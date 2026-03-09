Luka earned his top spot with quite the busy week, as his stellar efforts helped lead the Lakers to a 3-1 tally over the scoring period. Dončić supplied two double-doubles along the way while averaging 33.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest overall. His most prolific offensive performance came at the expense of the reeling Pacers in the third game of the week, as he erupted for 44 points on 14-for-25 shooting from the floor – including 7-for-14 from downtown – while also generating a 90% success rate on his 10 free-throw attempts. Luka logged double-digit visits to the charity stripe in each contest as well, which helped propel his cumulative scoring production to an elite level.

Another late-season week is in the books, and the top five once again is constituted by some of the most reliable fantasy stalwarts of the campaign. The top two slots are a fitting example, filled by a pair of stars in Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić. They have camped out near or at the top of the mountain for large swaths of the season, while the remaining trio is also populated by highly familiar names.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week in Yahoo High Score leagues (one-game minimum):

NBA Fantasy Power Rankings

#1. Luka Dončić, Lakers

Last Week: 63.7 FP/G

Season Rank: 2 (63.1 FP/G)

Luka earned his top spot with quite the busy week, as his stellar efforts helped lead the Lakers to a 3-1 tally over the scoring period. Dončić supplied two double-doubles along the way while averaging 33.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest overall. His most prolific offensive performance came at the expense of the reeling Pacers in the third game of the week, as he erupted for 44 points on 14-for-25 shooting from the floor – including 7-for-14 from downtown – while also generating a 90% success rate on his 10 free-throw attempts. Luka logged double-digit visits to the charity stripe in each contest as well, which helped propel his cumulative scoring production to an elite level.

#2. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Last Week: 61.4 FP/G

Season Rank: 1 (68.5 FP/G)

Jokić never strays far from the top end of the weekly fantasy leaderboard, and he did it again in Week 19 with the help of a double-double, triple-double and his sixth-highest scoring tally of the season during Denver's 2-1 week. The big man kicked off the period with a relatively modest performance by his lofty standards, a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Jazz. That proved to be a mere warmup, as Jokić then roared back with 28 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in a big 120-113 win over the Lakers on Thursday before lighting the Knicks up for 38 points on 14-for-21 shooting a mere 24 hours later, despite connecting on just one of his seven tries from deep.

#3. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 60.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 8 (52.8 FP/G)

Wemby has consistently carved out a spot in the upper fantasy echelon during his very successful third season, and the standout center overcame a slow start to his four-game Week 19 to put together three consecutive signature efforts. The 76ers managed to hold Wembanyama to only 10 points in a modest 24-minute span on the court during San Antonio's 131-91 rout on Wednesday, although he did record a whopping nine combined steals + blocks. However, the 2023 first overall pick came back with a vengeance in a marquee victory over the Pistons on Thursday, posting a 38-point, 16-rebound double-double that included another five stuffs. Wemby then stepped up big again during the second half of the period as San Antonio completed a four-game sweep of its Week 19 schedule, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 steals across 26.0 minutes in victories against the Clippers and Rockets.

#4. Jalen Johnson, Hawks

Last Week: 57.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 6 (54.6 FP/G)

Johnson continued to carry the Hawks' fortunes on his shoulders in Week 19, extending his career-best season with averages of 27.5 points, 8.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 36.5 minutes per game in a pair of victories over the Bucks and 76ers. Johnson is getting more help these days thanks to the likes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum and Onyeka Okongwu, but as his average of 18.0 field-goal attempts per contest in the two games corroborates, the star forward remains the heart and soul of Atlanta's attack as the Hawks march toward a Play-In Tournament spot.

#5. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Last Week: 56.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 10 (50.4 FP/G)

Mitchell played just a single game in Week 19 due to his groin injury, which resolved just in time for him to take the floor for a Sunday matinee showdown against the Celtics. While Boston handled Cleveland, 109-98, in a game that arguably wasn't even as close as the score indicates, Mitchell stood out with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes. His 9-for-18 success rate from the floor and 9-for-11 tally from the line supported the notion there was virtually no rust from the four-game layoff, meaning Mitchell should be all systems go moving forward as Cleveland looks to solidify postseason positioning.

This week's preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least two games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Cade Cunningham, DET (57.4 FP/G) - @BKN, PHI, MEM, @TOR

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (53.5 FP/G) - PHO, @MIA, @ATL, IND

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (50.4 FP/G) - PHI, @ORL, @DAL, DAL

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (49.2 FP/G) - NY, MIN, CHI, SAC

Michael Porter Jr., BKN (41.9 FP/G) - MEM, DET @ATL, @PHI