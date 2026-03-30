Jokić put together another one of his signature weeks, recording a trio of triple-doubles and a double-double during Denver's impressive 4-0 run. The Nuggets scored between 125 and 142 points in three of those victories, and the big man led the charge with averages of 26.0 points, 17.0 rebounds and 14.0 assists per contest while shooting 56.3%, including 43.8% from 3-point range. Jokić's week included at least 23 points and 15 rebounds in all four contests, as well as between 12 and 19 assists in three of them. The scoring haul wasn't artificially inflated by a marathon amount of trips to the line, either, as Joker averaged a modest 5.5 free-throw attempts per contest.

The NBA regular season is winding down, and the biggest names in fantasy basketball continue delivering. Nikola Jokic once again claimed the top spot in our fantasy power rankings after rattling off three triple-doubles during Denver's perfect 4-0 week. Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and Jaylen Brown round out a top five dominated by elite-level production on both ends of the floor. With just two weeks remaining, these performances carry major implications for fantasy championship matchups. Here are the top fantasy basketball performers from last week, plus a look ahead at this week's most favorable schedules.

The NBA regular season is winding down, and the biggest names in fantasy basketball continue delivering. Nikola Jokic once again claimed the top spot in our fantasy power rankings after rattling off three triple-doubles during Denver's perfect 4-0 week. Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and Jaylen Brown round out a top five dominated by elite-level production on both ends of the floor. With just two weeks remaining, these performances carry major implications for fantasy championship matchups. Here are the top fantasy basketball performers from last week, plus a look ahead at this week's most favorable schedules.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (one-game minimum):

Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings

#1. Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Last Week: 73.4 FP/G

Season Rank: 1 (69.0 FP/G)

Jokić put together another one of his signature weeks, recording a trio of triple-doubles and a double-double during Denver's impressive 4-0 run. The Nuggets scored between 125 and 142 points in three of those victories, and the big man led the charge with averages of 26.0 points, 17.0 rebounds and 14.0 assists per contest while shooting 56.3%, including 43.8% from 3-point range. Jokić's week included at least 23 points and 15 rebounds in all four contests, as well as between 12 and 19 assists in three of them. The scoring haul wasn't artificially inflated by a marathon amount of trips to the line, either, as Joker averaged a modest 5.5 free-throw attempts per contest.

#2. Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Last Week: 64.8 FP/G

Season Rank: 13 (49.0 FP/G)

Sengun was another center who took his game to another level in Week 22, even though the Rockets put together just a 2-2 record during the period. Sengun recorded at least 30 points in three of the four contests, and he managed a double-double in two of those games with a pair of 13-rebound tallies. Overall, the 2021 first-round pick delivered 28.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 steals across 36.3 minutes per contest, and he shot a blistering 59.7%, including 54.5% from behind the arc, over the entirety of the sample.

#3. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 64.3 FP/G

Season Rank: 7 (54.1 FP/G)

Wemby did his part in a week where the big men shined brightest, churning out a trio of double-doubles alongside five- and seven-block tallies during a dominant week for the Spurs. San Antonio swept road games against the Heat, Grizzlies and Bucks, recording double-digit wins in each with a big boost from Wembanyama's 22.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 blocks and 1.7 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest. Making the scoring numbers all the more noteworthy was the fact the big man's shot was far from at its best – he drained only 44.8% of his attempts, including a paltry 15.4% from distance.

#4. Luka Dončić, Lakers

Last Week: 64.1 FP/G

Season Rank: 2 (64.2 FP/G)

Luka will start the new week off serving a one-game suspension against the Wizards due to having accrued his 16th technical foul of the season, but Dončić put together a stellar effort during the Lakers' 3-0 Week 22. The Slovenian star's offensive production was especially in prime form, as Dončić scored between 32 and 43 points in each of the wins over the Pistons, Pacers and Nets. There weren't any double-doubles this time around, but his 48.8% shooting from the floor and 91.7% success rate from the line on 8.0 free-throw attempts per contest helped ensure a spot in the top five.

#5. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Last Week: 61.0 FP/G

Season Rank: 9 (50.2 FP/G)

Brown played in just one game last week due to an Achilles injury that cost him the last two contests of the scoring period. However, the star wing, who's been instrumental in the Celtics' improbable No. 2 seed during a season that Jayson Tatum missed the majority of, put together an outstanding effort during what was a marquee win for Boston over Oklahoma City, a potential Finals preview. Brown posted 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 39 minutes, going 9-for-17 from the floor and 12-for-14 from the free-throw line. The performance was emblematic of the level Brown has raised his game to all season, while the result corroborated what Boston might be capable of come the postseason with Tatum also looking more like himself with each game.

This week's preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least two games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Luka Dončić, LAL (64.2 FP/G) - WAS (Dončić suspended), CLE, @OKC, @DAL

Jaylen Brown, BOS (50.2 FP/G) - @ATL, @MIA, @MIL, TOR

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (49.4 FP/G) - @UTA, @LAL, @GSW, IND

Alperen Sengun, HOU (49.0 FP/G) - NY, MIL, UTA, @GSW

Paolo Banchero, ORL (45.0 FP/G) - PHO, ATL, @DAL, @NOP