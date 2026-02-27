Santos has been one of the more surprising assets over the past month, after barely being in the rotation towards the end of January. While he still has very little in terms of name value, Santos is definitely a player who needs more attention. He has now scored in excess of 30 fantasy points in nine straight games, putting up solid contributions across the

For many fantasy managers, the pointy end of the season is just around the corner. We have some clarity regarding which teams have packed up for the season, opting to lean into a youth movement. With results secondary for those teams, fantasy managers should be monitoring which young players could have value down the stretch. As we move into what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings . And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

Identifying players who are benefiting from expanded roles–whether it's an offensive threat delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player boosting your blocks and steals–is vital as you navigate the season.

Let's dive into nine key NBA sleepers whose current stats suggest they are poised for significant value and are currently rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire

Yahoo High Score Leagues

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors (24% rostered)

Santos has been one of the more surprising assets over the past month, after barely being in the rotation towards the end of January. While he still has very little in terms of name value, Santos is definitely a player who needs more attention. He has now scored in excess of 30 fantasy points in nine straight games, putting up solid contributions across the board. The fact that his overall value is not reliant on any one category should provide managers with some confidence moving forward. Even on nights when his shot may not be dropping, his ability to rack up steals and blocks, as well as providing above-average rebound numbers, should see his value stay somewhat consistent.

Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies (9% rostered)

Although Memphis has an abundance of guards, Small appears to have carved out a consistent role for himself, having logged at least 25 minutes in four straight games. During that time, he has averaged 35.5 fantasy points per game, providing the Grizzlies with solid offensive production, as well as contributions in assists and steals. While there are no guarantees when it comes to the backcourt in Memphis, Small is someone who should be rostered in more leagues right now, keeping in mind his playing time could decline at any moment.

Precious Achiuwa, Sacramento Kings (23% rostered)

Whether it makes sense or not, it appears as though Achiuwa is going to play a meaningful role for the Kings, at least for the foreseeable future. He has now seen at least 30 minutes in four of the past five games, filling in for De'Andre Hunter, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Not only has Achiuwa been elevated into the starting lineup, but he has also turned opportunity into production. He has scored at least 40 fantasy points in three of the past five games, including a season-best 61-point performance in a win against the Mavericks. While it may seem like a questionable decision to play him meaningfful minutes, managers have to add Achiuwa while he is playing this well.

Standard 9-Category Leagues

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings (16% rostered)

Despite some inconsistencies on the offensive end, Clifford has seemingly earned a sizeable spot in the Kings' rotation, having played at least 30 minutes in eight of the past nine games. In fact, in 14 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 32.2 minutes per contest, putting up 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. His overall value is built on above-average defensive contributions. However, as he gets more comfortable on the offensive end, it wouldn't be surprising to see his scoring elevate as well.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (27% rostered)

Following a four-game suspension, Diabate has since moved straight back into the starting lineup, leading the Hornets to two straight victories. In those two games, he has averaged 11.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 combined steals and blocks. Due to the timing of his suspension, Diabate was dropped in a number of spots as managers chased immediate production. If that was the case in your league, picking him up makes a lot of sense. With Charlotte playing arguably its best basketball in many years, there is no reason to think that Diabate's role is going to change anytime soon, meaning he could flirt with top 90 value for the remainder of the season.

Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics (37% rostered)

Despite the addition of Nikola Vucevic, Queta has been able to maintain top-70 value in four games over the past two weeks. During that time, he has averaged 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.7 minutes per contest. While his ceiling is somewhat limited, his ability to impact the defensive end of the floor should be more than enough to keep him relevant. Vucevic, while known for his offensive versatility, is frequently targeted on defense. This works in Queta's favor, especially with Boston looking to win as many games as possible.

Standard Points Leagues

Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors (22% rostered)

Although his overall skill set is limited, Moody's ability to score makes him a viable target, particularly in points formats. Seemingly now a fixture in the starting lineup, Moody has been able to recover from what was a slow start to the season. In 11 games over the past month, he has averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals, good enough for almost 27 fantasy points per game. While this number isn't going to set the world on fire, he does make for a safe and steady addition to any fantasy squad, at least until Steph Curry returns from injury.

Marvin Bagley, Dallas Mavericks (21% rostered)

After landing in Dallas following the trade deadline, Bagley has been able to assert himself as the primary backup behind the oft-injured Daniel Gafford. Despite coming off the bench, Bagley has averaged almost 25 minutes per game in four appearances over the past week, putting up 28.4 fantasy points per contest. Based on what we have seen, or haven't seen, from Gafford this season, there is certainly a chance that he remains limited for the remainder of the campaign. So, while managers may have some caution when it comes to adding Bagley, the fact is he could actually end up playing a larger role once all is said and done.

Brandon Williams, Dallas Mavericks (18% rostered)

Even with Cooper Flagg injured, Williams has remained with the second unit. However, his production has actually increased of late, averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 assists in four games over the past week. For those doing the math, that equates to almost 29 fantasy points per contest, more than enough to at least have him on the radar in standard points formats. Given the fact that the backcourt rotation in Dallas is far from set, managers should certainly be prepared to drop him, if and when necessary. However, until then, he is worth taking a chance on, especially with the threat of Kyrie Irving now null and void.