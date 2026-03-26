NBA Pick'Em players on Underdog, PrizePicks and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Thursday, March 26)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Daniss Jenkins under 25.5 points + assists -- Underdog, 1:30 PM CT

The Pistons will have to rely heavily on Jenkins until Cade Cunningham returns from a lung problem. The problem is that, while Jenkins has been very good this season, he isn't ready to handle the defensive attention that will come with him operating as the team's primary floor general. Plus, the fact that the Pistons are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back could also play a role here. Even though Jenkins is coming off a 19-point, 10-assist double-double in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, he might be forced to handle a smaller workload following Wednesday's overtime loss. Jenkins is averaging 20.0 points and 7.8 assists per game since moving to a starting role in the absence of Cunningham, but that streak of productive performances will end here against a Pelicans team that looks on the rise.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: OG Anunoby over 15.5 points -- PrizePicks, 1:30 PM CT

The Hornets have been one of the most pleasant stories in the second half of the 2025-26 season, but will they have enough weapons to deal with the physicality of the Knicks' frontcourt? One player who could take advantage of this matchup is Anunoby, who is coming off a 21-point performance the last time out. He recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans. With Anunoby scoring at least 16 points in three of his last four games, and knowing he's averaging 17.3 points per contest since the All-Star break, this looks like a profitable matchup for the veteran forward.

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Desmond Bane over 1.5 three-pointers -- Sleeper, 1:30 PM CT

Bane totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers. However, while he fell short of reaching the line of over 1.5 three-pointers made for a third consecutive game, Thursday's matchup against the Kings should be a much more favorable outing for the star guard, mainly because the Kings are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA and don't have much to play for right now outside of stacking up losses in hopes of boosting their draft positioning. Despite going 3-for-14 in his last three games, Bane is still shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc in his last nine games, so he's primed for a bounce-back performance. That should be the case in this favorable matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.