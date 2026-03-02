Jokić never spends much time away from the top spot when he's healthy, and the big man put in quite the three-game week in Week 18. As customary, Jokić managed no less than a double-double in any of those contests. The highlight of the period was a 23-point, 17-assist, 14-rebound triple-double against the Thunder that was a testament to shot volume – he accounted for a modest nine field goals, but those came over 25 shot attempts. Jokić wrapped things up Sunday against the Timberwolves with a narrow near miss of a second straight triple-dub, as he finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in a 117-108 loss for Denver.

The further we go into the season, it seems the more week-to-week stability the upper echelon of the fantasy rankings attains. As the stakes get higher, the cream tends to rise to the top as star players put even more on their shoulders than usual in an effort to achieve optimal postseason positioning for their squads. This week's top five sees the most frequent holder of the top spot return to the top of the mountain, while the rest of the group is comprised of an assortment of similarly prolific producers.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (one-game minimum)

Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings

#1. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Last Week: 66.9 FP/G

Season Rank: 1 (69.0 FP/G)

Jokić never spends much time away from the top spot when he's healthy, and the big man put in quite the three-game week in Week 18. As customary, Jokić managed no less than a double-double in any of those contests. The highlight of the period was a 23-point, 17-assist, 14-rebound triple-double against the Thunder that was a testament to shot volume – he accounted for a modest nine field goals, but those came over 25 shot attempts. Jokić wrapped things up Sunday against the Timberwolves with a narrow near miss of a second straight triple-dub, as he finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in a 117-108 loss for Denver.

#2. Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Last Week: 64.9 FP/G

Season Rank: 5 (55.2 FP/G)

The 76ers had a busy 3-1 week, and with Joel Embiid sitting out two of those contests, Maxey unsurprisingly saw plenty of usage. The star guard's final numbers were a stellar 33.0 points, 8.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks across 37.5 minutes per contest, and he also shot an impressive 39.5% from 3-point range in that span. That figure, along with an 88.5% success rate from the free-throw line, helped offset middling 42.7% overall shooting from the field, and Maxey delivered at least 32 points and eight assists on three occasions during the week.

#3. Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Last Week: 63.3 FP/G

Season Rank: 3 (58.1 FP/G)

Cunningham kept rolling in Week 18, leading the Pistons to a 3-1 mark with four double-doubles and averages of 24.8 points, 10.3 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks over 36.8 minutes per game. Making the final tally all the more noteworthy was the fact Cunningham's week began with a ragged 5-for-26 night from the field in a tough matchup against the Spurs last Monday. However, the 2021 first overall pick bounced back to connect on 53.2% of his shots over the next three games, as well as 80% of his 5.0 attempts per game from the free-throw line in the same stretch.

#4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 62.5 FP/G

Season Rank: 4 (55.6 FP/G)

The reigning MVP made his return from a nine-game injury absence on Friday against the Nuggets and looked like he hadn't barely missed a beat, compiling 36 points, nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander's shot may have had a touch of rust – he went 12-for-29 from the floor – but he helped offset the inefficiency by sinking 12 of 13 free-throw attempts. SGA then had a much hotter hand Sunday against the Mavericks in a grindy 100-87 win, knocking down 12 of 20 attempts from the field on his way to 30 points, and adding five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

#5. Luka Dončić, Lakers

Last Week: 61.7 FP/G

Season Rank: 2 (63.1 FP/G)

It's a testament to how high the level of play is around the league when Dončić is a top-five "cellar dweller" for consecutive weeks, but that's the scenario this week. Naturally, the perennial MVP candidate didn't have a lackluster scoring period by any stretch, as he finished with 29.3 points (on 50% shooting, including 42.1% from behind the arc), 10.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 33.8 minutes per contest. Dončić shot well over 50% in three of the four games as well, and the highlight performance of the period for him was arguably his 41-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist, two-steal effort in a tight loss to the Suns.

This week's preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least two games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Luka Dončić, LAL (63.1 FP/G) - NOP, @DEN, IND, NYK

Cade Cunningham, DET (58.1 FP/G) - @CLE, @SA, BKN, @MIA

Jaylen Brown, BOS (50.3 FP/G) - @MIL, CHA, DAL, @CLE

Alperen Sengun, HOU ( 49.1 FP/G) - @WAS, GSW, POR, @SAN

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (49.1 FP/G) - @GSW, IND, @SAN, @MEM