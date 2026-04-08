NBA Pick'Em players on Pick6, Underdog and Sleeper can gain an edge by leaning on reliable NBA projections, updated NBA injury reports and accurate NBA starting lineups for today's slate.

Whether you're tracking fantasy basketball rankings, consulting a fantasy basketball cheat sheet or checking NBA depth charts, today's matchups offer plenty of actionable angles.

Using tools like an NBA lineup optimizer, NBA player projections and the latest fantasy basketball news can help shape smarter picks. As always, staying aware of NBA rumors, sleepers and breaking NBA news is key when evaluating today's props.

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NBA Pick'Em Today (Wednesday, April 8)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Cameron Johnson over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 8 AM CT

Johnson has been relegated to being a spot-up shooter on offense for the Nuggets, but he's thriving in that role while getting free looks from two of the best passers in the game in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He's coming off an excellent outing the last time out since he provided 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers. Johnson has hit this line of at least 18 P+R+A on a regular basis of late, doing so in three games in a row and in 10 of his last 14 appearances. With averages of 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in his last 10 outings, as well as shooting 45.9 percent from deep in that span, Johnson could be in line for another productive showing in what figures to be a favorable matchup.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: CJ McCollum over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 8 AM CT

McCollum barely hit the line of over 25.5 P+R+A in Monday's loss to the Knicks after finishing with a line of 17 points, six assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes. The veteran floor general has hit this proposed line in three of his last five appearances and seven of the last nine games, and he's also done this in his previous two outings against the Cavaliers in 2025-26. McCollum has averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances, and while the Atlanta offense has been flowing through Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, McCollum has been delivering solid results as a secondary offensive threat. That trend should continue here in what figures to be a tight game against a potential playoff opponent in the Cavaliers.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs over 1.5 three-pointers made -- Sleeper, 8 AM CT

Even though Suggs has operated as the Magic's fourth option on offense at times behind Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter (neck), that doesn't mean the veteran floor general can't contribute offensively. He's been particularly sharp with his outside shooting of late, as evidenced by the fact that Suggs has hit at least two threes in seven of his last eight appearances -- and in eight of his last 10. He went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in Monday's win over the Pistons, but his success has been based more on volume than efficiency, as he's hit just 33.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc over his last 10 appearances. Still, considering that Carter is questionable due to a neck injury, Suggs might very well be the Magic's No. 3 option Wednesday, setting him up for more touches and a bigger role on offense overall.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.