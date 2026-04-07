2026 NBA Mock Draft Risers and Fallers: How the NCAA Tournament Changed Everything

The 2026 NBA Draft stock report after March Madness: see biggest risers, fallers and Michigan stars to watch before the NBA Draft.

Now that the Michigan Wolverines have cut down the nets on their first men's national championship in 26 years, it's time to project which college stars will take their talents to the next level.

So RotoWire.com, where you will find the best NBA betting promos, compiled a 2026 NBA Draft stock report, post-March Madness edition, with Michigan's stars like Aday Mara and Elliot Cadeau's NBA Draft stock seeing big jumps after the Wolverines' six-game romp in the Big Dance.

NBA Draft · Data Viz 2026 NBA Draft Stock Report 50 Tourney Prospects · Ranked by Stock Movement · Through National Championship 50 Prospects +38 Most Gained −6 Most Lost Jun 26 Draft Night All 50 Risers Fallers 1 UConn G Title game: 11 pts 4/17 FG • Two clutch 3s late • Buzzer beater vs Duke • Return to school debate Braylon Mullins +38 #60 → #22 Tourney Shot 4-for-17 in the championship loss but hit two late 3s that briefly kept UConn alive. The Elite Eight buzzer-beater and Final Four dagger 3 are the legacy. Scouts split: locked first round on eye test and clutch gene, but the shooting slump and freshman age make a return to school a real option. Mock Pre #60 — fringe undrafted Current #22 — late first round, biggest riser in class Why He Rose The shot. Range, clutch gene, poise on the biggest stage. Part of UConn's 3-Final-Fours-in-4-years run. Concern Streaky shooter. Needs to add strength. One iconic moment doesn't erase a modest regular-season profile. 2 Michigan C Title game: alley-oop dunk key play • Tourney: 26-pt career high vs Arizona • National champion Aday Mara +22 #31 → #9 Tourney Career-high 26 pts vs Arizona, alley-oop dunk in the title game. Post-championship mocks now have him top-10 — Yahoo/SB Nation lists him at #9. The 7'3" center went from UCLA bench piece to a genuine franchise-center bet. Mock Pre #31 — second round Current #27 — late first round, rising Why He Rose Generational size. Consistent double-digit scoring. Elite rim protection. Surprising passing and post touch. Concern Mobility vs NBA speed. Poor free-throw shooter. Defending in space unproven. 3 Arkansas F Arkansas senior • S16 exit • 14.9 ppg / 8.4 rpg Trevon Brazile +21 #54 → #33 Tourney Long, versatile Arkansas forward who gives teams defensive upside and some shooting range. Mock Pre #54 — second round Current #55 — second round, minor slip Profile Long, versatile forward. Defensive upside and some shooting range. Part of Arkansas' S16 run. Concern Inconsistent offensively. S16 exit limited impact. 4 Houston G Houston senior • S16 exit • 12.1 ppg / 4.4 ast Milos Uzan +20 #61 → #41 Tourney Steady point guard who has been part of Houston's system for years. High-IQ floor general. Big Board Pre #66 Current #66 — steady Profile High-IQ floor general. Part of Houston's S16 run. System player with translatable feel. Concern Not a dynamic scorer. Age as a senior. 5 Iowa State F 6'8" elite shooter • Lightning-quick release • S16 exit Milan Momcilovic +19 #55 → #36 Tourney Few better shooters at the college level at his size. The lightning-quick release is an NBA-translatable skill. Mock Pre #55 — second round Current #55 — steady Profile Few better shooters at college level. 6'8" size and lightning release. Concern One-dimensional shooter archetype. Iowa State S16 exit limited his stage. 6 Arizona C FF: quiet game vs Michigan • Final Four run ends Motiejus Krivas +15 #37 → #22 Tourney A surprise first-round inclusion post-championship: Yahoo's post-tournament mock has him at #23. His rim protection, rebounding, and flashes of shooting touch at 7'2" made enough of an impression despite Arizona's blowout loss to Michigan. Mock Pre #37 — second round Current #41 — second round, slipped slightly Profile Stretch big who can shoot from deep. Part of Arizona's Final Four run. Concern Athleticism questions. Role player ceiling. May have been overrated pre-tourney. 7 UConn C Title game: 13 pts 14 reb double-double • 4 tourney double-doubles total Tarris Reed Jr. +13 #42 → #29 Tourney A 13-point, 14-rebound double-double in the national championship game — his fourth double-double of the tournament. One of the most productive bigs in March Madness history this year. Despite being a senior, his interior skill set is keeping him in late first-round conversations. Mock Pre #42 — second round Current #37 — late first round range, rising Why He Rose Tourney scoring surge. Historic rebounding game. Elite rim protector with 87 tourney pts. UConn Final Four run. Concern Primary calling card is defense. Can offensive production sustain vs NBA physicality? 8 St. John's F Big East POY • S16 exit • 19 pts / 9 reb / 7 blk in Big East title Zuby Ejiofor +13 #45 → #32 Tourney 18/9 vs Kansas to send the Red Storm to the Sweet 16. Energy, physicality, and defense every game — plus Big East POY on one of the year's best teams. Mock Pre #45 — late first round Current #38 — late first round, rising Why He Rose Energy, physicality, defense every game. Big East POY. Versatile defender scouts love. Concern Poor finisher. Subpar shooter. Undersized at 6'9". Pre-draft measurements pivotal. 9 Texas Tech F 6'9" junior • S16 exit • 22.6 ppg / 11.2 rpg JT Toppin +10 #52 → #42 Tourney Led Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 with consistent scoring. Big rebounder and athletic forward. Mock Pre #52 — second round Current #52 — steady Profile Big rebounder and athletic forward. Led Texas Tech to the Sweet 16. Concern Age as a junior. Did not differentiate enough in the tourney to climb boards. 10 Michigan F/C Title game: 12 pts 10 reb double-double • National champion Morez Johnson Jr. +9 #27 → #18 Tourney Second tournament double-double in the championship game. The most versatile defender in the draft class delivered when it mattered most. Post-championship mocks putting him 19-22 range. Mock Pre #27 — late first round Current #25 — late first round, rising Why He Rose Part of Michigan's elite Final Four frontcourt. Rim protection and athleticism on the biggest stage. Concern Offensive skill set still developing. Role player ceiling debate. 11 Alabama F 6'8" • 38.5% 3PT • 7.3 reb • 3.3 ast • S16 exit Amari Allen +9 #30 → #21 Tourney Shoot-dribble-pass combo forward who Nate Oats called key to Alabama's identity. Needed a bigger March to be a lock. Mock Pre #30 — fringe first round Current #27 — late first round, rising Why He Rose Shoot-dribble-pass versatility. 38.5% from 3. Oats praised his all-around value. NBA fit is clear. Concern Inconsistent from deep late in season. 5 pts or fewer in 3 of Bama's last 4 pre-tourney games. 12 Arkansas G Part of Acuff's Arkansas backcourt • R2 exit • Explosive scorer Meleek Thomas +8 #34 → #26 Tourney Athletic, explosive scorer who benefited from Acuff drawing all defensive attention. Mock Pre #34 — second round Current #33 — second round, slight rise Profile Athletic, explosive scorer. Benefited from Acuff drawing defensive attention. Concern Consistency and decision-making need development. 13 Purdue G D-I all-time assist leader • S16 exit vs Texas Braden Smith +7 #57 → #50 Tourney All-time assist leader in Division I basketball. 4-year Purdue contributor. Steady, mistake-free floor general. Mock Pre #57 — second round Current #57 — steady Profile D-I all-time assist leader. 4-year Purdue contributor. Mistake-free point guard. Concern Not a dynamic athlete. Size concerns at NBA level. 14 Florida C 7'0" Florida junior • R2 exit vs Iowa • 17.8 ppg / 8.8 rpg Alex Condon +7 #47 → #40 Tourney Florida's big man who went out in the R2 upset at the hands of Bennett Stirtz's Iowa. Solid two-way center with passing feel. Mock Pre #47 — second round Current #48 — second round, minor slip Profile 7'0" two-way center with passing feel. Florida lost to 9-seed Iowa in the round of 32. Concern R2 exit limited final impression. Athleticism for next level debated. 15 Illinois C 7'2" Illinois junior • Final Four • 4.1 BLK% • Twin of Tomislav Zvonimir Ivisic +6 #61 → #55 Tourney The other Ivisic twin — pure rim protector and shot-blocker at 7'2". Part of Illinois' Final Four run alongside his brother Tomislav. Big Board Pre #65 Current #65 — steady Profile 7'2" pure rim protector. Elite shot-blocker. Part of Illinois' Final Four run. Tomislav's twin. Concern Offensively very limited. Not a shooter. Backup-center ceiling most likely. 16 Louisville G Louisville senior • R1 exit • Career 37.6% 3PT on super high volume Ryan Conwell +4 #53 → #49 Tourney Career 37.6% three-point shooter on super high volume who can drill threes off screens, handoffs, and in transition. Mock Pre #53 — second round Current #54 — second round, minor slip Profile Career 37.6% from 3 on high volume. Built like a tank. Better rebounder and defender than expected. Concern Limited handle at 6'4". Ground-bound athlete. Louisville R1 exit hurt. 17 Texas G/F Best player on Cinderella Texas • Swiss Army knife versatility • Sweet 16 Dailyn Swain +4 #28 → #24 Tourney Part of Texas's unexpected Sweet 16 run. All-around game and improved pull-up range benefiting from Cinderella spotlight. Mock Pre #28 — late first round Current #28 — steady Profile All-around game. Improved ball handler and creator. Swiss Army knife connector. Concern Needs shooting and ball-handling improvement to fully translate. 18 Duke F Duke sophomore • E8 exit • 36.5% 3PT on high volume Isaiah Evans +4 #26 → #22 Tourney Lethal shooter with parking lot range and some ancillary defensive upside. E8 exit with Duke. May return to school. Mock Pre #26 — late first round Current #27 — late first / early second, minor slip Profile Lethal shooter, parking lot range. Rounded out game with defensive activity. Concern Rail thin. NBA can be unforgiving to skinny wings. May return to school. 19 Houston G Houston senior • S16 exit • 18.9 ppg / 1.5 stl Emanuel Sharp +4 #56 → #52 Tourney Consistent shooting guard who has been part of Houston's excellent program. S16 exit vs Illinois. Mock Pre #56 — second round Current #57 — second round, minor slip Profile Consistent shooter and defensive contributor. Part of Houston's competitive S16 run. Concern S16 exit limited tourney impact. Age as a senior. 20 Missouri F 6'9" Missouri senior • 19.6 ppg • played in tourney Mark Mitchell +4 #61 → #57 Tourney Versatile forward who made the tournament with Missouri. Big Board Pre #79 Current #79 — steady Profile Versatile forward. 19.6 ppg for Missouri. Made the tournament. Concern Senior age. Missouri's competition level limits evaluation quality. 21 Michigan F Title game: 13 pts 4/13 FG (played hurt) • Big Ten POY • National champion Yaxel Lendeborg +3 #13 → #10 Tourney Played through MCL and ankle injuries to help Michigan win the title. Scored 13 points on limited movement and was a steadying force even when not at full strength. Lottery lock despite the age (turns 24 before rookie season). Mock Pre #13 — lottery Current #11 — lottery, rising Why He Rose Do-it-all production. Defends across positions. Near-TD vs Alabama. High IQ connective playmaking. Concern Will be 24 on draft night. Limited upside ceiling vs younger prospects. 22 Louisville G R1 exit • Battled back injury all season Mikel Brown Jr. +2 #10 → #8 Tourney Back injury wiped out his entire March — yet Yahoo's post-championship mock has him #8. The pre-draft medicals will define his summer. If cleared, the elite shooting and playmaking put him in the top-10 conversation. Mock Pre #10 — lottery Current #12 — lottery, slipped Why He Slipped Chronic back injury all season. Louisville R1 exit denied needed visibility. Upside Elite range shooter, precise passer. Enormous upside if healthy. 23 Kansas C 6'10" athletic big • 9.2 BLK% this season Flory Bidunga +2 #40 → #38 Tourney Potent offensive rebounder, lob target, and versatile defender. R1 loss with Kansas limited his tourney exposure. Mock Pre #40 — second round Current #39 — second round, slight rise Profile Potent offensive rebounder, lob target, versatile defender at 9.2 BLK%. Concern Undersized for NBA 5. Not a floor spacer. 24 St. John's F 6'7" St. John's senior • S16 exit Dillon Mitchell +2 #61 → #59 Tourney Versatile wing who can defend multiple positions. Part of St. John's deep run before S16 exit. Big Board Pre #69 Current #69 — steady Profile Versatile defender. Can guard multiple positions. Part of St. John's Big East title run. Concern Complete non-shooter — a huge problem at his size in the NBA. 25 Arkansas G SEC Tourney: 91 pts / 3 gms • Season: 22.2 ppg / 6.4 apg • SEC POY Darius Acuff Jr. +1 #6 → #5 Tourney Scored 49 points in one regular-season game, then 91 across three SEC Tourney games. The most prolific scoring guard in the class. Mock Pre #6 — lottery Current #4 — lottery, rising Why He Rose 91 pts across 3 SEC Tourney games. SEC POY. Shot creation rivals Peterson's. Concern Defense is a real question mark. Pure scorer without elite 3-and-D upside. 26 Duke PF 22.7 ppg • 11.0 reb • 4.4 ast • E8 exit Cameron Boozer +1 #3 → #2 Tourney Double-double machine and elite passer at 26.4 AST%. Lost to UConn in the Elite Eight. Dybantsa's emergence has many boards moving him to #3. Big Board Pre #1 — top prospect Mock Pre / Current #3 → #3 — steady Profile Sabonis/Love comp. Double-double machine, elite passer, consistent shotmaker. Concern Not a plus rim protector. Tweener defensively. 27 Florida C 6'10" Florida junior • R2 exit • 16.5 rpg per 36 Rueben Chinyelu +1 #49 → #48 Tourney Massive rebounder. Went out with Florida in the R2 Iowa upset. Massive body and elite interior presence. Mock Pre #49 — second round Current #50 — second round, minor slip Profile Massive rebounder. Elite interior presence. Florida lost to 9-seed Iowa in R2. Concern Limited offensive skill set beyond finishing. Mobility concerns. 28 Arizona F FF: 16 pts 11 reb in loss vs Michigan • Final Four Koa Peat ~ #22 → #22 Tourney One of few Arizona bright spots with 16 and 11 in a tough loss. Competed hard as Michigan's bigs dominated. His physical profile and defensive upside remain the pitch to lottery teams. Mock Pre #22 — late lottery Current #21 — late lottery Why He Rose Back-to-back 20-pt games vs Arkansas and Purdue. Strength, play-finishing, defensive versatility. Concern Lack of shooting range and creation. Questions about NBA ceiling. 29 Illinois G/F FF: 20 pts 8 reb 2 ast (7/16 FG) • First frosh with 20-8 in Final Four since Derrick Rose 2008 Keaton Wagler ~ #7 → #7 Tourney Dropped 20 points and 8 rebounds on the Final Four stage — the first freshman to do that since Derrick Rose in 2008. Illinois fell but Wagler's tape from Indianapolis is going to be talked about all spring. Mock Pre #7 — lottery Current #5 — lottery, rising Why He Rose Pull-up shooting, footwork, shot creation as a freshman. Pro-level mid-range. 38.8% from 3. Concern Below-average athleticism. Lack of explosion limits defensive impact. 30 Kansas G R1 exit • Last 9 gms: 20.6 ppg • Season-long health questions Darryn Peterson ~ #2 → #2 Tourney Buzzer-beater loss to St. John's in R1. Still top-3 talent. Spring medicals will be the real moment of truth. Big Board Pre #2 — projected No. 1 Mock Pre / Current #2 → #2 — slipped from #1 consensus Why He Slipped Health questions persisted all year. R1 exit. Dybantsa's emergence makes him the riskier pick. Upside Best offensive upside in the class. Elite shooter and playmaker. 31 Arizona G FF: 13 pts (11 in 2nd half) quiet vs Michigan's defense • Final Four Brayden Burries ~ #9 → #9 Tourney Held scoreless until late in the game by Michigan's elite defense. Finished with 13 but 11 came in garbage time. The blowout nature of the game limited his showcase — but scouts already have enough tape. Mock Pre #9 — lottery Current #7 — lottery, rising Why He Rose Elite scoring efficiency in tourney. Defense, decision-making, intangibles all check. Concern Slightly undersized at two-guard. Playmaking volume modest. 32 Iowa State F Iowa State senior • Ankle injury • Missed S16 games • 19.1 ppg / 8.6 rpg Joshua Jefferson ~ #32 → #32 Tourney Ankle injury cost him NCAA tournament games at the worst possible time. Improved shooting and expanded playmaking role had built his stock all year. Mock Pre #32 — second round Current #34 — second round, slipped Why He Slipped Ankle injury cost him S16 games. Scouts could not get final evaluation when it mattered most. Upside Improved 3PT efficiency, new playmaking role as 6'9" forward. Tough around the basket. 33 Illinois C 7'1" with outside shooting touch • Final Four • 16 pts 7 reb vs UConn Tomislav Ivisic ~ #61 → #61 Tourney Rare 7'1" big with legitimate outside shooting touch. Part of Illinois' Final Four run. Scored 16 and grabbed 7 in the semifinal loss to UConn. Scouts noting his performance on the biggest stage — not yet in post-championship mocks but expected to be a combine name. Pre-tourney NR — not in pre-tourney mock drafts Post-championship NR — not yet in No Ceilings, Yahoo or NBADraft.net Why scouts watch 7'1" with shooting touch is almost unprecedented. Final Four exposure. 16 pts vs UConn in the semis. Concern Old for a junior. Clunky mover. Limited ball skills. Pure size swing pick. 34 Illinois F 6'7" Illinois junior • Final Four • 9 pts 8 reb vs UConn • Part of 10-0 run Andrej Stojakovic ~ #61 → #61 Tourney Nasty competitor with a bullying downhill game. Capped Illinois' 10-0 second-half run that nearly completed the comeback vs UConn. Part of Illinois' historic first Final Four since 2005. Not yet in post-championship mocks — pre-draft workouts will determine his case. Pre-tourney NR — not in pre-tourney mock drafts Post-championship NR — not yet in No Ceilings, Yahoo or NBADraft.net Why scouts watch Part of Final Four run. Nasty competitor. Above-the-rim bounce. High effort floor. Concern Poor shooter. Tunnel vision on offense. Son of Peja. 35 BYU F R1 exit: 37 pts / 10 reb / 12-12 FT • Season: 24.5 ppg • Led nation scoring AJ Dybantsa -1 #1 → #2 Tourney R1 loss did not hurt him — 37 points, 10 boards, 12-12 from the line in 40 minutes. Now widely viewed as the likely No. 1 pick. Big Board Pre #3 Mock Pre / Current #1 → #1 — new consensus No. 1 Why He Rose Played all 40 min in a loss and dominated. 60% TS. Seen as safer #1 vs Peterson's health uncertainty. Concern Handle and perimeter shooting need polish. Defensive engagement inconsistent. 36 Iowa G Upset No. 1 Florida • E8: 24 pts vs Illinois • 160 min / 1 foul / 3 TO in 4 games Bennett Stirtz -1 #18 → #19 Tourney Led 9-seed Iowa to the Elite Eight. 1 foul and 3 turnovers across 4 games. The poise and feel under pressure that scouts do not forget. Mock Pre #18 — mid first round Current #17 — mid first round, solidified Why He Rose Led 9-seed to E8. 90 dribble jumpers on season. 50.8% catch-and-shoot. Elite decision-making. Concern Older (senior). Not the quickest or best separator. 37 Houston C 6'11" Houston freshman • S16 exit • 11.4 rpg Chris Cenac Jr. -1 #21 → #22 Tourney Big-bodied frontcourt piece who excels on the glass and at the rim. Houston's S16 exit vs Illinois limited exposure. Mock Pre #21 — late lottery Current #22 — late lottery, minor slip Profile Big-bodied frontcourt piece. Dominant rebounder and rim presence. Concern Not a floor spacer. Limited offensive skill set beyond finishing. 38 North Carolina C 7'0" UNC junior • R2 exit • 19.5 ppg / 10.0 rpg Henri Veesaar -2 #38 → #40 Tourney 7-footer with solid scoring and rebounding numbers. UNC's R2 exit limited exposure. Mock Pre #38 — second round Current #38 — steady Profile 7'0" junior with solid scoring and rebounding. Capable shooter and passer for his size. Concern Athleticism concerns. R2 exit offered limited top-competition evaluation. 39 Kentucky G Kentucky senior • R1 exit • 20.5 ppg / 2.0 stl Otega Oweh -2 #58 → #60 Tourney Athletic, long-armed Kentucky guard who can score and defend. R1 exit limited his tourney exposure. Mock Pre #58 — second round Current #59 — second round, minor slip Profile Athletic guard with scoring and defensive versatility. Kentucky R1 exit. Concern R1 exit offered limited top-competition evaluation. 40 Houston G S16 exit • 9 pts vs Texas A&M • 11 pts vs Illinois Kingston Flemings -3 #5 → #8 Tourney Unimpressive tournament scoring — 9 pts vs TAMU, 11 vs Illinois. Scouts questioning whether the upside matches the hype. Mock Pre #5 — top-5 lottery Current #8 — lottery, slipped Why He Slipped Unimpressive tournament scoring. Did his part distributing but did not individually impress scouts. Upside Most explosive downhill guard in the class. Freshman age keeps him lottery-range. 41 Alabama G S16 exit • 29 pts vs Hofstra • 12 ast vs Texas Tech Labaron Philon Jr. -3 #11 → #14 Tourney Mixed tournament bag — 29-pt game vs Hofstra, then 2-for-12 with 12 assists vs Texas Tech. Scouts split on upside in a deep guard class. Mock Pre #11 — lottery Current #13 — lottery, slipped Why He Slipped Inconsistent scoring in tourney. 2-for-12 vs Texas Tech hurt. Deep guard class creates more competition. Upside Shifty scorer with elite footwork. Mix of positional size and shot creation. 42 Vanderbilt G Vanderbilt sophomore • R1 exit • 21.0 ppg / 2.6 stl Tyler Tanner -5 #29 → #34 Tourney One of the highest steal-rate guards in the draft. Productive sophomore who got a quick tourney exit and limited national exposure. Mock Pre #29 — late first round Current #29 — steady Profile 6'0" guard with elite steal rate (2.6 STL%). Productive scorer and creator. Concern Size is a concern at 6'0". R1 exit limited exposure. 43 Arizona G FF: foul trouble 3 fouls in first half vs Michigan • Final Four Jaden Bradley -5 #44 → #49 Tourney Picked up three fouls in the first half vs Michigan — limiting his impact right when Arizona needed him most. The foul trouble narrative adds to concerns about his first-round case. Mock Pre #44 — second round Current #44 — steady Profile Defensive-minded point guard. Shooting improvement will determine first-round fate. Concern Inconsistent shooter. Creating own shot at NBA level is open question. 44 Santa Clara F Santa Clara freshman • R1 exit • 18.8 ppg / 10.4 rpg / 3.0 stl Allen Graves -6 #23 → #29 Tourney One of the most interesting mid-major prospects in the class. Outstanding steal rate for a player his size. R1 exit limited the stage. Mock Pre #23 — late lottery/early R1 Current #24 — late first round, minor slip Profile 6'9" with 3.0 STL% — elite defensive playmaker for his size. Concern Small school context. R1 exit offered limited top-competition evaluation. 45 Tennessee F Elite Eight run (6-seed) • 6'10" wing • 20.2 ppg Nate Ament -6 #8 → #14 Tourney Mixed tournament — shotmaking flashes but struggles converting drives vs physicality. Stock has fallen all year from preseason top-4 hype. Mock Pre #8 — lottery Current #9 — lottery, minor slip Why He Slipped Stock fallen all year. Struggled to convert drives vs physical defense in tourney. Upside 6'10" long wing. Shoot-dribble-pass framework. 19+ made FGs in every offensive situation type. 46 Florida F 6'9" junior • 18.4 ppg • R2 exit vs Iowa Thomas Haugh -6 #16 → #22 Tourney Classic high-IQ, strong-defender, efficient scorer. Florida's season ended with the Bennett Stirtz upset, limiting his tourney footprint. Mock Pre #16 — mid first round Current #16 — steady Profile High IQ, strong defender, efficient scorer. Florida lost to 9-seed Iowa in the round of 32. Concern Did not get enough games to move up. Athleticism questions linger. 47 UConn F Title game: 17 pts 11 reb double-double (final college game) • 18-2 career tourney record Alex Karaban -7 #35 → #42 Tourney Went out with 17 and 11 in his final college game — fell just short of becoming the ninth player ever to win three NCAA titles. The soul of UConn's dynasty. Post-championship mocks have him late first round, with Boston, Denver, and Houston cited as fits. Mock Pre #35 — second round Current #35 — steady Profile Veteran stretch big. Smart, reliable floor spacer. Part of UConn's championship-caliber program. Concern Athleticism concerns. Senior age. Role player ceiling. 48 Texas Tech G Season: 19.3 ppg • 7.7 ast • 41.5% 3PT • S16 exit Christian Anderson -9 #19 → #28 Tourney Expanded offensive duties produced a sterling stat line. Outstanding A/TO ratio and elite 3PT shooting on volume pushed him up boards. Mock Pre #19 — mid first round Current #20 — steady, slight slip Profile 41.5% from 3 on volume. Excellent court vision. Outstanding A/TO ratio. Concern Not overwhelming physically. Deep guard class makes evaluation tricky. 49 Nebraska F/G Leading scorer on historic Huskers team • Elite 3-point specialist Pryce Sandfort -11 #46 → #57 Tourney One of the better shooters in the draft. Brother Payton is in OKC's G League. Mock Pre #46 — second round Current #46 — steady Profile Elite 3PT specialist. Nebraska's best player on their best-ever NCAA tourney team. Concern May return for senior year for NIL. Defensive questions. 50 Duke C 6'11" Duke sophomore • E8 exit • Injury concerns all year Patrick Ngongba II -13 #17 → #30 Tourney Analytics darling with elite passing and rim protection feel. Foot issues all year clouded his season. Duke's E8 exit with UConn limited his final impression. Mock Pre #17 — mid first round Current #18 — mid first round, minor slip Profile Analytics darling. Elite passer for a big. Strong rim protector. Foot soreness clouded evaluation. Concern Below-average run-jump athlete. Foot injury history. Updated through National Championship — April 7, 2026Michigan defeats UConn 69-63. Elliot Cadeau named Final Four MOP. Final delta values reflect full tournament movement from pre-tourney mock through championship game. # Player School Pos Pre Current Δ 1 Braylon Mullins UConn G #60 #22 +38 2 Aday Mara Michigan C #31 #9 +22 3 Trevon Brazile Arkansas F #54 #33 +21 4 Milos Uzan Houston G #61 #41 +20 5 Milan Momcilovic Iowa State F #55 #36 +19 6 Motiejus Krivas Arizona C #37 #22 +15 7 Tarris Reed Jr. UConn C #42 #29 +13 8 Zuby Ejiofor St. John's F #45 #32 +13 9 JT Toppin Texas Tech F #52 #42 +10 10 Morez Johnson Jr. Michigan F/C #27 #18 +9 11 Amari Allen Alabama F #30 #21 +9 12 Meleek Thomas Arkansas G #34 #26 +8 13 Braden Smith Purdue G #57 #50 +7 14 Alex Condon Florida C #47 #40 +7 15 Zvonimir Ivisic Illinois C #61 #55 +6 16 Ryan Conwell Louisville G #53 #49 +4 17 Dailyn Swain Texas G/F #28 #24 +4 18 Isaiah Evans Duke F #26 #22 +4 19 Emanuel Sharp Houston G #56 #52 +4 20 Mark Mitchell Missouri F #61 #57 +4 21 Yaxel Lendeborg Michigan F #13 #10 +3 22 Mikel Brown Jr. Louisville G #10 #8 +2 23 Flory Bidunga Kansas C #40 #38 +2 24 Dillon Mitchell St. John's F #61 #59 +2 25 Darius Acuff Jr. Arkansas G #6 #5 +1 26 Cameron Boozer Duke PF #3 #2 +1 27 Rueben Chinyelu Florida C #49 #48 +1 28 Koa Peat Arizona F #22 #22 ~ 29 Keaton Wagler Illinois G/F #7 #7 ~ 30 Darryn Peterson Kansas G #2 #2 ~ 31 Brayden Burries Arizona G #9 #9 ~ 32 Joshua Jefferson Iowa State F #32 #32 ~ 33 Tomislav Ivisic Illinois C #61 #61 ~ 34 Andrej Stojakovic Illinois F #61 #61 ~ 35 AJ Dybantsa BYU F #1 #2 -1 36 Bennett Stirtz Iowa G #18 #19 -1 37 Chris Cenac Jr. Houston C #21 #22 -1 38 Henri Veesaar North Carolina C #38 #40 -2 39 Otega Oweh Kentucky G #58 #60 -2 40 Kingston Flemings Houston G #5 #8 -3 41 Labaron Philon Jr. Alabama G #11 #14 -3 42 Tyler Tanner Vanderbilt G #29 #34 -5 43 Jaden Bradley Arizona G #44 #49 -5 44 Allen Graves Santa Clara F #23 #29 -6 45 Nate Ament Tennessee F #8 #14 -6 46 Thomas Haugh Florida F #16 #22 -6 47 Alex Karaban UConn F #35 #42 -7 48 Christian Anderson Texas Tech G #19 #28 -9 49 Pryce Sandfort Nebraska F/G #46 #57 -11 50 Patrick Ngongba II Duke C #17 #30 -13

There is still a bit more regular-season action before the NBA playoffs begin, so keep tabs on NBA odds right here at RotoWire.

Methodology For Draft Tracker

Here is how we calculated our figures.

Pre-tournament baseline: Each player's pick position was pulled from the Tankathon mock draft entering the NCAA tournament. Players who appeared on the Big Board but not in any mock draft were assigned NR (treated as pick No. 61, the first undrafted slot) for delta calculation purposes.

Post-championship consensus: After Michigan's 69-63 win over UConn on April 6, we averaged pick positions across three independently published mock drafts: No Ceilings V.6 (April 7), Yahoo Sports/SB Nation (April 7), and NBADraft.net (April 7). When a player appeared in only one source, that single position was used. Players not appearing in any of the three post-championship mocks — including Final Four MOP Elliot Cadeau — are listed as NR and excluded from the delta leaderboard.

Scope: 50 prospects who (a) played in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and (b) appear in at least one post-championship mock draft. Injured players (such as Caleb Wilson, Jayden Quaintance), internationals (Karim Lopez, Sergio de Larrea), and players whose teams did not make the NCAA Tournament (Auburn's Keyshawn Hall, Cincinnati's Baba Miller) are excluded.

Let's dig deeper into possible NBA betting angles with the NBA draft a couple of months away.

The Championship Game Divide

Michigan outscored its NCAA Tournament foes by a combined 114 points in UM's six-game run through the Big Dance. But now it's time for some of coach Dusty May's stars to take their talents to the pros.

Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines and the team they beat by six points on Monday night (UConn) will most likely send six or more players between them to the NBA Draft pool in 2026. Michigan stars Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Aday Mara all have rising NBA Draft stock, which rose along with Michigan's NCAA championship college basketball odds as the tourney rolled on.

Two Huskies stars, Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins, sparked UConn's run as a No. 2 seed. They combined to score 18 of their team's 63 points in the championship game loss Indianapolis.

Biggest Riser: Braylon Mullins (+38)

The freshman guard shined in his home state during two Final Four weekend contests. He piled up 26 points and 10 rebounds combined against Illinois and Michigan. As a result, Braylon Mullins NBA draft stock talk is increasing.

The freshman entered the Big Dance as a fringe draft candidate, ranking No. 60 in pre-tournament mock drafts. But he gained 38 spots to leave Storrs (in all likelihood) as a consensus first-round pick, ranking 22nd in our most recent version.

Mullins' One Shining Moment from the tournament came against Duke in D.C., where his buzzer-beating 3-pointer capped a wild, 73-72 comeback victory over the East Region's top seed.

That type of accuracy from deep is why Braylon Mullins' NBA Draft stock has soared and sportsbook sites customers might want to keep an eye on him before this summer's draft.

The Aday Mara Leap (+22, now top 10)

Few players saw their NBA Draft prospects soar quite as high as Michigan junior Aday Mara. In the national semifinal, he crushed Arizona in the paint with 26 points and nine rebounds as the Wolverines routed the West's top seed.

Mara's NBA Draft stock surged, with the Spanish-born center jumping 22 spots from No. 31 to No. 9. That's just behind Mullins' leap and one more than Trevon Brazile of Arkansas, who gained 21 spots from No. 54 to 33. Aday Mara NBA draft prospects are worth watching now.

Yahoo! Sports and No Ceilings have Mara as the ninth-best NBA Draft prospect.

Elliot Cadeau: The MOP Not On Any Mock

One of the brightest stars on May's championship team hasn't gotten a whole lot of love online. Junior guard Elliot Cadeau's NBA Draft stock hasn't moved much, despite his solid play in the backcourt for the Wolverines.

Cadeau averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 assists per game during the tournament. The North Carolina transfer hit 8-of-9 free-throw attempts on his way to 19 points in Michigan's six-point title game win. Cadeau was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

But Cadeau will have to make his NBA Draft case during pre-draft workouts and the combine. That makes him one of the most interesting unranked names in this year's class. Elliot Cadeau NBA draft possibilities are not to be dismissed just yet.

Patrick Ngongba II: Biggest Faller (-13)

The prospect whose stock fell furthest is Duke forward Patrick Ngongba II, who went from a consensus mid-first round pick (at No. 17) to No. 30, perhaps out of the first round.

Three forgettable starts in the Big Dance did not help. Ngongba scored 13 points in the tournament with nearly as many personal fouls (10) as rebounds (11).

Ngongba is an analytics darling, with elite passing skills and strong rim protector vibes. But a sore foot hobbled the 6-foot-11 Virginia native all year. No Ceilings has pegged him 41st overall in its latest mock.

Sportsbook operators already have futures odds on the 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament champion. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Duke at the top with +800 odds. Fellow No. 1 seeds Michigan (+1200), Florida (+1400) and Arizona (+1500) are next.

Pryce Sandfort: The Mystery Drop (-11)

One NCAA prospect who played well but still saw his NBA Draft prospects suffer was Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort. He fell 11 spots by our metrics, from No. 46 to 57th overall. He averaged 21 points and five rebounds a game for the Cornhuskers, who earned the program's first two NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament wins in program history.

Sandfort enters the offseason a as a late second-round draft prospect, so the junior from Iowa might ponder returning for another year under head coach Fred Hoiberg. Another season at Nebraska (and likely a big NIL bag) plus a weaker 2027 NBA Draft class could help his cause.

Motiejus Krivas: Surprise First-Round Push (+15)

Few NCAA big men saw the type of NBA Draft stock swing that Arizona's Motiejus Krivas did. The Lithuanian forward gained 15 spots, from No. 37 pre-tournament to 22nd. The 7-2 junior averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in five tournament games. He's a first-round prospect for No Ceilings (No. 22) and Yahoo! Sports (No. 23) in their mock drafts.

Krivas has first-class rebounding chops and a deft shooting touch in the paint. So the veteran of 83 games in Tucson will enter the NBA Draft process as one of the top college forwards, despite how the Wildcats' season ended against the Wolverines.

The best NBA betting apps will have futures odds right after the NBA Finals. We will see how much the draft changes those lines.

Milan Momcilovic: Steady Riser Few Are Talking About (+19)

Iowa State reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years. No player on coach T.J. Otzelberger's roster did more to help their NBA Draft stock than 6-8 forward Milan Momcilovic.

Momcilovic entered the Big Dance as a fringe draft pick in general, ranking 55th overall, but finishes March Madness at No. 36 overall. The NBADraft.net mock puts him 29th. Between Momcilovic's lightning fast release and rare shooting touch, there's plenty to love about the Wisconsin native. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cyclones in three tournament games this year.

Tarris Reed Jr.: The Transfer's Last Stand (+13)

Tarris Reed Jr., a Michigan transfer, finished his NCAA career with 13 points and 14 rebounds for UConn on Monday. He logged two seasons in Ann Arbor before transferring to Storrs in 2024.

Reed's Big Dance definitely helped his draft stock as he posted four double-doubles. He rose to No. 26 with No Ceilings, while NBADraft.net has the senior from St. Louis at 32nd overall.

Reed averaged a career-high 14.7 ppg and 9.0 rpg, but his best campaign came in his last NCAA stand. The four-year forward is now tasked with taking his talents to the next level after coming up short on Monday against the program that signed him as a high school prospect.

At bet365 Sportsbook, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick at -185 odds as of April 7.

What To Watch Next

With college basketball season over, the next thing to watch is which underclassmen enter the NBA Draft. Players musty hake those decisions no later than 60 days before the NBA Draft (to be held in late June, exact date undetermined).

Underclassmen don't have to formally declare until May 27, with the NBA Draft combine held between May 10 (the same day as the NBA Draft Lottery) and May 17.

The top 50 changed a lot since the start of March Madness, with 27 of the 50 tracked prospects rising in our latest mock draft stock report. Compare that to 16 played who fell and five holding steady. So there's sure to be a lot more NBA Draft volatility between now and late June.

Future NBA players such as Tarris Reed, Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban and Aday Mara all put their best foot forward during March Madness, giving scouts plenty to work off of as the draft cycle kicks into full gear. Online sports betting apps will have props galore for NBA Draft wagering action.