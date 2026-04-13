NBA Fantasy Power Rankings for Final Week of Regular Season

Fears shot right up to the top of the mountain in Week 24 thanks to a wealth of opportunity afforded him and his ability to capitalize on it. The rookie first-round pick built some outstanding momentum for next season by averaging 37.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.7 steals across 41 minutes over his three games. Fears shot just 18.2% from distance, but he made up for it with elite efficiency from in front of the arc and an 80% success rate from the free-throw line as well. Still just 19 years old, Fears finished his first pro campaign with 10 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts despite making just four starts in that span, raising expectations significantly for the 2026-27 season.

We've reached the end of the line for the regular season, and as usual, the final week didn't lack for unpredictability and stellar individual performances. With personnel usage at its most volatile as postseason squads rested some key players in the latter portion of the week and non-contenders shut injured players down early, we have a couple of rookie Pelicans making the top-five cut for the first time all season.

We've reached the end of the line for the regular season, and as usual, the final week didn't lack for unpredictability and stellar individual performances. With personnel usage at its most volatile as postseason squads rested some key players in the latter portion of the week and non-contenders shut injured players down early, we have a couple of rookie Pelicans making the top-five cut for the first time all season.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (one-game minimum):

#1. Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans

Last Week: 63.7 FP/G

Season Rank: 127 (29.6 FP/G)

Fears shot right up to the top of the mountain in Week 24 thanks to a wealth of opportunity afforded him and his ability to capitalize on it. The rookie first-round pick built some outstanding momentum for next season by averaging 37.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.7 steals across 41 minutes over his three games. Fears shot just 18.2% from distance, but he made up for it with elite efficiency from in front of the arc and an 80% success rate from the free-throw line as well. Still just 19 years old, Fears finished his first pro campaign with 10 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts despite making just four starts in that span, raising expectations significantly for the 2026-27 season.

#2. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 62.6 FP/G

Season Rank: 1 (68.6 FP/G)

Jokić offered a reminder that excellence endures even through unpredictable scenarios, as he still found himself in one of his customary top-2 spots heading into another postseason run. The Joker played in three of Denver's four games during the week and set an excellent foundation out of the gate with a 35-point, 14-rebound, 13-assist triple-double that also included five steals and two blocks in a wild 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday. He delivered another triple-dub – albeit a much more subdued one (14 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) – against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. He closed the season out with a highly efficient tune-up for the playoffs by posting 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and a block in only 18 minutes against the Spurs on Sunday.

#3. Derik Queen, Pelicans

Last Week: 60.1 FP/G

Season Rank: 102 (39.1 FP/G)

Queen was the second rookie Pelican to put a happy face on the end of a losing season for New Orleans, churning out a trio of double-doubles in his three opportunities to take the floor. The big man produced 24.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals across 39 minutes per contest, rounding out the period with a 30-point, 22-rebound performance against the Timberwolves on Sunday in which New Orleans sat out its entire starting five. It was hardly Queen's only productive week during his first NBA season, but it was inarguably the one where he had the most opportunity to corroborate the higher end of his upside as a still-developing player.

#4. Joel Embiid, 76ers

Last Week: 60.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 18 (47.8 FP/G)

Embiid was only on the floor once in Week 24 before appendicitis felled him and put his status for the start of the postseason in doubt. The big man did stand out in his one game, which happened to be a marquee matchup against the Spurs where he delivered 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 39 minutes in a 115-102 loss. Embiid once again had a significantly choppy participation record this season primarily due to his chronic knee problems, but he was fantastic when on the floor by averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks across 31.6 minutes per contest in 38 games.

#5. LeBron James, Lakers

Last Week: 59.3 FP/G

Season Rank: 20 (46.8 FP/G)

LeBron was the last man standing for the Lakers in the final week due to the absences of Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, and the future Hall of Famer made good use of the significant bump in usage. James missed the first game of the week himself against the Thunder, but he averaged 24.0 points, 9.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals across 27.0 minutes per game in the remaining three contests. A 56.3% success rate from the floor, including 50% from 3-point range, helped lock in the impressive per-minute production, including an 18-point tally in just 17 minutes against the Jazz to close out the regular season on Sunday.