rate, a 56.5% All-NBA rate, and just an 8.7% bust rate. The headliner needs no introduction: LeBron James, the top pick in 2003, owns a career VORP north of 159 -- more than triple any other selection in this study and the single most valuable draft pick of the modern era. Anthony Davis (2012) and Kyrie Irving (2011) round out the slot's best outcomes. When a team wins the lottery, history says it is getting a cornerstone.

Why the No. 3 Pick Has Outperformed the No. 2 Pick

Here is the draft's most counterintuitive truth: the third pick has been better than the second. The No. 3 slot posts a 52.2% All-Star rate and a 47.8% All-NBA rate, against just 34.8% and 26.1% for the No. 2 pick -- and more than double the average career VORP (21.5 to 9.9). Pick No. 3 produced James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Pau Gasol, and Al Horford; the No. 2 slot mixed Kevin Durant with misses like James Wiseman, Darko Miličić, and Hasheem Thabeet. The third pick even carries the lowest bust rate in the entire first round at 4.3% -- lower than No. 1.

The No. 8 Pick Has Never Produced an All-Star

No slot has disappointed more reliably than the eighth pick. In 23 drafts, pick No. 8 has produced zero All-Stars and zero All-NBA selections. Its most valuable outcome by career VORP is Rudy Gay -- a long, productive scorer who never once made an All-Star Game. Picks No. 6 and No. 14 have also failed to generate an All-NBA player. The takeaway for teams trading inside the lottery: the distance between pick No. 3 and pick No. 8 is far greater than five slots would suggest.

NBA Draft Bust Rate by Pick

Bust risk rises steadily through the first round and spikes hard at the back. Pick No. 29 has the highest bust rate in Round 1 at 57.1%, with picks No. 17 and No. 20 close behind at 52.2% each. More than half the players taken at those slots never cleared replacement level. By contrast, the top three picks bust less than 1 in 10 times. The pattern is blunt: outside the lottery, the typical first-round pick is more likely to miss than to stick as a quality starter.

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The Best NBA Draft Steals: Giannis, Gobert, and Jimmy Butler

The flip side of all that bust risk is the occasional franchise-altering steal. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best value pick in the entire study, went 15th in 2013 and has since won two MVPs and a title -- his career VORP towers over every pick outside the top five. The late first round hides more of them: Jimmy Butler went 30th in 2011, Rudy Gobert 27th in 2013, Tony Parker 28th in 2001, and Kyle Lowry 24th in 2006 -- all multi-time All-Stars from slots that, on average, produce role players. Pick No. 30 has actually outperformed most of the 16–29 range in career value.

One note for context: the most famous steal of the era, Nikola Jokić, went 41st in 2014 -- a second-round pick, and therefore outside this first-round study. His career is a reminder that elite value can fall well past Round 1 entirely.

Greatest NBA Draft Class: Why 2003 Still Sets the Bar

If one class defines first-round value, it is 2003. LeBron James went first, Carmelo Anthony third, Chris Bosh at No. 4 and Dwyane Wade fifth -- all Hall of Fame-level careers from the same lottery. No class in this window matches its concentration of franchise players at the top of the board, which is exactly why the No. 1 and No. 3 slots grade out so strongly across 23 years. When analysts call a prospect pool "the best since 2003," this is the bar they mean.

What 23 Years of Draft Data Say Teams Should Do

Teams holding a top-three pick should feel confident they are landing a franchise piece -- the combined bust rate for picks 1 through 3 is just 8.7%, and more than half become All-Stars. After that, the math turns toward upside: once you leave the top three, stardom is the exception, and the gap between pick No. 8 and pick No. 20 is smaller than draft-night urgency implies. The franchises that win the back half of Round 1 -- the ones who landed Giannis, Gobert, Parker, and Butler -- swung for high-ceiling prospects who slipped, not safe picks taken to fill a need.

NBA Draft Pick Value: Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft?

LeBron James was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is the most valuable draft pick in this 23-year study by a wide margin.

What pick was Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft -- the best value pick outside the top five in this study, with multiple MVP awards and an NBA championship since.

Where was Stephen Curry drafted?

Stephen Curry was drafted 7th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft. The No. 7 slot has a 21.7% All-Star rate across this study, making Curry a significant outlier for the pick.

What round was Nikola Jokić drafted?

Nikola Jokić was drafted 41st overall in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Because this study covers only first-round picks, Jokić falls outside its scope -- but he is the clearest example of elite value slipping past Round 1.

Which NBA draft pick has the best value?

By raw average career value, the No. 1 overall pick is the most valuable, powered by LeBron James. But the No. 3 pick has been the most efficient -- it carries the lowest bust rate in the first round (4.3%) and has outperformed the No. 2 pick on every metric.

Source: Basketball-Reference career data, 2000–2022 draft classes (688 first-round picks). Bust = career VORP below 0 with at least 50 games played. Awards counted through the completed 2025-26 season.