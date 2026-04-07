2026 NBA Mock Draft Risers and Fallers: How the NCAA Tournament Changed Everything

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Now that the Michigan Wolverines have cut down the nets on their first men's national championship in 26 years, it's time to project which college stars will take their talents to the next level.
So RotoWire.com, where you will find the best NBA betting promos, compiled a 2026 NBA Draft stock report, post-March Madness edition, with Michigan's stars like Aday Mara and Elliot Cadeau's NBA Draft stock seeing big jumps after the Wolverines' six-game romp in the Big Dance.
NBA Draft · Data Viz
2026 NBA Draft Stock Report
50 Tourney Prospects · Ranked by Stock Movement · Through National Championship
50
Prospects
+38
Most Gained
−6
Most Lost
Jun 26
Draft Night
1
Braylon MullinsUConnG
Title game: 11 pts 4/17 FG • Two clutch 3s late • Buzzer beater vs Duke • Return to school debate
+38#60 → #22
Tourney
Shot 4-for-17 in the championship loss but hit two late 3s that briefly kept UConn alive. The Elite Eight buzzer-beater and Final Four dagger 3 are the legacy. Scouts split: locked first round on eye test and clutch gene, but the shooting slump and freshman age make a return to school a real option.
Mock Pre
#60 — fringe undrafted
Current
#22 — late first round, biggest riser in class
Why He Rose
The shot. Range, clutch gene, poise on the biggest stage. Part of UConn's 3-Final-Fours-in-4-years run.
Concern
Streaky shooter. Needs to add strength. One iconic moment doesn't erase a modest regular-season profile.
2
Aday MaraMichiganC
Title game: alley-oop dunk key play • Tourney: 26-pt career high vs Arizona • National champion
+22#31 → #9
Tourney
Career-high 26 pts vs Arizona, alley-oop dunk in the title game. Post-championship mocks now have him top-10 — Yahoo/SB Nation lists him at #9. The 7'3" center went from UCLA bench piece to a genuine franchise-center bet.
Mock Pre
#31 — second round
Current
#27 — late first round, rising
Why He Rose
Generational size. Consistent double-digit scoring. Elite rim protection. Surprising passing and post touch.
Concern
Mobility vs NBA speed. Poor free-throw shooter. Defending in space unproven.
3
Trevon BrazileArkansasF
Arkansas senior • S16 exit • 14.9 ppg / 8.4 rpg
+21#54 → #33
Tourney
Long, versatile Arkansas forward who gives teams defensive upside and some shooting range.
Mock Pre
#54 — second round
Current
#55 — second round, minor slip
Profile
Long, versatile forward. Defensive upside and some shooting range. Part of Arkansas' S16 run.
Few better shooters at the college level at his size. The lightning-quick release is an NBA-translatable skill.
Mock Pre
#55 — second round
Current
#55 — steady
Profile
Few better shooters at college level. 6'8" size and lightning release.
Concern
One-dimensional shooter archetype. Iowa State S16 exit limited his stage.
6
Motiejus KrivasArizonaC
FF: quiet game vs Michigan • Final Four run ends
+15#37 → #22
Tourney
A surprise first-round inclusion post-championship: Yahoo's post-tournament mock has him at #23. His rim protection, rebounding, and flashes of shooting touch at 7'2" made enough of an impression despite Arizona's blowout loss to Michigan.
Mock Pre
#37 — second round
Current
#41 — second round, slipped slightly
Profile
Stretch big who can shoot from deep. Part of Arizona's Final Four run.
Concern
Athleticism questions. Role player ceiling. May have been overrated pre-tourney.
7
Tarris Reed Jr.UConnC
Title game: 13 pts 14 reb double-double • 4 tourney double-doubles total
+13#42 → #29
Tourney
A 13-point, 14-rebound double-double in the national championship game — his fourth double-double of the tournament. One of the most productive bigs in March Madness history this year. Despite being a senior, his interior skill set is keeping him in late first-round conversations.
Mock Pre
#42 — second round
Current
#37 — late first round range, rising
Why He Rose
Tourney scoring surge. Historic rebounding game. Elite rim protector with 87 tourney pts. UConn Final Four run.
Concern
Primary calling card is defense. Can offensive production sustain vs NBA physicality?
8
Zuby EjioforSt. John'sF
Big East POY • S16 exit • 19 pts / 9 reb / 7 blk in Big East title
+13#45 → #32
Tourney
18/9 vs Kansas to send the Red Storm to the Sweet 16. Energy, physicality, and defense every game — plus Big East POY on one of the year's best teams.
Mock Pre
#45 — late first round
Current
#38 — late first round, rising
Why He Rose
Energy, physicality, defense every game. Big East POY. Versatile defender scouts love.
Concern
Poor finisher. Subpar shooter. Undersized at 6'9". Pre-draft measurements pivotal.
9
JT ToppinTexas TechF
6'9" junior • S16 exit • 22.6 ppg / 11.2 rpg
+10#52 → #42
Tourney
Led Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 with consistent scoring. Big rebounder and athletic forward.
Mock Pre
#52 — second round
Current
#52 — steady
Profile
Big rebounder and athletic forward. Led Texas Tech to the Sweet 16.
Concern
Age as a junior. Did not differentiate enough in the tourney to climb boards.
10
Morez Johnson Jr.MichiganF/C
Title game: 12 pts 10 reb double-double • National champion
+9#27 → #18
Tourney
Second tournament double-double in the championship game. The most versatile defender in the draft class delivered when it mattered most. Post-championship mocks putting him 19-22 range.
Mock Pre
#27 — late first round
Current
#25 — late first round, rising
Why He Rose
Part of Michigan's elite Final Four frontcourt. Rim protection and athleticism on the biggest stage.
Concern
Offensive skill set still developing. Role player ceiling debate.
11
Amari AllenAlabamaF
6'8" • 38.5% 3PT • 7.3 reb • 3.3 ast • S16 exit
+9#30 → #21
Tourney
Shoot-dribble-pass combo forward who Nate Oats called key to Alabama's identity. Needed a bigger March to be a lock.
Mock Pre
#30 — fringe first round
Current
#27 — late first round, rising
Why He Rose
Shoot-dribble-pass versatility. 38.5% from 3. Oats praised his all-around value. NBA fit is clear.
Concern
Inconsistent from deep late in season. 5 pts or fewer in 3 of Bama's last 4 pre-tourney games.
12
Meleek ThomasArkansasG
Part of Acuff's Arkansas backcourt • R2 exit • Explosive scorer
+8#34 → #26
Tourney
Athletic, explosive scorer who benefited from Acuff drawing all defensive attention.
Mock Pre
#34 — second round
Current
#33 — second round, slight rise
Profile
Athletic, explosive scorer. Benefited from Acuff drawing defensive attention.
Concern
Consistency and decision-making need development.
13
Braden SmithPurdueG
D-I all-time assist leader • S16 exit vs Texas
+7#57 → #50
Tourney
All-time assist leader in Division I basketball. 4-year Purdue contributor. Steady, mistake-free floor general.
Mock Pre
#57 — second round
Current
#57 — steady
Profile
D-I all-time assist leader. 4-year Purdue contributor. Mistake-free point guard.
Concern
Not a dynamic athlete. Size concerns at NBA level.
Title game: 13 pts 4/13 FG (played hurt) • Big Ten POY • National champion
+3#13 → #10
Tourney
Played through MCL and ankle injuries to help Michigan win the title. Scored 13 points on limited movement and was a steadying force even when not at full strength. Lottery lock despite the age (turns 24 before rookie season).
Mock Pre
#13 — lottery
Current
#11 — lottery, rising
Why He Rose
Do-it-all production. Defends across positions. Near-TD vs Alabama. High IQ connective playmaking.
Concern
Will be 24 on draft night. Limited upside ceiling vs younger prospects.
22
Mikel Brown Jr.LouisvilleG
R1 exit • Battled back injury all season
+2#10 → #8
Tourney
Back injury wiped out his entire March — yet Yahoo's post-championship mock has him #8. The pre-draft medicals will define his summer. If cleared, the elite shooting and playmaking put him in the top-10 conversation.
Mock Pre
#10 — lottery
Current
#12 — lottery, slipped
Why He Slipped
Chronic back injury all season. Louisville R1 exit denied needed visibility.
Upside
Elite range shooter, precise passer. Enormous upside if healthy.
23
Flory BidungaKansasC
6'10" athletic big • 9.2 BLK% this season
+2#40 → #38
Tourney
Potent offensive rebounder, lob target, and versatile defender. R1 loss with Kansas limited his tourney exposure.
Mock Pre
#40 — second round
Current
#39 — second round, slight rise
Profile
Potent offensive rebounder, lob target, versatile defender at 9.2 BLK%.
Concern
Undersized for NBA 5. Not a floor spacer.
24
Dillon MitchellSt. John'sF
6'7" St. John's senior • S16 exit
+2#61 → #59
Tourney
Versatile wing who can defend multiple positions. Part of St. John's deep run before S16 exit.
Big Board Pre
#69
Current
#69 — steady
Profile
Versatile defender. Can guard multiple positions. Part of St. John's Big East title run.
Concern
Complete non-shooter — a huge problem at his size in the NBA.
Massive rebounder. Went out with Florida in the R2 Iowa upset. Massive body and elite interior presence.
Mock Pre
#49 — second round
Current
#50 — second round, minor slip
Profile
Massive rebounder. Elite interior presence. Florida lost to 9-seed Iowa in R2.
Concern
Limited offensive skill set beyond finishing. Mobility concerns.
28
Koa PeatArizonaF
FF: 16 pts 11 reb in loss vs Michigan • Final Four
~#22 → #22
Tourney
One of few Arizona bright spots with 16 and 11 in a tough loss. Competed hard as Michigan's bigs dominated. His physical profile and defensive upside remain the pitch to lottery teams.
Mock Pre
#22 — late lottery
Current
#21 — late lottery
Why He Rose
Back-to-back 20-pt games vs Arkansas and Purdue. Strength, play-finishing, defensive versatility.
Concern
Lack of shooting range and creation. Questions about NBA ceiling.
29
Keaton WaglerIllinoisG/F
FF: 20 pts 8 reb 2 ast (7/16 FG) • First frosh with 20-8 in Final Four since Derrick Rose 2008
~#7 → #7
Tourney
Dropped 20 points and 8 rebounds on the Final Four stage — the first freshman to do that since Derrick Rose in 2008. Illinois fell but Wagler's tape from Indianapolis is going to be talked about all spring.
Mock Pre
#7 — lottery
Current
#5 — lottery, rising
Why He Rose
Pull-up shooting, footwork, shot creation as a freshman. Pro-level mid-range. 38.8% from 3.
Concern
Below-average athleticism. Lack of explosion limits defensive impact.
30
Darryn PetersonKansasG
R1 exit • Last 9 gms: 20.6 ppg • Season-long health questions
~#2 → #2
Tourney
Buzzer-beater loss to St. John's in R1. Still top-3 talent. Spring medicals will be the real moment of truth.
Big Board Pre
#2 — projected No. 1
Mock Pre / Current
#2 → #2 — slipped from #1 consensus
Why He Slipped
Health questions persisted all year. R1 exit. Dybantsa's emergence makes him the riskier pick.
Upside
Best offensive upside in the class. Elite shooter and playmaker.
31
Brayden BurriesArizonaG
FF: 13 pts (11 in 2nd half) quiet vs Michigan's defense • Final Four
~#9 → #9
Tourney
Held scoreless until late in the game by Michigan's elite defense. Finished with 13 but 11 came in garbage time. The blowout nature of the game limited his showcase — but scouts already have enough tape.
Mock Pre
#9 — lottery
Current
#7 — lottery, rising
Why He Rose
Elite scoring efficiency in tourney. Defense, decision-making, intangibles all check.
Concern
Slightly undersized at two-guard. Playmaking volume modest.
32
Joshua JeffersonIowa StateF
Iowa State senior • Ankle injury • Missed S16 games • 19.1 ppg / 8.6 rpg
~#32 → #32
Tourney
Ankle injury cost him NCAA tournament games at the worst possible time. Improved shooting and expanded playmaking role had built his stock all year.
Mock Pre
#32 — second round
Current
#34 — second round, slipped
Why He Slipped
Ankle injury cost him S16 games. Scouts could not get final evaluation when it mattered most.
Upside
Improved 3PT efficiency, new playmaking role as 6'9" forward. Tough around the basket.
33
Tomislav IvisicIllinoisC
7'1" with outside shooting touch • Final Four • 16 pts 7 reb vs UConn
~#61 → #61
Tourney
Rare 7'1" big with legitimate outside shooting touch. Part of Illinois' Final Four run. Scored 16 and grabbed 7 in the semifinal loss to UConn. Scouts noting his performance on the biggest stage — not yet in post-championship mocks but expected to be a combine name.
Pre-tourney
NR — not in pre-tourney mock drafts
Post-championship
NR — not yet in No Ceilings, Yahoo or NBADraft.net
Why scouts watch
7'1" with shooting touch is almost unprecedented. Final Four exposure. 16 pts vs UConn in the semis.
Concern
Old for a junior. Clunky mover. Limited ball skills. Pure size swing pick.
34
Andrej StojakovicIllinoisF
6'7" Illinois junior • Final Four • 9 pts 8 reb vs UConn • Part of 10-0 run
~#61 → #61
Tourney
Nasty competitor with a bullying downhill game. Capped Illinois' 10-0 second-half run that nearly completed the comeback vs UConn. Part of Illinois' historic first Final Four since 2005. Not yet in post-championship mocks — pre-draft workouts will determine his case.
Pre-tourney
NR — not in pre-tourney mock drafts
Post-championship
NR — not yet in No Ceilings, Yahoo or NBADraft.net
Why scouts watch
Part of Final Four run. Nasty competitor. Above-the-rim bounce. High effort floor.
Concern
Poor shooter. Tunnel vision on offense. Son of Peja.
35
AJ DybantsaBYUF
R1 exit: 37 pts / 10 reb / 12-12 FT • Season: 24.5 ppg • Led nation scoring
-1#1 → #2
Tourney
R1 loss did not hurt him — 37 points, 10 boards, 12-12 from the line in 40 minutes. Now widely viewed as the likely No. 1 pick.
Big Board Pre
#3
Mock Pre / Current
#1 → #1 — new consensus No. 1
Why He Rose
Played all 40 min in a loss and dominated. 60% TS. Seen as safer #1 vs Peterson's health uncertainty.
Concern
Handle and perimeter shooting need polish. Defensive engagement inconsistent.
36
Bennett StirtzIowaG
Upset No. 1 Florida • E8: 24 pts vs Illinois • 160 min / 1 foul / 3 TO in 4 games
-1#18 → #19
Tourney
Led 9-seed Iowa to the Elite Eight. 1 foul and 3 turnovers across 4 games. The poise and feel under pressure that scouts do not forget.
Mock Pre
#18 — mid first round
Current
#17 — mid first round, solidified
Why He Rose
Led 9-seed to E8. 90 dribble jumpers on season. 50.8% catch-and-shoot. Elite decision-making.
Concern
Older (senior). Not the quickest or best separator.
37
Chris Cenac Jr.HoustonC
6'11" Houston freshman • S16 exit • 11.4 rpg
-1#21 → #22
Tourney
Big-bodied frontcourt piece who excels on the glass and at the rim. Houston's S16 exit vs Illinois limited exposure.
Mock Pre
#21 — late lottery
Current
#22 — late lottery, minor slip
Profile
Big-bodied frontcourt piece. Dominant rebounder and rim presence.
Concern
Not a floor spacer. Limited offensive skill set beyond finishing.
38
Henri VeesaarNorth CarolinaC
7'0" UNC junior • R2 exit • 19.5 ppg / 10.0 rpg
-2#38 → #40
Tourney
7-footer with solid scoring and rebounding numbers. UNC's R2 exit limited exposure.
Mock Pre
#38 — second round
Current
#38 — steady
Profile
7'0" junior with solid scoring and rebounding. Capable shooter and passer for his size.
One of the highest steal-rate guards in the draft. Productive sophomore who got a quick tourney exit and limited national exposure.
Mock Pre
#29 — late first round
Current
#29 — steady
Profile
6'0" guard with elite steal rate (2.6 STL%). Productive scorer and creator.
Concern
Size is a concern at 6'0". R1 exit limited exposure.
43
Jaden BradleyArizonaG
FF: foul trouble 3 fouls in first half vs Michigan • Final Four
-5#44 → #49
Tourney
Picked up three fouls in the first half vs Michigan — limiting his impact right when Arizona needed him most. The foul trouble narrative adds to concerns about his first-round case.
Mock Pre
#44 — second round
Current
#44 — steady
Profile
Defensive-minded point guard. Shooting improvement will determine first-round fate.
Concern
Inconsistent shooter. Creating own shot at NBA level is open question.
44
Allen GravesSanta ClaraF
Santa Clara freshman • R1 exit • 18.8 ppg / 10.4 rpg / 3.0 stl
-6#23 → #29
Tourney
One of the most interesting mid-major prospects in the class. Outstanding steal rate for a player his size. R1 exit limited the stage.
Mock Pre
#23 — late lottery/early R1
Current
#24 — late first round, minor slip
Profile
6'9" with 3.0 STL% — elite defensive playmaker for his size.
Concern
Small school context. R1 exit offered limited top-competition evaluation.
45
Nate AmentTennesseeF
Elite Eight run (6-seed) • 6'10" wing • 20.2 ppg
-6#8 → #14
Tourney
Mixed tournament — shotmaking flashes but struggles converting drives vs physicality. Stock has fallen all year from preseason top-4 hype.
Mock Pre
#8 — lottery
Current
#9 — lottery, minor slip
Why He Slipped
Stock fallen all year. Struggled to convert drives vs physical defense in tourney.
Upside
6'10" long wing. Shoot-dribble-pass framework. 19+ made FGs in every offensive situation type.
46
Thomas HaughFloridaF
6'9" junior • 18.4 ppg • R2 exit vs Iowa
-6#16 → #22
Tourney
Classic high-IQ, strong-defender, efficient scorer. Florida's season ended with the Bennett Stirtz upset, limiting his tourney footprint.
Mock Pre
#16 — mid first round
Current
#16 — steady
Profile
High IQ, strong defender, efficient scorer. Florida lost to 9-seed Iowa in the round of 32.
Concern
Did not get enough games to move up. Athleticism questions linger.
47
Alex KarabanUConnF
Title game: 17 pts 11 reb double-double (final college game) • 18-2 career tourney record
-7#35 → #42
Tourney
Went out with 17 and 11 in his final college game — fell just short of becoming the ninth player ever to win three NCAA titles. The soul of UConn's dynasty. Post-championship mocks have him late first round, with Boston, Denver, and Houston cited as fits.
Mock Pre
#35 — second round
Current
#35 — steady
Profile
Veteran stretch big. Smart, reliable floor spacer. Part of UConn's championship-caliber program.
Concern
Athleticism concerns. Senior age. Role player ceiling.
48
Christian AndersonTexas TechG
Season: 19.3 ppg • 7.7 ast • 41.5% 3PT • S16 exit
-9#19 → #28
Tourney
Expanded offensive duties produced a sterling stat line. Outstanding A/TO ratio and elite 3PT shooting on volume pushed him up boards.
Mock Pre
#19 — mid first round
Current
#20 — steady, slight slip
Profile
41.5% from 3 on volume. Excellent court vision. Outstanding A/TO ratio.
Concern
Not overwhelming physically. Deep guard class makes evaluation tricky.
49
Pryce SandfortNebraskaF/G
Leading scorer on historic Huskers team • Elite 3-point specialist
-11#46 → #57
Tourney
One of the better shooters in the draft. Brother Payton is in OKC's G League.
Mock Pre
#46 — second round
Current
#46 — steady
Profile
Elite 3PT specialist. Nebraska's best player on their best-ever NCAA tourney team.
Concern
May return for senior year for NIL. Defensive questions.
50
Patrick Ngongba IIDukeC
6'11" Duke sophomore • E8 exit • Injury concerns all year
-13#17 → #30
Tourney
Analytics darling with elite passing and rim protection feel. Foot issues all year clouded his season. Duke's E8 exit with UConn limited his final impression.
Mock Pre
#17 — mid first round
Current
#18 — mid first round, minor slip
Profile
Analytics darling. Elite passer for a big. Strong rim protector. Foot soreness clouded evaluation.
Concern
Below-average run-jump athlete. Foot injury history.
Updated through National Championship — April 7, 2026Michigan defeats UConn 69-63. Elliot Cadeau named Final Four MOP. Final delta values reflect full tournament movement from pre-tourney mock through championship game.
#
Player
School
Pos
Pre
Current
Δ
1
Braylon Mullins
UConn
G
#60
#22
+38
2
Aday Mara
Michigan
C
#31
#9
+22
3
Trevon Brazile
Arkansas
F
#54
#33
+21
4
Milos Uzan
Houston
G
#61
#41
+20
5
Milan Momcilovic
Iowa State
F
#55
#36
+19
6
Motiejus Krivas
Arizona
C
#37
#22
+15
7
Tarris Reed Jr.
UConn
C
#42
#29
+13
8
Zuby Ejiofor
St. John's
F
#45
#32
+13
9
JT Toppin
Texas Tech
F
#52
#42
+10
10
Morez Johnson Jr.
Michigan
F/C
#27
#18
+9
11
Amari Allen
Alabama
F
#30
#21
+9
12
Meleek Thomas
Arkansas
G
#34
#26
+8
13
Braden Smith
Purdue
G
#57
#50
+7
14
Alex Condon
Florida
C
#47
#40
+7
15
Zvonimir Ivisic
Illinois
C
#61
#55
+6
16
Ryan Conwell
Louisville
G
#53
#49
+4
17
Dailyn Swain
Texas
G/F
#28
#24
+4
18
Isaiah Evans
Duke
F
#26
#22
+4
19
Emanuel Sharp
Houston
G
#56
#52
+4
20
Mark Mitchell
Missouri
F
#61
#57
+4
21
Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan
F
#13
#10
+3
22
Mikel Brown Jr.
Louisville
G
#10
#8
+2
23
Flory Bidunga
Kansas
C
#40
#38
+2
24
Dillon Mitchell
St. John's
F
#61
#59
+2
25
Darius Acuff Jr.
Arkansas
G
#6
#5
+1
26
Cameron Boozer
Duke
PF
#3
#2
+1
27
Rueben Chinyelu
Florida
C
#49
#48
+1
28
Koa Peat
Arizona
F
#22
#22
~
29
Keaton Wagler
Illinois
G/F
#7
#7
~
30
Darryn Peterson
Kansas
G
#2
#2
~
31
Brayden Burries
Arizona
G
#9
#9
~
32
Joshua Jefferson
Iowa State
F
#32
#32
~
33
Tomislav Ivisic
Illinois
C
#61
#61
~
34
Andrej Stojakovic
Illinois
F
#61
#61
~
35
AJ Dybantsa
BYU
F
#1
#2
-1
36
Bennett Stirtz
Iowa
G
#18
#19
-1
37
Chris Cenac Jr.
Houston
C
#21
#22
-1
38
Henri Veesaar
North Carolina
C
#38
#40
-2
39
Otega Oweh
Kentucky
G
#58
#60
-2
40
Kingston Flemings
Houston
G
#5
#8
-3
41
Labaron Philon Jr.
Alabama
G
#11
#14
-3
42
Tyler Tanner
Vanderbilt
G
#29
#34
-5
43
Jaden Bradley
Arizona
G
#44
#49
-5
44
Allen Graves
Santa Clara
F
#23
#29
-6
45
Nate Ament
Tennessee
F
#8
#14
-6
46
Thomas Haugh
Florida
F
#16
#22
-6
47
Alex Karaban
UConn
F
#35
#42
-7
48
Christian Anderson
Texas Tech
G
#19
#28
-9
49
Pryce Sandfort
Nebraska
F/G
#46
#57
-11
50
Patrick Ngongba II
Duke
C
#17
#30
-13
Methodology: Pre-tourney baseline uses Tankathon Mock Draft rank where available, Big Board rank as fallback. Post-tourney projections reflect post-Elite Eight consensus (ESPN, Bleacher Report, The Athletic). Delta = picks gained or lost. Excluded: injured (Wilson, Quaintance, Saunders), teams that missed tournament, internationals. Final Four and championship results pending April 7. · Draft Night: June 26, 2026.
There is still a bit more regular-season action before the NBA playoffs begin, so keep tabs on NBA odds right here at RotoWire.
Methodology For Draft Tracker
Here is how we calculated our figures.
Pre-tournament baseline: Each player's pick position was pulled from the Tankathon mock draft entering the NCAA tournament. Players who appeared on the Big Board but not in any mock draft were assigned NR (treated as pick No. 61, the first undrafted slot) for delta calculation purposes.
Post-championship consensus: After Michigan's 69-63 win over UConn on April 6, we averaged pick positions across three independently published mock drafts: No Ceilings V.6 (April 7), Yahoo Sports/SB Nation (April 7), and NBADraft.net (April 7). When a player appeared in only one source, that single position was used. Players not appearing in any of the three post-championship mocks — including Final Four MOP Elliot Cadeau — are listed as NR and excluded from the delta leaderboard.
Scope: 50 prospects who (a) played in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and (b) appear in at least one post-championship mock draft. Injured players (such as Caleb Wilson, Jayden Quaintance), internationals (Karim Lopez, Sergio de Larrea), and players whose teams did not make the NCAA Tournament (Auburn's Keyshawn Hall, Cincinnati's Baba Miller) are excluded.
Let's dig deeper into possible NBA betting angles with the NBA draft a couple of months away.
The Championship Game Divide
Michigan outscored its NCAA Tournament foes by a combined 114 points in UM's six-game run through the Big Dance. But now it's time for some of coach Dusty May's stars to take their talents to the pros.
Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines and the team they beat by six points on Monday night (UConn) will most likely send six or more players between them to the NBA Draft pool in 2026. Michigan stars Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Aday Mara all have rising NBA Draft stock, which rose along with Michigan's NCAA championship college basketball odds as the tourney rolled on.
Two Huskies stars, Alex Karaban and Braylon Mullins, sparked UConn's run as a No. 2 seed. They combined to score 18 of their team's 63 points in the championship game loss Indianapolis.
Biggest Riser: Braylon Mullins (+38)
The freshman guard shined in his home state during two Final Four weekend contests. He piled up 26 points and 10 rebounds combined against Illinois and Michigan. As a result, Braylon Mullins NBA draft stock talk is increasing.
The freshman entered the Big Dance as a fringe draft candidate, ranking No. 60 in pre-tournament mock drafts. But he gained 38 spots to leave Storrs (in all likelihood) as a consensus first-round pick, ranking 22nd in our most recent version.
Mullins' One Shining Moment from the tournament came against Duke in D.C., where his buzzer-beating 3-pointer capped a wild, 73-72 comeback victory over the East Region's top seed.
That type of accuracy from deep is why Braylon Mullins' NBA Draft stock has soared and sportsbook sites customers might want to keep an eye on him before this summer's draft.
The Aday Mara Leap (+22, now top 10)
Few players saw their NBA Draft prospects soar quite as high as Michigan junior Aday Mara. In the national semifinal, he crushed Arizona in the paint with 26 points and nine rebounds as the Wolverines routed the West's top seed.
Mara's NBA Draft stock surged, with the Spanish-born center jumping 22 spots from No. 31 to No. 9. That's just behind Mullins' leap and one more than Trevon Brazile of Arkansas, who gained 21 spots from No. 54 to 33. Aday Mara NBA draft prospects are worth watching now.
Yahoo! Sports and No Ceilings have Mara as the ninth-best NBA Draft prospect.
Elliot Cadeau: The MOP Not On Any Mock
One of the brightest stars on May's championship team hasn't gotten a whole lot of love online. Junior guard Elliot Cadeau's NBA Draft stock hasn't moved much, despite his solid play in the backcourt for the Wolverines.
Cadeau averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 assists per game during the tournament. The North Carolina transfer hit 8-of-9 free-throw attempts on his way to 19 points in Michigan's six-point title game win. Cadeau was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.
But Cadeau will have to make his NBA Draft case during pre-draft workouts and the combine. That makes him one of the most interesting unranked names in this year's class. Elliot Cadeau NBA draft possibilities are not to be dismissed just yet.
Patrick Ngongba II: Biggest Faller (-13)
The prospect whose stock fell furthest is Duke forward Patrick Ngongba II, who went from a consensus mid-first round pick (at No. 17) to No. 30, perhaps out of the first round.
Three forgettable starts in the Big Dance did not help. Ngongba scored 13 points in the tournament with nearly as many personal fouls (10) as rebounds (11).
Ngongba is an analytics darling, with elite passing skills and strong rim protector vibes. But a sore foot hobbled the 6-foot-11 Virginia native all year. No Ceilings has pegged him 41st overall in its latest mock.
Sportsbook operators already have futures odds on the 2027 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament champion. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Duke at the top with +800 odds. Fellow No. 1 seeds Michigan (+1200), Florida (+1400) and Arizona (+1500) are next.
Pryce Sandfort: The Mystery Drop (-11)
One NCAA prospect who played well but still saw his NBA Draft prospects suffer was Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort. He fell 11 spots by our metrics, from No. 46 to 57th overall. He averaged 21 points and five rebounds a game for the Cornhuskers, who earned the program's first two NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament wins in program history.
Sandfort enters the offseason a as a late second-round draft prospect, so the junior from Iowa might ponder returning for another year under head coach Fred Hoiberg. Another season at Nebraska (and likely a big NIL bag) plus a weaker 2027 NBA Draft class could help his cause.
Motiejus Krivas: Surprise First-Round Push (+15)
Few NCAA big men saw the type of NBA Draft stock swing that Arizona's Motiejus Krivas did. The Lithuanian forward gained 15 spots, from No. 37 pre-tournament to 22nd. The 7-2 junior averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in five tournament games. He's a first-round prospect for No Ceilings (No. 22) and Yahoo! Sports (No. 23) in their mock drafts.
Krivas has first-class rebounding chops and a deft shooting touch in the paint. So the veteran of 83 games in Tucson will enter the NBA Draft process as one of the top college forwards, despite how the Wildcats' season ended against the Wolverines.
The best NBA betting apps will have futures odds right after the NBA Finals. We will see how much the draft changes those lines.
Milan Momcilovic: Steady Riser Few Are Talking About (+19)
Iowa State reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years. No player on coach T.J. Otzelberger's roster did more to help their NBA Draft stock than 6-8 forward Milan Momcilovic.
Momcilovic entered the Big Dance as a fringe draft pick in general, ranking 55th overall, but finishes March Madness at No. 36 overall. The NBADraft.net mock puts him 29th. Between Momcilovic's lightning fast release and rare shooting touch, there's plenty to love about the Wisconsin native. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cyclones in three tournament games this year.
Tarris Reed Jr.: The Transfer's Last Stand (+13)
Tarris Reed Jr., a Michigan transfer, finished his NCAA career with 13 points and 14 rebounds for UConn on Monday. He logged two seasons in Ann Arbor before transferring to Storrs in 2024.
Reed's Big Dance definitely helped his draft stock as he posted four double-doubles. He rose to No. 26 with No Ceilings, while NBADraft.net has the senior from St. Louis at 32nd overall.
Reed averaged a career-high 14.7 ppg and 9.0 rpg, but his best campaign came in his last NCAA stand. The four-year forward is now tasked with taking his talents to the next level after coming up short on Monday against the program that signed him as a high school prospect.
At bet365 Sportsbook, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick at -185 odds as of April 7.
What To Watch Next
With college basketball season over, the next thing to watch is which underclassmen enter the NBA Draft. Players musty hake those decisions no later than 60 days before the NBA Draft (to be held in late June, exact date undetermined).
Underclassmen don't have to formally declare until May 27, with the NBA Draft combine held between May 10 (the same day as the NBA Draft Lottery) and May 17.
The top 50 changed a lot since the start of March Madness, with 27 of the 50 tracked prospects rising in our latest mock draft stock report. Compare that to 16 played who fell and five holding steady. So there's sure to be a lot more NBA Draft volatility between now and late June.
Future NBA players such as Tarris Reed, Braylon Mullins, Alex Karaban and Aday Mara all put their best foot forward during March Madness, giving scouts plenty to work off of as the draft cycle kicks into full gear. Online sports betting apps will have props galore for NBA Draft wagering action.
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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